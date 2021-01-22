 Skip to content
(CBC)   Man tries to euthanize his dog with a handgun. Since you are reading this here you'd be correct in assuming doggo got the last laugh   (cbc.ca) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, subsequent search of the home, RCMP news release, long guns, Handgun, 46-year-oldPictou County, RCMPCpl. Mark Skinner, firearms offences  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a lot of guns. Yet he chose poorly.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Canadian floridian.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sigh.  It's that old saying:  Always released with minor injuries.  Never released on conditions.

The man was arrested and later released on conditions.
The victim was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Still alive!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Guess he didn't watch the dog-shooting police training video.
 
blasterz
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What a responsible gun owner from Nova Scotia might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


// In retrospect, maybe a good idea they only let him have a goldfish
 
ifky
‘’ 7 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is Canada. Using a handgun outside of a range is illegal and grounds alone for them to seize all of his other guns. So multiple firearms charges isn't the same thing as the guy was hoarding illegal guns but in classic CBC style they like to make it seem like he was a career criminal.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...I knew the story was from Nova Scotia before I even looked.

I love my province 😑
 
suid
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA:  The dog is alive and was seized by animal control.

So, not quite the last laugh - that would belong to the RSPCA.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Euthanize? So that's what those cops did to Andre Maurice Hill.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shooting your dog is one way to handle the issue of it biting people. Finding a trainer to train the dog not to bite people is another option - and then you don't have to kill a dog.

But I guess I doubt the kind of person who'd recklessly shoot into a mobile home and injure someone while trying to shoot the dog is the kind of person with the brainpower to figure that equation out.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good thing animal control sized the doggo so they can do what this moran could not.

/Yeah, spell check got a brain finally
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ifky: [preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Pilot Dog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
that is not very canadian
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All those guns and he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.

Friendly reminder that the only people a gun owner's arsenal is ever likely to harm are either the gun owner himself or his family and friends. If the gun owner has anything worth stealing, a burglar will wait until the house is unoccupied to make his move.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MikeyFuccon: All those guns and he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.

Friendly reminder that the only people a gun owner's arsenal is ever likely to harm are either the gun owner himself or his family and friends. If the gun owner has anything worth stealing, a burglar will wait until the house is unoccupied to make his move.


He hit the side of an RV, arguably smaller than a barn.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"A subsequent search of the home resulted in the seizure of 29 long guns and nine handguns, according to police"

Totally normal...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Shooting your dog is one way to handle the issue of it biting people. Finding a trainer to train the dog not to bite people is another option - and then you don't have to kill a dog.


Growing up we had a German Shepard that was overly protective of us and, more relevantly, our yard.  Karla the dog bit a neighbor's kid that cut across or yard.  We got a warning.  Then she bit a friend of my sister's and the family of the first bit kid heard about it and reported it.  Our legal choices were put it down or get rid of it.

The old man told us she went to Houston and became a police dog.  8 year old me believed it and somewhere during my teen years I realized it was a lie.  Fast forward 30+ years and after my dad passed I found a letter from Houston LEO rejecting the dog - I was almost shocked he had actually tried, then again he loved that dog.

I also found the vet bill for putting her down.

/sniff, she was a great dog as long as you were family
 
darkmayo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RTOGUY: This is Canada. Using a handgun outside of a range is illegal and grounds alone for them to seize all of his other guns. So multiple firearms charges isn't the same thing as the guy was hoarding illegal guns but in classic CBC style they like to make it seem like he was a career criminal.


he missed the dog and accidentally shot someone else, the guy was obviously an Imperial Stormtrooper
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MikeyFuccon: All those guns and he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.

Friendly reminder that the only people a gun owner's arsenal is ever likely to harm are either the gun owner himself or his family and friends. If the gun owner has anything worth stealing, a burglar will wait until the house is unoccupied to make his move.


Hey! Barns don't like being called broads.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's actually a good amount of guns. By Canadian standards 3 is a massive arsenal, this guy had like 30.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 hours ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: 30.


40 rather
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pictou County

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
this is how it should be done, quick and painless until the real owner shows up...
https://www.cc.com/video/fqvfm3/reno-​9​11-putting-em-down
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The old man told us she went to Houston and became a police dog.


Sounds like the beginning of a John Mellencamp song.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In HS my buddies dog found and ate a whole bag of weed and basically became brain dead. Wouldnt really move, wouldnt bark. Sad.
So he took him out to the country and shot him in the back of the head with a .45.

Hey, I couldnt have done it but I dont see how its worse than a vet doing it.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image 295x400]



That cover really isn't funny, dog did end up being killed

In early 1976, Cheeseface was shot on the farm where he lived with his owner, Jimmy De Pierro, in East Charleston, Vermont by an unnamed hunter. As of 2020, the identity and motivation of the assailant remain unknown[5][6] although the owners of Cheeseface named David Bradshaw in a lawsuit in 1976.[1]
 
talkertopc
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ifky: [preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Pissed off dog:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Shooting your dog is one way to handle the issue of it biting people. Finding a trainer to train the dog not to bite people is another option - and then you don't have to kill a dog.

But I guess I doubt the kind of person who'd recklessly shoot into a mobile home and injure someone while trying to shoot the dog is the kind of person with the brainpower to figure that equation out.


Dogs rarely get 2nd chances much less get to bit a few and get anger management sessions.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If done properly, shooting a dangerous/suffering animal is safe and effective.  This individual did not do things properly and has to suffer the consequences.
 
CantConfirmOrDeny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and guess alcohol was involved.
 
Dheiner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: ...I knew the story was from Nova Scotia before I even looked.

I love my province 😑


Florida of The Great White North!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have used a rifle

Old Yeller rabies scene
Youtube SnPmBCIParY
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, without the 4 minutes of intro

Old Yeller rabies scene
Youtube SnPmBCIParY
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mongbiohazard: Shooting your dog is one way to handle the issue of it biting people. Finding a trainer to train the dog not to bite people is another option - and then you don't have to kill a dog.

Growing up we had a German Shepard that was overly protective of us and, more relevantly, our yard.  Karla the dog bit a neighbor's kid that cut across or yard.  We got a warning.  Then she bit a friend of my sister's and the family of the first bit kid heard about it and reported it.  Our legal choices were put it down or get rid of it.

The old man told us she went to Houston and became a police dog.  8 year old me believed it and somewhere during my teen years I realized it was a lie.  Fast forward 30+ years and after my dad passed I found a letter from Houston LEO rejecting the dog - I was almost shocked he had actually tried, then again he loved that dog.

I also found the vet bill for putting her down.

/sniff, she was a great dog as long as you were family


When I got my dog he was completely unruly and undisciplined, and had a biting problem. Almost took a chunk out of me a couple times after I brought him home and wouldn't let him do something he wanted to do. So I enrolled in dog training classes with him, and our trainer helped me teach it out of him. Had him for 11 years now, and he's never bitten a single person since or even tried. He's a 90+ lb. GSD/black Lab mix with all the GSD guarding and herding instincts. He still patrols our yard, the dog park, our friends houses, and anywhere he goes - guarding whatever space he's in diligently... but no attempts to bite. He just barks at them if he's concerned, until I let him know that person is good to go or they greet him with his name.

Should have taken him to an expert after the first incident, before Johnny Law forced your dad's hand. Killing a dog which hasn't been taught to bite isn't the only option. You can also teach them not to bite. Experts exist to help with this.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dheiner: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: ...I knew the story was from Nova Scotia before I even looked.

I love my province 😑

Florida of The Great White North!


...I mean, I wanna argue, but only to narrow it down to another Southern state.
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had cats for going on 60 years now.  I know when their failing, and I know it costs $500 or so for a vet to put them down vs $0.10 for a .22LR (and I know, ammo prices have skyrocketed in the past few years).

Ya know, I can't get myself to do it.  I know fluffy is in distress at 18 y/o, but I still can't take her out to the back 40 and shoot her.  I just can't.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snotnose: I've had cats for going on 60 years now.  I know when their failing, and I know it costs $500 or so for a vet to put them down vs $0.10 for a .22LR (and I know, ammo prices have skyrocketed in the past few years).

Ya know, I can't get myself to do it.  I know fluffy is in distress at 18 y/o, but I still can't take her out to the back 40 and shoot her.  I just can't.


$500.00?!

jesus Christ

I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Snotnose: I've had cats for going on 60 years now.  I know when their failing, and I know it costs $500 or so for a vet to put them down vs $0.10 for a .22LR (and I know, ammo prices have skyrocketed in the past few years).

Ya know, I can't get myself to do it.  I know fluffy is in distress at 18 y/o, but I still can't take her out to the back 40 and shoot her.  I just can't.

$500.00?!

jesus Christ

I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here


I felt so bad about paying about $500 to kill the cat I'd known for 15 years, since he was a kitten.  It was hard to sleep.  Had I not had that last weekend of trying to feed him his favorite food, including taking shrimp out of the freezer, defrosting it, and cooking it; only to have him sniff at it and walk away (after I carried him to it), I don't know what I would have done.  Turned out he had congestive heart failure, would die within a week no matter what I did.

I felt bad that I didn't hold him in my lap for those last few hours, thinking he was just sick and the vet would let me buy pills to fix him.  Instead, he weezed on the air conditioner while I was "stupid cat, I've given you the food you love.  Dafuq?".

And I guess 4.5 years later I'm still not over it.  I've got a cat purring in my lap now, but I still think of Fricky.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snotnose: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Snotnose: I've had cats for going on 60 years now.  I know when their failing, and I know it costs $500 or so for a vet to put them down vs $0.10 for a .22LR (and I know, ammo prices have skyrocketed in the past few years).

Ya know, I can't get myself to do it.  I know fluffy is in distress at 18 y/o, but I still can't take her out to the back 40 and shoot her.  I just can't.

$500.00?!

jesus Christ

I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here

I felt so bad about paying about $500 to kill the cat I'd known for 15 years, since he was a kitten.  It was hard to sleep.  Had I not had that last weekend of trying to feed him his favorite food, including taking shrimp out of the freezer, defrosting it, and cooking it; only to have him sniff at it and walk away (after I carried him to it), I don't know what I would have done.  Turned out he had congestive heart failure, would die within a week no matter what I did.

I felt bad that I didn't hold him in my lap for those last few hours, thinking he was just sick and the vet would let me buy pills to fix him.  Instead, he weezed on the air conditioner while I was "stupid cat, I've given you the food you love.  Dafuq?".

And I guess 4.5 years later I'm still not over it.  I've got a cat purring in my lap now, but I still think of Fricky.


Never feel bad for having a heart... Nor ever be made to be by any expectation or societal guilt. It's always a good thing.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 4 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Good thing animal control sized the doggo so they can do what this moran could not.

/Yeah, spell check got a brain finally


Sized?
Spell check?

I suppose it is spelled correctly.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snotnose: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Snotnose: I've had cats for going on 60 years now.  I know when their failing, and I know it costs $500 or so for a vet to put them down vs $0.10 for a .22LR (and I know, ammo prices have skyrocketed in the past few years).

Ya know, I can't get myself to do it.  I know fluffy is in distress at 18 y/o, but I still can't take her out to the back 40 and shoot her.  I just can't.

$500.00?!

jesus Christ

I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here

I felt so bad about paying about $500 to kill the cat I'd known for 15 years, since he was a kitten.  It was hard to sleep.  Had I not had that last weekend of trying to feed him his favorite food, including taking shrimp out of the freezer, defrosting it, and cooking it; only to have him sniff at it and walk away (after I carried him to it), I don't know what I would have done.  Turned out he had congestive heart failure, would die within a week no matter what I did.

I felt bad that I didn't hold him in my lap for those last few hours, thinking he was just sick and the vet would let me buy pills to fix him.  Instead, he weezed on the air conditioner while I was "stupid cat, I've given you the food you love.  Dafuq?".

And I guess 4.5 years later I'm still not over it.  I've got a cat purring in my lap now, but I still think of Fricky.


I never forget those of my furry ones that have gone over the rainbow bridge

Never apologize for having humanity
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hoping the shooter would off himself with a ricochet. Leaving a little disappointed.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gary the Stormtrooper Runs Over an Ewok with his Speeder Bike - Robot Chicken HD
Youtube -mspbHtf_Ck
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: $500.00?!  jesus Christ  I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here


It was slightly more than $120 in 2018.  Moira the Meowy deserved a physical memorial as well as a digital one. (If you press play, you will hear what she sounded like, so don't do that unless you like Burmese meow.)
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

danceswithcrows: Cornelis de Gyselaer: $500.00?!  jesus Christ  I think its ~120.00 for the needle and cremation here

It was slightly more than $120 in 2018.  Moira the Meowy deserved a physical memorial as well as a digital one. (If you press play, you will hear what she sounded like, so don't do that unless you like Burmese meow.)


*Nods*

We have plaster paw-prints
Our vet is awesome he opened up so we could let Barkley go at 4AM on a Saturday
He was 17 and went down in his back legs
 
