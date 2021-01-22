 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Google is trying to blackmail the entire nation of Australia over a law it doesn't like. Australia expected to respond by sending a care package of its favorite plants and animals to Google headquarters   (bbc.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Buried lede: if they cave, Google will be paying Rupert Murdoch.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Curious if a country with a large population will try the same thing. Australia is a minor market for Google with only about 25 million residents.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: if they cave, Google will be paying Rupert Murdoch.


Yeah not sure who to root for on this one.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

eurotrader: Curious if a country with a large population will try the same thing. Australia is a minor market for Google with only about 25 million residents.


Spain tried it and it was a complete flop.  They demanded Google pay Spanish newsites money whenever a Google search showed a link to a Spanish newsite.  Google just noped on out.  The very newsites that demanded the law in the first place demanded Spain rescind it because their pageviews cratered.  Turns out that a decent percentage of their traffic was directly Google-driven and the lost revenue from that lost traffic totally swamped the fees they would have been able to extract from Google.

That's why when France wrote their version, they also included that it was illegal for Google to stop serving France.  It was literally "You're existence is an abomination unto the Lord Thy God, and we are going to fine you for that existence - but you can't stop existing in France or we will fine you for that too"  Google has to be the only company in the world that is legally not allowed to close down despite it being told it needs to DIAF by the same people telling it that it breaks the law by DIAF.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, I would love to see Google pull their function from Australia. If no other reason than to see what new alternative replace it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

tjsands1118: Yeah, I would love to see Google pull their function from Australia. If no other reason than to see what new alternative replace it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
To be fair, Australia is saying "you can't link to a site without paying the site owner money". That's not how the internet works, and if it was true in 1995, we would all still be on sparsely populated BBS's talking about calculators sold at Radio Shack in 1986.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is subby mad at Google for a reason beyond that they're successful and he's not?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 hours ago  

phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.



It can look like that sure.
But consider this, there is just one thing google has to do to not have any involvement with this issue.
If google had zero preview of data on the articles of any kind, just none at all period the only6 way to get any actual data from the actual article is to be on the page of the site that provides that article and is assumed to exists on ad revenue from visits to the site.


the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


So when i notice google has the low effort easy way to be locally compliant, that they refuse to do for them. I'm a not see the aussies as the nasty ones here, but for sure it is google proving that smell of butthole in the air.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mr.Insightful: Is subby mad at Google for a reason beyond that they're successful and he's not?


No I am more pissed at Google because the company with the motto "don't be evil" has more or less destroyed the credibility and profitability of our free press, let fake news blossom and helped our democracy fail to the point that Trump became president.


those farking Adsense clickbait ad disguised as articles went a LONG way to allowing fake news to proliferate by destroying the credibility of major news sites by putting false stories all around the borders of major news sites
 
dave_t0661
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's too bad Google is the only search engine on the planet.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Advertising on news sites. How does it work? lol
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Magorn: Mr.Insightful: Is subby mad at Google for a reason beyond that they're successful and he's not?

No I am more pissed at Google because the company with the motto "don't be evil" has more or less destroyed the credibility and profitability of our free press, let fake news blossom and helped our democracy fail to the point that Trump became president.


those farking Adsense clickbait ad disguised as articles went a LONG way to allowing fake news to proliferate by destroying the credibility of major news sites by putting false stories all around the borders of major news sites


Youtube was plastered with trump ads prior to the election. Google's hands are definitely not clean. Lol capitalism
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 7 hours ago  

My Second Fark Account: Magorn: Mr.Insightful: Is subby mad at Google for a reason beyond that they're successful and he's not?

No I am more pissed at Google because the company with the motto "don't be evil" has more or less destroyed the credibility and profitability of our free press, let fake news blossom and helped our democracy fail to the point that Trump became president.


those farking Adsense clickbait ad disguised as articles went a LONG way to allowing fake news to proliferate by destroying the credibility of major news sites by putting false stories all around the borders of major news sites

Youtube was plastered with trump ads prior to the election. Google's hands are definitely not clean. Lol capitalism


Maybe Biden should have bought more ads on Youtube then. I'm sure a greedy, moneygrubbing company like Google wouldn't have turned down his money.

I love the logic at work here:

Candidate A gives money to company to run political ads.

Candidate B doesnt give money to same company to run political ads

Therefore the company MUST be supporting Candidate A and not supporting Candidate B.

<eyeroll>
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

PvtStash: phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


It can look like that sure.
But consider this, there is just one thing google has to do to not have any involvement with this issue.
If google had zero preview of data on the articles of any kind, just none at all period the only6 way to get any actual data from the actual article is to be on the page of the site that provides that article and is assumed to exists on ad revenue from visits to the site.


the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


So when i notice google has the low effort easy way to be locally compliant, that they refuse to do for them. I'm a not see the aussies as the nasty ones here, but for sure it is google proving that smell of butthole in the air.


So, why is Australia throwing a hissy fit because Google offered to stop doing that?  "Okay, we'll peace out" seems to fit all of Australia's demands.  Google would no longer be displaying any copyrighted Australian works.  Australia should be ecstatic Google is leaving.  But they are instead showing their ass.  They ought to be trumpeting they got rid of Google in Australia completely if their worry is copyright.  Instead they are crying foul that Google is offering to do exactly what they say they want Google to do, ie leave them alone.  Saying you want a divorce while also saying you are being hurt by the other partner agreeing to the divorce doesn't sound entirely sincere.

Also, fair use more than covers the small bits of text being displayed.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 7 hours ago  
blackmail (noun)

the action, treated as a criminal offense, of demanding payment or another benefit from someone in return for not revealing compromising or damaging information about them.

I don't know why so many people don't understand the difference between extortion and blackmail
 
billstewart
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tjsands1118: Yeah, I would love to see Google pull their function from Australia. If no other reason than to see what new alternative replace it.


Bing!  And probably something from Baidu, but Bing is the logical competitor.

But yeah, Oz is trying to blackmail the entire company of Google, and surprised that losing the entire company of Google means losing the ENTIRE company of Google.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

phalamir: PvtStash: phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


It can look like that sure.
But consider this, there is just one thing google has to do to not have any involvement with this issue.
If google had zero preview of data on the articles of any kind, just none at all period the only6 way to get any actual data from the actual article is to be on the page of the site that provides that article and is assumed to exists on ad revenue from visits to the site.


the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


So when i notice google has the low effort easy way to be locally compliant, that they refuse to do for them. I'm a not see the aussies as the nasty ones here, but for sure it is google proving that smell of butthole in the air.

So, why is Australia throwing a hissy fit because Google offered to stop doing that?  "Okay, we'll peace out" seems to fit all of Australia's demands.  Google would no longer be displaying any copyrighted Australian works.  Australia should be ecstatic Google is leaving.  But they are instead showing their ass.  They ought to be trumpeting they got rid of Google in Australia completely if their worry is copyright.  Instead they are crying foul that Google is offering to do exactly what they say they want Google to do, ie leave them alone.  Saying you want a divorce while also s ...


My guess? Because changing stuff would cost google more money in the long term. If there are no snippets, people will start bookmarking news sites or whatever. This would reduce google clicks, which would reduce ad revenue.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DerAppie: phalamir: PvtStash: phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


It can look like that sure.
But consider this, there is just one thing google has to do to not have any involvement with this issue.
If google had zero preview of data on the articles of any kind, just none at all period the only6 way to get any actual data from the actual article is to be on the page of the site that provides that article and is assumed to exists on ad revenue from visits to the site.


the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


So when i notice google has the low effort easy way to be locally compliant, that they refuse to do for them. I'm a not see the aussies as the nasty ones here, but for sure it is google proving that smell of butthole in the air.

So, why is Australia throwing a hissy fit because Google offered to stop doing that?  "Okay, we'll peace out" seems to fit all of Australia's demands.  Google would no longer be displaying any copyrighted Australian works.  Australia should be ecstatic Google is leaving.  But they are instead showing their ass.  They ought to be trumpeting they got rid of Google in Australia completely if their worry is copyright.  Instead they are crying foul that Google is offering to do exactly what they say they want Google to do, ie leave them alone.  Saying you want a divorce wh ...


So, Australia is trying to make Google money?  Google said it would leave.  It was willing to lose the money.  So, why is Australia getting mad at that?  It should be glad it achieved its goal.  But Google freely offering to not make revenue is described as Google "blackmailing" Australia.  Australia got what it wanted - Google not touching its precious IP.  How then is winning being "blackmailed"?  Again, if you file for divorce, demand everything, and the other party agrees to the terms, why would you then describe it as them blackmailing you?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dick Gozinya: My Second Fark Account: Magorn: Mr.Insightful: Is subby mad at Google for a reason beyond that they're successful and he's not?

No I am more pissed at Google because the company with the motto "don't be evil" has more or less destroyed the credibility and profitability of our free press, let fake news blossom and helped our democracy fail to the point that Trump became president.


those farking Adsense clickbait ad disguised as articles went a LONG way to allowing fake news to proliferate by destroying the credibility of major news sites by putting false stories all around the borders of major news sites

Youtube was plastered with trump ads prior to the election. Google's hands are definitely not clean. Lol capitalism

Maybe Biden should have bought more ads on Youtube then. I'm sure a greedy, moneygrubbing company like Google wouldn't have turned down his money.

I love the logic at work here:

Candidate A gives money to company to run political ads.

Candidate B doesnt give money to same company to run political ads

Therefore the company MUST be supporting Candidate A and not supporting Candidate B.

<eyeroll>


Really? This is the angle you want to take? Do you think Trump shouldn't have been banned from social media? The rationale employed for letting trump and other conservative figures get away with breaking ToS was for the farking money.

The problem I'm pointing out is operating for the sole purpose of money has consequences that are typically ignored. Lol capitalism.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, your problem with the way your headline goes is that it conveniently ignores how the founder of the world wide web is on googles side in this whole thing, and has stated that this is not only not how the internet works, but the code they are trying to create would help to destroy the web as we know it. Which of course was buried at the very end of the article


Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the world wide web, said Australia's plan would make the web "unworkable around the world".
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 hours ago  

phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


No actually the Australian government told them they don't respond to threats and Google was free to bugger off if they didn't like it. Stop trying to make Google the next John Galt.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

phalamir: So, Australia is trying to make Google money?


No, Australia is trying to get some of the money Google makes from content to the content creators. Which is rather fair.

Google said it would leave. It was willing to lose the money. So, why is Australia getting mad at that? It should be glad it achieved its goal. But Google freely offering to not make revenue is described as Google "blackmailing" Australia. Australia got what it wanted - Google not touching its precious IP. How then is winning being "blackmailed"? Again, if you file for divorce, demand everything, and the other party agrees to the terms, why would you then describe it as them blackmailing you?

If they actually agreed, they would have left. Google is trying to pressure Australia into revoking the rules because google likes making money. Blackmail is a bit of an hyperbole, but it covers the general intent.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's watch as Google opens that care package...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Oh my....
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DerAppie: phalamir: So, Australia is trying to make Google money?

No, Australia is trying to get some of the money Google makes from content to the content creators. Which is rather fair.

Google said it would leave. It was willing to lose the money. So, why is Australia getting mad at that? It should be glad it achieved its goal. But Google freely offering to not make revenue is described as Google "blackmailing" Australia. Australia got what it wanted - Google not touching its precious IP. How then is winning being "blackmailed"? Again, if you file for divorce, demand everything, and the other party agrees to the terms, why would you then describe it as them blackmailing you?

If they actually agreed, they would have left. Google is trying to pressure Australia into revoking the rules because google likes making money. Blackmail is a bit of an hyperbole, but it covers the general intent.


It really doesnt cover the intent. Which is nice that this article "forgot" to give any hint as to what has actually been going on, so from a different source we find that google basically said they have problems with 3 parts and offered alternatives to each one, specifically:

First, rather than payment for links and snippets, the Code could designate News Showcase, and allow Google to reach commercial agreements to pay Australian news publishers for value in addition to the valuable traffic we already provide through Search.
News Showcase launched in 2020, and has global budget of $1.3 billion over three years, it pays news publishers for their editorial judgment in curating panels of news that appear daily on Google services, and it pays to grant users access to selected stories behind-the-paywall - not for links in Search. News Showcase enables Google to pay a diverse range of news publishers, including smaller and regional publishers.
We have already reached News Showcase agreements with 450 publications globally, including 7 publishers in Australia.
Secondly, the Code's final offer arbitration model, with biased criteria presents unmanageable financial and operational risk for Google. If this is replaced with standard commercial arbitration based on comparable deals, this would incentivise good faith negotiations and ensure we're held accountable by robust dispute resolution.
Finally, the algorithm notification provision could be adjusted to require only reasonable notice about significant actionable changes to Google's algorithm, to make sure publishers are able to respond to changes that affect them.
 
bsmz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: That's why when France wrote their version, they also included that it was illegal for Google to stop serving France.


Can you cite evidence for that? How would France enforce this law against Google at a time when Google is not in France?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PvtStash: phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


It can look like that sure.
But consider this, there is just one thing google has to do to not have any involvement with this issue.
If google had zero preview of data on the articles of any kind, just none at all period the only6 way to get any actual data from the actual article is to be on the page of the site that provides that article and is assumed to exists on ad revenue from visits to the site.


the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


So when i notice google has the low effort easy way to be locally compliant, that they refuse to do for them. I'm a not see the aussies as the nasty ones here, but for sure it is google proving that smell of butthole in the air.


DO you love click-bait headlines? Cause this is how you get click-bait headlines.

I understand the problem of free news on the internet not providing money for the people actually doing the work, but this isn't the solution. None of the other search engines are going to pay either, so this law would just cripple the web in Australia. I'm thinking the whole news industry needs to change their business model, but I'm not sure what type of model would work. Ad revenue is good, except for ad blockers. My guess is that they need to embed ads in the page to ensure readers see them.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotARocketScientist: Ad revenue is good, except for ad blockers. My guess is that they need to embed ads in the page to ensure readers see them.


To fix that you have to fix how the actual browsers work, universally, and mandatorally. You would basically have to strip out any automatic executables in any form and have a legally binding ad format for people to drop adblockers
 
Kattungali
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PvtStash: the hinge of the issue here is because google gives article previews, by literally displaying copy written works from other sites. They are harming the other site's revenue by giving enough to the google user they don't bother clicking to the actual site's article and potentially generating ad revenue there.


Bullshiat.   If that were actually the case, then the news sites already have an existing mechanism to get Google to pay them: Copyright law.   The fact that they needed a *new* law means that this isn't what's happening at all.

The hinge of the issue is that news sites are floundering, Google is not, and the news sites want Google to pay them for the privilege of sending traffic to them.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lifeslammer: First, rather than payment for links and snippets, the Code could designate

business that runs on collecting data , and allow Google to reach commercial agreements to pay Australian news publishers for value in addition to the valuable traffic we already provide through Search.
News Showcase launched in 2020, and has global budget of $1.3 billion over three years, it pays news publishers for their editorial judgment in curating panels of news that appear daily on Google services, and it pays to grant users access to selected stories behind-the-paywall - not for links in Search. News Showcase enables Google to pay a diverse range of news publishers, including smaller and regional publishers.
We have already reached News Showcase agreements with 450 publications globally, including 7 publishers in Australia.

News Showcase is a Google service though. Basically "what if instead of paying them for their work, we just take their stuff unless they sign up with our service and they have to play according to our rules and regulations and we then pay them whatever we feel like until we change the rules?"

Secondly, the Code's final offer arbitration model, with biased criteria presents unmanageable financial and operational risk for Google. If this is replaced with standard commercial arbitration based on comparable deals, this would incentivise good faith negotiations and ensure we're held accountable by robust dispute resolution.

I like this part as well. "How dare you put us under an arbitration agreement! Those things suck and create ris!" when the EULA for google devices contain, you know, arbitration clauses which objectively suck for the consumer.I just checked and the agreement for a new google account pushes me towards the "conflict resolution" page of the EU, which promotes out of court resolutions (translate: arbitration).

Finally, the algorithm notification provision could be adjusted to require only reasonable notice about significant actionable changes to Google's algorithm, to make sure publishers are able to respond to changes that affect them

Ah yes, have producers deal with businesses that run on collecting data rather than have the business that runs on collecting data with the producers.

See, a lot of these points basically say "Content Creators need to come to google if they want money for the content" rather than "Google needs to go to Content Creators if it wants to earn money of the content".
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uhh, editing fail I guess so now properly edited:

First, rather than payment for links and snippets, the Code could designate News Showcase, and allow Google to reach commercial agreements to pay Australian news publishers for value in addition to the valuable traffic we already provide through Search.
News Showcase launched in 2020, and has global budget of $1.3 billion over three years, it pays news publishers for their editorial judgment in curating panels of news that appear daily on Google services, and it pays to grant users access to selected stories behind-the-paywall - not for links in Search. News Showcase enables Google to pay a diverse range of news publishers, including smaller and regional publishers.
We have already reached News Showcase agreements with 450 publications globally, including 7 publishers in Australia.

News Showcase is a Google service though. Basically "what if instead of paying them for their work, we just take their stuff unless they sign up with our service and they have to play according to our rules and regulations and we then pay them whatever we feel like until we change the rules?"

Secondly, the Code's final offer arbitration model, with biased criteria presents unmanageable financial and operational risk for Google. If this is replaced with standard commercial arbitration based on comparable deals, this would incentivise good faith negotiations and ensure we're held accountable by robust dispute resolution.

I like this part as well. "How dare you put us under an arbitration agreement! Those things suck and create ris!" when the EULA for google devices contain, you know, arbitration clauses which objectively suck for the consumer.I just checked and the agreement for a new google account pushes me towards the "conflict resolution" page of the EU, which promotes out of court resolutions (translate: arbitration).

Finally, the algorithm notification provision could be adjusted to require only reasonable notice about significant actionable changes to Google's algorithm, to make sure publishers are able to respond to changes that affect them.

Ah yes, have producers deal with businesses that run on collecting data rather than have the business that runs on collecting data with the producers.

See, a lot of these points basically say "Content Creators need to come to google if they want money for the content" rather than "Google needs to go to Content Creators if it wants to earn money of the content".
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Australian government: "You are too powerful.  You must prop up Austrailia's floundering press because you are here soaking up all the views"

Google: "Well, then we will leave, and allow Australia's press to blossom in peace"

Australian government: "Leaving is an attack on us!"

Somehow, I think this is more about trying to extract money for their buddies who can't sell papers than protecting the delicate flower of Australian maidenhood.


The article doesn't really indicate this last bit happened.

From what I can see in the article they responded with, "You're trying to blackmail us, get farked, we're still going ahead with it" to which the US responded, but but but, "waaaaaah"

FTA:
But lawmakers challenged this, accusing Google of "blackmail" and bullying Australia for raising the reform.

Mr Morrison said his government remained committed to progressing the laws through parliament this year.

"Let me be clear: Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia. That's done in our parliament," he told reporters on Friday.

[...]

Australians have expressed confusion and anger online at both sides. Some have debated whether they could get by using other search engines.

Others have questioned if the removal of the search engine would also remove Gmail, Google Maps and Google Home services - something the company has not made clear.

Earlier this week, US trade representatives urged Australia to drop the laws which they said attempted regulation "to the clear detriment of two US firms".

France did what you said, but the article doesn't seem to indicate Australia is doing anything like you said.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If google leave, does it mean they also take google-analytics and googletagservice with them as well?

If so, they can keep their money and fark off
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

