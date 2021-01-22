 Skip to content
(ABC News)   UK police achieve full "Wots all this, then" at lockdown-flaunting wedding of 400 people   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Bill have slightly adjusted the number of people involved. Only by minus 250, so no big deal.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The force initially said 400 people were at the wedding, but later revised the number to 150."

So they have cop math in the UK as well, neat.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What about a pants optional bowling night?
 
steklo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
David Gilmour - Wots... Uh The Deal
Youtube Jt3WTpc37Fg
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: "The force initially said 400 people were at the wedding, but later revised the number to 150."

So they have cop math in the UK as well, neat.



Seems that's the same math as Subby uses as well
 
mikebellman
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perhaps the best way to inherit your families wealth is by being young and getting married to create a super spreader event which inevitably kills off your older family members
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls' School, a state-funded Orthodox Jewish high school, said in a statement that it was "absolutely horrified about last night's event and condemn(s) it in the strongest possible terms."


Horrified that a space that can hold hundreds would be used to house hundreds of people?

Who the hell is going to hire a space that big during a pandemic other than those who want to use it to capacity? The person who rented it out knew that, the school is just covering their backsides.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby forgot the " 'Ello, 'ello, 'ello ..."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Its the Haredi again..
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Threp: The Bill have slightly adjusted the number of people involved. Only by minus 250, so no big deal.


Well, the street value of wedding guests varies considerably
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Threp: The Bill have slightly adjusted the number of people involved. Only by minus 250, so no big deal.


That new version of Covid they have works really fast!!!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Break up? They should break down!
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah it seems like 400 until you chop them down, hang dry them and process them. Not a surprise there are only 150 street-ready units.
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Turns out that a conspiracy amongst 150 idiots isn't very secret.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wombatoftruth: Turns out that a conspiracy amongst 150 idiots isn't very secret.


It's just like that age old saying, "150 people can keep a secret if 149 of them are dead."
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hilarious that a Queens subject's are ready to get back to living and rebelling against the lockdowns more than than Freedum loving 'Mericans.  Even the Italians who lost so much were full on rioting when lockdown #2 was imposed on them.  Can you imagine American Business owners marching in the streets to end restrictions?   Can you imagine someone with any clout in America saying yep, some people are gunna die but life will go on?
 
Warmachine999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My niece and sometime soon to be nephew-in-law were supposed to get married back in September.  They met back in their freshman year of High School and fell in love, he proposed to her at Senior Prom.  This wedding and reception had been in the planning stages for for several years, with the payment for it being taken care of by the parents and grandparents on both sides of the family on the condition that they wait till after college graduation for both of them to get married.  They had planned for a massive wedding since both sides of the family are very large.  Because of the large number of intended invitees for the intended event, they had been planning on the ceremony being at an outdoor venue, and the reception was supposed to be for about 600 people in total, held in the same outdoor venue.

Then Covid hit, and the wedding was put on hold.

As of now, I know that the dream wedding is on hold until they can re-book everything, which probably wont be able to happen till the end of next summer.  I'm guessing that there will be a Justice of the Peace wedding happening soon, and the big wedding/reception will still happen, just as a 'rededication of the vows' thing.  Hopefully this will happen before the Grandparents pass away.

Covid Sucks.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People are gonna people.
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mikebellman: Perhaps the best way to inherit your families wealth is by being young and getting married to create a super spreader event which inevitably kills off your older family members


The kids call it the "King Ralph".
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flouting, not flaunting.  If you've got it, flaunt it; if you're not supposed to have it, flout it.  Why didn't you just copy and paste the headline from TFA?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 3 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Subby forgot the " 'Ello, 'ello, 'ello ..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
awesomelyluvvie.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The word is "flouting". Or is this a Farkism? If so, carry on.
 
dantanner
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flouting, not flaunting!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lifeless: Flouting, not flaunting.  If you've got it, flaunt it; if you're not supposed to have it, flout it.  Why didn't you just copy and paste the headline from TFA?


Danger Avoid Death: The word is "flouting". Or is this a Farkism? If so, carry on.


dantanner: Flouting, not flaunting!


I fear we are fighting a losing battle.
 
