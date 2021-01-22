 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   L.A. Sheriff Villanueva rejects oversight panel's findings, and says the LASD will continue to be a safe place for racists of all nationalities to behave in an abusive manner   (ktla.com) divider line
    Police, county oversight panel, High Sheriff, Coroner, County Equity Oversight Panel, Undersheriff Tim Murakami  
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My maternal grandfather (never met the man) was an LA Sheriff back in the 1950s. Family lore says that some days when he came home from a shift, he would differentiate the number of "men" killed that day from the number of "Mexicans" killed that day.

All that the intervening 70 years has taught the LASD is that they need to be less blatantly obvious about their racism.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: My maternal grandfather (never met the man) was an LA Sheriff back in the 1950s. Family lore says that some days when he came home from a shift, he would differentiate the number of "men" killed that day from the number of "Mexicans" killed that day.

All that the intervening 70 years has taught the LASD is that they need to be less blatantly obvious about their racism.


To be fair, the current sheriff used a Spanish sexist slur when he was complaining about one of his critics on the Board of Supervisors. Progress!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gaijin?

I almost never give cops the benefit of the doubt, but these allegations seem thin.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
NSFPC
Dirty Harry Hates Everyone
Youtube RnRkCemeV7k
 
nemisonic
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is this amateur hour? Just call him Gringo back.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
kurojin?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So no recordings of it, but you have one person's word against another.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was going to post a picture of the Circle of Life from the Lion King... but, in honor of the subject at hand:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kooj
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just what a police dept needs these days. An oversight board with no teeth.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Man, that's messed up.  Blade Runner 2049 was pretty good.  I guess we can cancel that new Dune movie now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So what's the damn word, already?

I'm guessing it's 黒ん坊 (kuronbō).
 
meathome
‘’ 9 hours ago  

gar1013: So no recordings of it, but you have one person's word against another.


Actually, the person who filed the complaint, and two others who overheard him saying it according to TFA.

But even if they did have the guy on tape, the LA Sheriff's Office isn't historically known for being good at accepting criticism.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bangers gonna gang ... LASD thug life 4eva
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And that my fellow farkers is why police oversight committees need to have the power to impose punishment/penalties  on bad cops up and including termination and barring from working as a law enforcement officer.  As with out said power they are a waste of time and resources.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Really need to know what the word is since it's a guy of Japanese heritage using a term considered racist towards Japanese.

I mean, it probably still is inappropriate to use it towards subordinates but it does change the context a bit.
 
cefm
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bandito King: kurojin?


Or maybe kokujin.

Hard to say how non speakers would correctly identify it unless it was used repeatedly and commonly. Chances are it was.
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"That word is not part of my vocabulary, I would never say it, but I also don't know if it is bad to say"
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So a person of Japanese descent used the Japanese version of the n-word to refer to two employees of color. What was the word? And since most likely the employees can't speak Japanese, did they hear the word so often that they took the trouble to find out what it meant?
 
thunderhorse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being medically retired from that department for PTSD, ACAB. Being a black man in a racist organization does things to the psyche. You can't change the attitudes they have by being on the inside. Racism is entrenched through and through there.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thunderhorse: Being medically retired from that department for PTSD, ACAB. Being a black man in a racist organization does things to the psyche. You can't change the attitudes they have by being on the inside. Racism is entrenched through and through there.


Just ask Chris Dorner.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dunno about today, but my dad was a deputy with LASD back in the early 60s. My mom said in the five years he was there, he was a different person. She was very glad when he quit.

There may be bad apples; but if the whole barrel is rotten, it won't help if we fill it with good ones.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just popping in to see if you're ready to defund the police yet.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this is what we've come to?

If someone says you're racist, you're racist? Regardless of whether there's any evidence of whatever they claim you said, and there's no hint of such behavior in your past? I can point at you and say "That person is racist!" and if someone asks me for any evidence, I can resort to the legal equivalent of "She turned me into a newt!" and then complain when it turns out there's no evidence--that the law now states the accused is guilty until proven innocent?

Which means the official narrative is now that the Japanese-American undersheriff under scrutiny must be punished, right? With no evidence?

What do you suppose might happen if the sheriff formally disciplined one of his employees over an unsubstantiated rumor?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kooj: Just what a police dept needs these days. An oversight board with no teeth. brains.


FTFY.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bababa: So a person of Japanese descent used the Japanese version of the n-word to refer to two employees of color. What was the word? And since most likely the employees can't speak Japanese, did they hear the word so often that they took the trouble to find out what it meant?


I wonder how this would pan out if an African-American officer accused an African-American coworker of using the n-word.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love how this story concerns a 1) Latino Sheriff, and 2) His Japanese-American underling, and all people can do is reference the Klan. I find that American Liberals are extremely binary, and think that Racist = White, and White=Racist. Maybe if they got out of their shiny bubbles they'd learn that any group can, and is, racist against others. Or at least, some of them are. Some of the most racist shiat I have heard in my life came from the mouths of minorities (usually immigrants). When people move to N America they don't leave their prejudices at home. When they get here, they just learn new ones.
 
NinthRing
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If police investigate a crime, then point to someone & say "this person is a criminal", would you doubt it? Or would you assume that the majority of Police Officers are professionals who've done their due diligence & have sufficient legal evidence to suspect the person of committing a crime?

In this case, a civilian oversight board investigated the accusations & found them credible enough to presume guilt. Not having seen or evaluated any of the evidence (beyond knowing that there were witnesses) I can't say if this Officer said the racial slur or not, but I can presume that the Board Members aren't just pointing fingers for the heck of it.

Denying the reality of entrenched, systemic racism - especially in the Police Forces - is tremendously counter-productive in striving for an equitable, honorable & effective Criminal Justice System.

~ ~ ~

Try this thought experiment (from philosopher John Rawls) called
 "The Veil of Ignorance"

Close your eyes. Now, if when you opened them, you had a 50/50 chance of being either a Los Angeles Police Officer or a random black person living in LA, would you still choose to support the profoundly unjust US Justice System, as it stands..?


[ More about "The Veil of Ignorance": 
https://www.forbes.com/sites/pascalem​m​anuelgobry/2015/01/06/hey-kids-lets-ta​ke-a-trip-behind-the-veil-of-ignorance​/amp/ ]
 
