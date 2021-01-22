 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   A Georgia couple on a high-speed car chase with cops tried to hide their weed by actually eating it, authorities said. The woman also tried hiding it in "a body cavity"   (nypost.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Police, high-speed car chase, Passenger Brian Turner, driver Whitney Bailey, Georgia couple, passenger seat, body cavity, English-language films  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 12:29 PM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Busta Rhymes ft. Ol' Dirty Bastard - Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check (The World Wide Remix)
Youtube hFrl7rnCx4A
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It never tastes the same after that
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So, what you're saying is that the cops sexually assaulted a woman for some weed?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [media1.giphy.com image 480x258]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: So, what you're saying is that the cops sexually assaulted a woman for some weed?


I think the cops watched the hospital workers invade the woman's body.

it's like a fetish to them.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I bet there was plenty of room in her "cavity" too.

probably could stuff a bong up in there too.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

steklo: I bet there was plenty of room in her "cavity" too.

probably could stuff a bong up in there too.


Why do you say that?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Go on...
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You are all assuming the cavity.

It could have been her nostril.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  

PirateKing: It could have been her nostril.


I would think the author/reporter would've said, nose, mouth or ear if they meant it. Cavity is a much nicer word then vag or ass...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
labrador?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Had to follow him around with a baggie for a week...
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fast Break ONE POUND
Youtube 9_ahGEW_bi0
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/get off my lawn
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
this is why weed should not be illegal. stupid america
 
GoldDude
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like the guy was successful in "hiding" the weed, since he was charged with obstruction of justice (i.e. for eating the evidence against him on a marijuana possession charge). A decent lawyer should be able to beat that charge unless the cops got a warrant for a stomach pumping.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It never tastes the same after that


What doesn't taste the same? Please be more specific.

Inquiring minds want to know...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

proton: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9_ahGEW_​bi0]


*shakes tiny fists*
 
davynelson
‘’ 8 hours ago  
even when weed is legal like it is here, it is not legal to smoke in your car or be driving high
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 8 hours ago  

pwkpete: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It never tastes the same after that

What doesn't taste the same? Please be more specific.

Inquiring minds want to know...


Eh. Either way is an improvement. I'm down
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 hours ago  

davynelson: even when weed is legal like it is here, it is not legal to smoke in your car or be driving high


s1.cdn.autoevolution.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A high-speed chase over marijuana?
 
ocd002
‘’ 8 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: this is why weed should not be illegal. stupid america


Yep. The most dangerous thing about weed is getting caught with it where it's illegal.
 
ocd002
‘’ 8 hours ago  

davynelson: even when weed is legal like it is here, it is not legal to smoke in your car or be driving high


In my legal state we're told to treat it like open alcohol. It's got to be well out of reach of anyone in the car.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I was happy to see several "Fast Break" references - now I don't feel as old.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Definitely smart to say "a" body cavity, not assigning ownership as "her" body cavity.
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It never tastes the same after that


Hard to keep it lit, too.

/ from what I've heard
// or remember
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like a state that needs to move into this century with a ballot initiative.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is no time to use the indefinite article!
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The stickiest of the icky
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

steklo: dj_bigbird: So, what you're saying is that the cops sexually assaulted a woman for some weed?

I think the cops watched the hospital workers invade the woman's body.

it's like a fetish to them.


So, it's a form of cuckoldry.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't Eat Your Weed
Youtube nQZRA7wft1I
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DoctorCal: steklo: I bet there was plenty of room in her "cavity" too.

probably could stuff a bong up in there too.

Why do you say that?


Because she's from Georgia.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [media1.giphy.com image 480x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


I came in here looking for this! Leaving satisfied!
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Super Troopers (2001) OPENING SCENE HD - Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, André Vippolis
Youtube nfIx06ilxQI
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 535x500]


technically, no. If the cop sees them burning the LSD then they are obstructing justice/destroying evidence (however they want to word it)
 
steklo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: So, it's a form of cuckoldry.


I never quite fully understood that term. I see it all the time on the various adult sites but still I've no idea what it means.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 hours ago  

steklo: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 535x500]

technically, no. If the cop sees them burning the LSD then they are obstructing justice/destroying evidence (however they want to word it)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm less concerned with how they tried to hide / dispose of the weed than I am with the fact that the cops were willing to engage in a high speed chase over some weed.
 
RufusLake
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I just drove home with probably more than they had on them, plus 5 THC infused drinks. I bought it from a very nice store with great customer service and has been deemed essential during the pandemic. Legal and taxed. So very adult and civilized.

Unlike where this story is from. Lives ruined... for what, really?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.