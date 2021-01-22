 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO arrested for Making A Theft   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa, Polk County, Iowa, Jennifer Woodley, IOWA CITY, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Police, Urbandale, Iowa  
•       •       •

1589 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 1:54 PM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was embezzlement on her bucket list?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ludacris How Low Can You Go Official Song w Lyrics and Download
Youtube Wyl1l80QB0I
 
algman
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And she would have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for those meddling kids.
 
EL EM
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm making a wish right now.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I assume most was used for meth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope her wish was to see the inside of a prison cell.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Months after becoming its leader, Woodley secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus in October 2019 that had not been approved by the board, according to criminal complaints unsealed Friday.
The bonus, which Woodley added to a list of legitimate bonuses earned by other employees, cost the organization $15,540 in all, police said.
Woodley also made 84 unauthorized purchases on an organization credit card that were for her personal use, totaling more than $23,000 over a 10-month span, the complaints state. Woodley allegedly did not reimburse the group for those expenses.

I wish I could be a better grifter
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stealing from terminally ill children... who does she think she is, Eric Trump?
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry no Trump pardon for you.
 
cravak
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Her husband WAS an assistant basketball coach at wake forest I highly doubt they want there name associated with this mess in ANY way.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It takes a particularly dark and terrible soul to steal from the make a wish foundation.

I hope they throw the book at her and then send her to prison.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LarryDan43: I assume most was used for meth.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


No, she's from Des Moines.


It was the soil.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 hours ago  
bet she's wishing she hadn't done that now.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Harry Freakstorm:

Seriously.  I knew a kid growing up that basically ran a scam like that this and netted himself something like $5m in 2 years.  Apparently he never thought people would notice that much money missing in a short period of time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Woodley secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus ... cost the organization $15,540 in all


I don't get that part.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Harry Freakstorm:

Seriously.  I knew a kid growing up that basically ran a scam like that this and netted himself something like $5m in 2 years.  Apparently he never thought people would notice that much money missing in a short period of time.


It's always the greed that gets them. It's like those internet scammers you read about who get busted after like 10 years and $100M dollars.

If they just made a few mil off of a bunch of people and quit, they'd probably get away with it. But when the number of people and amount of money gets that big, the cops can't ignore it anymore.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Harry Freakstorm: Woodley secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus ... cost the organization $15,540 in all

I don't get that part.


Maybe she did the math and gave herself a big enough bonus to get 10K after taxes.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not surprised. Make a wish is feel-good hype for the local TV news cameras, but nothing of substance. It's predicated on the idea that a dying kid would/should want some kind of Willy Wonka experience as their dying wish, rather than just going on living. And what about long term medical expenses? Funeral costs? Never mind that, we put a sick kid in the Batmobile! Our work here is done!
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Harry Freakstorm: Woodley secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus ... cost the organization $15,540 in all

I don't get that part.


As a payroll professional, my guess is that it was set up so that the organization paid all the taxes on it, a process known as "grossing up".
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I assume if it's a charity, someone at the head has been arrested.  If not yet, down the road.  I help people, not businesses.  We have a government for that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

shiny dagmar: Not surprised. Make a wish is feel-good hype for the local TV news cameras, but nothing of substance. It's predicated on the idea that a dying kid would/should want some kind of Willy Wonka experience as their dying wish, rather than just going on living. And what about long term medical expenses? Funeral costs? Never mind that, we put a sick kid in the Batmobile! Our work here is done!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Charity edition
 
70Ford
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cravak: Her husband WAS an assistant basketball coach at wake forest I highly doubt they want there name associated with this mess in ANY way.


That man has had to deal with some sh*t.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas​k​etball/story/_/id/23464980/drake-assis​tant-matt-woodley-turns-cleveland-clin​ic-daughter-care

I wonder, how much brain surgeries cost, Probably ain't cheap.
I wonder if it was financial hardship that set her off.
Doesn't make it right.

But, it make me wonder.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 5 hours ago  

70Ford: cravak: Her husband WAS an assistant basketball coach at wake forest I highly doubt they want there name associated with this mess in ANY way.

That man has had to deal with some sh*t.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-bask​etball/story/_/id/23464980/drake-assis​tant-matt-woodley-turns-cleveland-clin​ic-daughter-care

I wonder, how much brain surgeries cost, Probably ain't cheap.
I wonder if it was financial hardship that set her off.
Doesn't make it right.

But, it make me wonder.
[i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


Who gives a fark about kids? Stop having them.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someday groups will learn you CAN NOT trust individuals with large sums of money, rich or poor. Ethical or criminal because the temptation is too great.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shiny dagmar: Not surprised. Make a wish is feel-good hype for the local TV news cameras, but nothing of substance. It's predicated on the idea that a dying kid would/should want some kind of Willy Wonka experience as their dying wish, rather than just going on living. And what about long term medical expenses? Funeral costs? Never mind that, we put a sick kid in the Batmobile! Our work here is done!


It doesn't mean anything to you, but the sick and dying kids are thrilled with the events.  I know it's Fark, but people should still do something cool for those afflicted with health problems.

I wonder why she didnt just say one of her kids were sick, then pocket the dollars.  But I'm stupid at crime, also.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.