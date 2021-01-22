 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Local pharmacy chain vaccinates thousands, plans clinic openings, and now that it is in the media, perhaps a marketing strategy to consider a rebrand, because, uh, phrasing?   (wjactv.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.

Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Li​n​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fact:  main lining drugs is much more efficent than popping pills because you skip 1st pass metabolism.

Heroin numbs emotional pain as well as physical pain and can be surprisingly effective if given in a timely manner.

Both heroin and cocaine have proven anti depressant qualities.

We've all been ear beaten by all the potential negative side effects of these drugs, we all know them, no need to repeat the obvious but multiple fark heads are going to do it anyway.  So yeah, addiction and death.  Blah blah blah.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 hours ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size


Used to be a drug store chain in northern Delaware and vicinity until Walgreen's bought them out.  They were my drugstore of choice.
 
radiosteele
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Skin Popper's Drugs?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)


Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.


I am well aware, as my Dad was from there and my relatives still live there.  New 22 was a big event for us when we went to visit the grandparents.  Dad hated it though and we usually went the old way.  And when they got the Sheetz and you didn't have to go to Gallitzin?  Man alive.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)


Came here to post he same thing.  My little league was "Mainline Little League" back when I lived on the other side of Portage from Cresson.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

geekbikerskum: [photos1.blogger.com image 850x301]

Used to be a drug store chain in northern Delaware and vicinity until Walgreen's bought them out.  They were my drugstore of choice.


"Used to be?!" They got rid of Happy Harry?! Awww, I used to love those signs when I was a kid. Especially when relatives were visiting from out of town and I got to point out that we get our drugs from a happy guy named Harry. Look at how happy he is! Awww to be in middle school again...
 
abmoraz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.


Or as us locals called it "Old Rt 22".  I remember when the hi-way was built.  One of the first runs as a volunteer fireman I went on was for the 20+ car pile up in the "Storm of the Century" in 93 on the curve between Galitzen and Summit exits. (if you've driven it, you know the exact curve)
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I never got a chance to take a photo of the sign but once there was a restaurant in my neighborhood named Bong Out Cafe. Truly one had to be very stoned to eat there as it was mostly very not fresh Asian food of assorted varieties. Frozen egg rolls reheated in the microwave kind of place.

/ Funny name, very bad food.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)


vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.


TrashcanMan: vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

I am well aware, as my Dad was from there and my relatives still live there.  New 22 was a big event for us when we went to visit the grandparents.  Dad hated it though and we usually went the old way.  And when they got the Sheetz and you didn't have to go to Gallitzin?  Man alive.


All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

Fark user imageView Full Size


I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very happy in the DC area now, but Pennsylvania will always have a warm place in my heart.  Our place still has a tree where Dad carved his and Mom's initials.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: They got rid of Happy Harry?!


Yup, Walgreen's bought them out in the late 2000s and I think the stores were all converted to Walgreen's branding by ... I wanna say 2010?  I moved out of Delaware in the late '90s but I've kept up on the news, kinda.

And yeah, I remember when I first heard of Happy Harry as a freshman at UD.  Like, there's a drugstore named Happy Harry's? Are they just not doing phrasing any more?  Even my parents (like many UD students, I'm originally from northern NJ) were amused at that one.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abmoraz: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Came here to post he same thing.  My little league was "Mainline Little League" back when I lived on the other side of Portage from Cresson.


Well there's only a few places this could be.  I know them well.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abmoraz: vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

Or as us locals called it "Old Rt 22".  I remember when the hi-way was built.  One of the first runs as a volunteer fireman I went on was for the 20+ car pile up in the "Storm of the Century" in 93 on the curve between Galitzen and Summit exits. (if you've driven it, you know the exact curve)


I was at college during that.  walking down Old 22 in that deep snow was an experience.  Sheetz was open though.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

TrashcanMan: vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

I am well aware, as my Dad was from there and my relatives still live there.  New 22 was a big event for us when we went to visit the grandparents.  Dad hated it though and we usually went the old way.  And when they got the Sheetz and you didn't have to go to Gallitzin?  Man alive.

All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

[Fark user image 512x275]

I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very hap ...


What three states could you see...PA, Maryland....WV?
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The Main Line"?  NO THANKS. I'll stick with Enema Warehouse, thankyouverymuch.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

TrashcanMan: vudukungfu: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Rt 22 in cresson was three pine trees and two houses in 1969.
It's changed a bit since.

I am well aware, as my Dad was from there and my relatives still live there.  New 22 was a big event for us when we went to visit the grandparents.  Dad hated it though and we usually went the old way.  And when they got the Sheetz and you didn't have to go to Gallitzin?  Man alive.

All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

[Fark user image image 512x275]

I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very happy in the DC area now, but Pennsylvania will always have a warm place in my heart.  Our place still has a tree where Dad carved his and Mom's initials.

[Fark user image image 378x504]


Yeah, drive by the ship hotel so many times, but the real treat was at the bottom of the him, sharp curve, old house. Two sisters that made fudge.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What was the place that had the tower with the brick bats?

And were was Rileys 19 cent hamburgers?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mississippi Fred McDowell-Jesus On The Mainline
Youtube C4Rl2O7W1rg
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

[Fark user image 512x275]

I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very hap ...


What three states could you see...PA, Maryland....WV?


I have no idea.  I never had a chance to check out their "telescope".  But that seems reasonable.  From there, you could have spotted those with a decent pair of binoculars.  They *might* have been including Virginia, too.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

[Fark user image image 512x275]

I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very happy in the DC area now, but Pennsylvania will always have a warm place in my heart.  Our place still has a tree where Dad carved his and Mom's initials.

[Fark user image image 378x504]


Yeah, drive by the ship hotel so many times, but the real treat was at the bottom of the him, sharp curve, old house. Two sisters that made fudge.


Oh, GOD, yes!  That suicide hairpin turn, down at the foot of the mountain, by the old shot tower!

More than once, in a snowy winter, I went into the ditch and got stuck trying to negotiate that turn.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: abmoraz: TrashcanMan: FrancoFile: Old money suburbs in Philly have been called "the Main Line" since the 1800s.
Oh wow.  Cresson!  Yes, it's Mainline because, get this....the old PRR Mainline goes thru the town.  yes the same Mainline that Philly names it's neighborhoods etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Lin​e_(Pennsylvania_Railroad)

Came here to post he same thing.  My little league was "Mainline Little League" back when I lived on the other side of Portage from Cresson.

Well there's only a few places this could be.  I know them well.


Tiny little nothing town on Rt 53.  We used to drive that instead of 219 to get to 22.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Fact:  main lining drugs is much more efficent than popping pills because you skip 1st pass metabolism.

Heroin numbs emotional pain as well as physical pain and can be surprisingly effective if given in a timely manner.

Both heroin and cocaine have proven anti depressant qualities.

We've all been ear beaten by all the potential negative side effects of these drugs, we all know them, no need to repeat the obvious but multiple fark heads are going to do it anyway.  So yeah, addiction and death.  Blah blah blah.


**making notes**

If I need heroin or cocaine, Heartland Weirdass probably has a good stash....
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: TrashcanMan: All of yinz are makin' me homesick.  I was born in Johnstown and grew up in northeast Somerset County, on Rte. 30 just before you drop down off the top past the old Ship Hotel (or where it *used* to be...).

[Fark user image 512x275]

I worked for a couple years in Ebensburg and drove 22 over to the Altoona Vo-Tech, or to head back up to State College.

Most of the reason the good old days were good was because we were young, but the memories are still very fond, nevertheless.

I'm very hap ...


What three states could you see...PA, Maryland....WV?

I have no idea.  I never had a chance to check out their "telescope".  But that seems reasonable.  From there, you could have spotted those with a decent pair of binoculars.  They *might* have been including Virginia, too.


looking at the Map, it's gotta be WV, but it'd have to a damn clear day
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Fact:  main lining drugs is much more efficent than popping pills because you skip 1st pass metabolism.

Heroin numbs emotional pain as well as physical pain and can be surprisingly effective if given in a timely manner.

Both heroin and cocaine have proven anti depressant qualities.

We've all been ear beaten by all the potential negative side effects of these drugs, we all know them, no need to repeat the obvious but multiple fark heads are going to do it anyway.  So yeah, addiction and death.  Blah blah blah.


Sackler-like typing detected.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CrazyCurt: I never got a chance to take a photo of the sign but once there was a restaurant in my neighborhood named Bong Out Cafe. Truly one had to be very stoned to eat there as it was mostly very not fresh Asian food of assorted varieties. Frozen egg rolls reheated in the microwave kind of place.

/ Funny name, very bad food.

/ Funny name, very bad food.


It was a money laundering front for a gang.
 
