(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1840, British colonists reached Middle Zealand and set up the first permanent settlement at Hobbiton   (history.com) divider line
13
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Except for all the Maori already living there.
 
gaspode
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just to note we don't celebrate or even talk about this at all here. Waitangi day in 2 weeks is the big national day.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Middle Zealand sank at the end of the movie, so now there's only North Island and South Island.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gaspode: Just to note we don't celebrate or even talk about this at all here. Waitangi day in 2 weeks is the big national day.


Amazingly enough, I read the article. Is Waitangi more popular than say your independence day?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was the beginning of Shire-reckoning.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the British thought they could own the world....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Technically speaking, the halflings first settled in Bree and Archet after emigrating from Eriador, and then settled the Shire only after asking and receiving permission from the king at Fornost.  Even in the Shire, Buckland would have been settled first since that's further east.

/Tolkien nerd
 
gaspode
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: gaspode: Just to note we don't celebrate or even talk about this at all here. Waitangi day in 2 weeks is the big national day.

Amazingly enough, I read the article. Is Waitangi more popular than say your independence day?


We dont have an independence day really.

The big NZ days are Waitangi and ANZAC

Each city has an anniversary holiday for its own founding too.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: gaspode: Just to note we don't celebrate or even talk about this at all here. Waitangi day in 2 weeks is the big national day.

Amazingly enough, I read the article. Is Waitangi more popular than say your independence day?


Can't have an independence day if you're still part of the British Commonwealth.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: gaspode: Just to note we don't celebrate or even talk about this at all here. Waitangi day in 2 weeks is the big national day.

Amazingly enough, I read the article. Is Waitangi more popular than say your independence day?


Waitangi Day is the closest thing to the 4th of July we have.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, the Zulus surprised and slaughtered a modern English army in the battle of Isandhlwana.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

toraque: Technically speaking, the halflings first settled in Bree and Archet after emigrating from Eriador, and then settled the Shire only after asking and receiving permission from the king at Fornost.  Even in the Shire, Buckland would have been settled first since that's further east.

/Tolkien nerd


farking hell, apparently Buckland wasn't settled until 700-odd years after the Shire itself was founded.  Still, my point stands.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: the British thought they could own the world....


If they had, I am sure they would be Brexiting themselves by now.
 
