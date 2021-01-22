 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Guy wins Corvette Stingray from a scratch ticket. Unfortunately, the lottery didn't buy one to give away   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
75
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Fox Broadcasting Company, Chevrolet Corvette, Georgia, Chevrolet, newChevrolet Corvette Stingray, lottery game, Dennis Kahler  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Makes you wonder if they where even considering having a car to give away.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Merltech: Makes you wonder if they where even considering having a car to give away.


The plan was to give him the money to buy the car, but none are available without a ridiculous markup.

If it was a charity giveaway I'd say Chevy could come up with one, but the state lottery can fix it themselves.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Meh, give me the cash instead.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Take the cash and buy a real sports car
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Classic bait and switch.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Every year at the Evergreen State Fair there is a "Win THIS classic car!" raffle, and every year the car on display is the exact same one. It never fails to draw a crowd.
 
lurkey
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't spend the $250k suing the GA Lottery.
 
henryhill
‘’ 8 hours ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
where's my elephant
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Take the cash and buy a real sports car


Uh, the C8 is the best sports car for the money by a very wide margin.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Meh, give me the cash instead.


Yeah this. I mean, they're cool and all but meh.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Kahler, who is a used car dealer himself, "

aaaaand here's your problem. He's trying to con them down to list price, and there's not a dealer in the state that'll take 0 profit.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think I'd rather have the $ rather than the car. There are much better options in that price range that I'd rather have. Lexus RC F is the first one that comes to mind.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  

henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]


I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Came for the Toy Yoda, left satisfied.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/problem solved
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tuxq: I think I'd rather have the $ rather than the car. There are much better options in that price range that I'd rather have. Lexus RC F is the first one that comes to mind.


High end cars aside, there's a lot of things that could be done with the money. If one is playing/gambling from a scratch ticket, they probably need the money over a high end car.  Sure the high end car would be great to have but remember high end cars come with high end maintenance too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did he check the classifieds to see if one's for sale?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
supaxi
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why are they using $250G?  That's just sad.  I guess in five years I'll need a google translate for jive.
 
Esroc
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]

I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.


I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit. They didn't just tongue in cheek trick her with wordplay, they had fully implied it was an actual car and then gave her the toy as a laugh at her expense. She sued and won. That's the story allegedly anyway.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SirMadness: "Kahler, who is a used car dealer himself, "

aaaaand here's your problem. He's trying to con them down to list price, and there's not a dealer in the state that'll take 0 profit.


List price includes profit for the dealer.

The trouble is, demand outstripped supply enough that any dealer who has one knows they can sell if for at least $10k over list.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]

I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.


Good point. Cars depreciate. Stars Wars crap in new condition appreciates. Hooters was doing her a favor.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 7 hours ago  

supaxi: Why are they using $250G?  That's just sad.  I guess in five years I'll need a google translate for jive.


thenewdemocrat1975.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Esroc: I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit.


I bet they got her the most lowest end Toyota at the time too.

I can imagine how mad she must've been right after that blindfold came off. I can imagine the steam coming from her ears.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When they say its "hot" it sounds like they tried to give away a stolen car..
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

iamskibibitz: Good point. Cars depreciate. Stars Wars crap in new condition appreciates. Hooters was doing her a favor.


it was the first thing I thought of. Unopened Yoda box?  It's gotta be worth something to somebody. I mean I used to watch Pawn Stars and that other piece of shiat fake show with the storage lockers....obviously whenever they mentioned a price, I always took it with a grain of salt.

But yeah, in the box, untouched, un-opened = bigger bucks.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They gave him a budget to order the car he wanted, including trim packages, performance packages, color, etc. Because of that, the car needed to be special ordered after he won. Because of Covid and the extreme popularity of the C8 Corvette, this is going to take some time. Dude just needs to be patient.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Esroc: steklo: henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]

I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.

I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit. They didn't just tongue in cheek trick her with wordplay, they had fully implied it was an actual car and then gave her the toy as a laugh at her expense. She sued and won. That's the story allegedly anyway.


This photo has been running on Fark for a long time and I have never heard before that it was resolved in the way. Could be, just have never heard that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

CzarChasm: [Fark user image 720x380]


That guy must be personally responsible for sending his dentist's kids to college.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The car is the gag prize - everyone takes the cash.
 
Callous
‘’ 7 hours ago  

henryhill: Esroc: steklo: henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]

I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.

I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit. They didn't just tongue in cheek trick her with wordplay, they had fully implied it was an actual car and then gave her the toy as a laugh at her expense. She sued and won. That's the story allegedly anyway.

This photo has been running on Fark for a long time and I have never heard before that it was resolved in the way. Could be, just have never heard that.


https://www.antarcticajournal.com/for​m​er-hooters-waitress-settles-toy-yoda-s​uit/

David Noll, her attorney, said Wednesday that he could not disclose the settlement's details, although he said Berry can now go to a local car dealership and "pick out whatever type of Toyota she wants."
 
baronm
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Esroc: steklo: henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]

I bet if she kept it in the box for a very long while, it would be worth just as much as a Toyota.

I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit. They didn't just tongue in cheek trick her with wordplay, they had fully implied it was an actual car and then gave her the toy as a laugh at her expense. She sued and won. That's the story allegedly anyway.


Good.  "Toy Yoda" would be funny at a $1000/plate dinner and charity-auction, it's just being cruel when you're farking over an employee.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Callous:

https://www.antarcticajournal.com/for​m​er-hooters-waitress-settles-toy-yoda-s​uit/


The link was dated in Aug of 2020. This story is that recent?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

henryhill: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x657]


She sued and won.

https://www.boredpanda.com/toy-yoda-t​o​yota-hooters-prank-gone-wrong-jodee-be​rry
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll bet it got stolen by a high school teacher and is  in a Vegas garage.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(not a bad movie, actually)
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you sue to try to get the stingray, you might never get anything except helping lawyers fund their luxury island resort vacation
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why the dumbass tag? In context, the only choice for that label here is the winner, and he certainly isn't a dumbass.

This should have a "Stupid" or "Asinine" tag for the Lottery folks who failed to deliver the prize.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: Esroc: I read somewhere she actually got the car later after a lawsuit.

I bet they got her the most lowest end Toyota at the time too.

I can imagine how mad she must've been right after that blindfold came off. I can imagine the steam coming from her ears.


If you're imagining a Hooter's waitress's ears, something is wrong with you.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: If you're imagining a Hooter's waitress's ears, something is wrong with you.


Was never a fan of Hooters. Woman wearing tight t-shirts and cameltoe shorts slinging out crappy food never did it for me.
 
Callous
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: Callous:

https://www.antarcticajournal.com/form​er-hooters-waitress-settles-toy-yoda-s​uit/


The link was dated in Aug of 2020. This story is that recent?


Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.
 
Callous
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Callous: steklo: Callous:

https://www.antarcticajournal.com/form​er-hooters-waitress-settles-toy-yoda-s​uit/


The link was dated in Aug of 2020. This story is that recent?

Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.


And it looks like the date on the first article I posted is wrong od they were over 18 year late to the party.  Because here's an article about the settlement that's dated May 9th 2002.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Callous: Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.


ok thought so. 20 years ago...

if the toy Yoda was still in the box all that time....it might be worth more now then the Toyota she used to drive because I assume by now, so got rid of it.

Granted I had a 2000 4-runner and I had it a good 15 years with over 200k on it. Probably would still be driving it if my step-son hadn't crashed into a brick wall with it.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Old white man problems.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Was he Nick Papagiorgio from Yuma?
 
Callous
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: Callous: Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.

ok thought so. 20 years ago...

if the toy Yoda was still in the box all that time....it might be worth more now then the Toyota she used to drive because I assume by now, so got rid of it.

Granted I had a 2000 4-runner and I had it a good 15 years with over 200k on it. Probably would still be driving it if my step-son hadn't crashed into a brick wall with it.


You can get decades and hundreds of thousands of miles out of a Toyota if you treat it right.  They tend to rust away before the powertrain fails.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Callous: steklo: Callous: Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.

ok thought so. 20 years ago...

if the toy Yoda was still in the box all that time....it might be worth more now then the Toyota she used to drive because I assume by now, so got rid of it.

Granted I had a 2000 4-runner and I had it a good 15 years with over 200k on it. Probably would still be driving it if my step-son hadn't crashed into a brick wall with it.

You can get decades and hundreds of thousands of miles out of a Toyota if you treat it right.  They tend to rust away before the powertrain fails.


My 1999 4Runner is still going at 205,000. Just changed the timing belt again last week.

No rust issues in Arizona.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JesseL: Callous: steklo: Callous: Nope, it started almost 20 years ago if the date on this article is accurate.

ok thought so. 20 years ago...

if the toy Yoda was still in the box all that time....it might be worth more now then the Toyota she used to drive because I assume by now, so got rid of it.

Granted I had a 2000 4-runner and I had it a good 15 years with over 200k on it. Probably would still be driving it if my step-son hadn't crashed into a brick wall with it.

You can get decades and hundreds of thousands of miles out of a Toyota if you treat it right.  They tend to rust away before the powertrain fails.

My 1999 4Runner is still going at 205,000. Just changed the timing belt again last week.

No rust issues in Arizona.


Well, I just hit 17,700 miles in my 2018 GTI with no problems, which I think is more impressive.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x346]


What's the backstory on this?
 
