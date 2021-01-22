 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 46 Atlanta)   The true home run king has died. RIP Hammerin' Hank   (cbs46.com) divider line
194
    More: News, Barry Bonds, Baseball, Babe Ruth, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, National League, Major League Baseball, Hank Aaron  
•       •       •

2171 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 22 Jan 2021 at 11:50 AM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



194 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
More than that he was a true class act. Godspeed, king.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
True king indeed, in more things than just knocking the shiat out of a baseball.

RIP
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Futurama - Wade Boggs, goes down smooth
Youtube dX0dxS5GA9g
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Saw his story on "Ken Burns' Baseball"; the abusive letters he received were, to say the least, disgusting.

What happened after he broke the record was beautiful.

RIP Hank, Jackie and a few others are ready to see you in the Field of Dreams.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nobody will ever legitimately break his record.  Rest in peace, sir.  And fark you, Barroid.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The true home run king is dead. RIP.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He's one of the few men I'll pour one out for.

He's also the owner of my favorite statistic of all time: 3016

Three thousand and sixteen hits is the number of hits Hank Aaron has IF you take away all his home runs.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Rwa2play: What happened after he broke the record was beautiful.


I know you're not referring to the two white men chasing after him as he circled the bases with no security around, but looking back at that incident through today's eyes it's simply amazing how that happened and how fortunate we are that they were running to congratulate him.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I was in my early teens when he broke Babe Ruth's record in Atlanta. I remember watching a game in school on TV toward the end of the 1973 season in the run-up to the record.

1974 was also memorable in Atlanta for other reasons: Reg Murphy, the editor of the Atlanta Constitution, was kidnapped for ransom (on Patti Hearst's 20th birthday) by a guy who called himself "the American Revolutionary Army." He later went to work for the Hearst newspapers.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No asterisks necessary.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A real hero. He was pure class. Rest in Peace.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's 9 Hall of Famers since March 2020. God is getting bored w/ COVID and wants to play fantasy baseball.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
RIP

:(
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hank Aaron: Baseball Rebellion Swing Breakdown
Youtube sfJFhxWwiu4
RIP vicious killer of anything over the plate
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sad to hear this one. My fav Hammerin' Hank trivia:

If you took away every one of Henry Aaron's 755 home runs, he still would've finished with more than 3,000 hits.

The home run record for brothers is held by Henry (755) and Tommy (13) Aaron.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: Nobody will ever legitimately break his record.  Rest in peace, sir.  And fark you, Barroid.


I'll offer up a slight amendment.

If they ever lower roster sizes or place a limit on how many pitchers can play in a game, it is possible to be broken.

/But not very likely
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was so excited when he broke the record.

I was a kid and loved baseball.

RIP.

:(
 
LessO2
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For the full experience, Vin Scully on the call.

Vin Scully calls Hank Aaron's historic 715th home run
Youtube QjqYThEVoSQ
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now he plays for the Angels.  Rest in peace, sir.
 
tzarro
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Its funny, I didn't get the headline at all..."whaddya mean true king, of course he's the king".  I COMPLETELY forgot that Bonds passed him...some legacy Bonds has lol
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Rest in Power
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ok, this thread then:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FiL caught #715 out in the bullpen.  You can see him hand the ball back to Hank during the big gathering at home plate.  Not sure what that ball would be worth these days, but they got a TV out of it.

semi related csb:

wifey and I got married at san francisco city hall, just a couple days before bonds hit #756*.  A pic of FiL with Hank back in the day was on the front page of the paper that very morning , and I don't think the dozen or so folks reading the paper in the hallway that day had any idea who was walking by.

/end semi-related csb

//RIP Hank.  You are spoken of very highly.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
RIP, Cito Gaston's former roommate in college.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ahh, the good ol days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Trocadero: That's 9 Hall of Famers since March 2020. God is getting bored w/ COVID and wants to play fantasy baseball.


I've got 10 if you include Lasorda

Brock
Seaver
Gibson
Al Kaline
Whitey Ford
Joe Morgan
Lasorda
Niekro
Sutton
Aaron

Then there's a smattering of other legendary names like Don Larsen, Tony Fernandez, and even Jay Johnstone of Naked Gun fame (the batter Frank Drebin pats down)
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
One of the classiest people to ever grace the game.  Indeed, to grace our time.
RIP Hank.  Ya done good here.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Barry Bonds must feel deflated.
 
xtalman
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Loved Aaron, remember reading a biography about him as a kid when he still was playing, late 60's early 70's.  Missed his record breaking home run due to the farking power going out at home.  Will always be the home run king and hold the record, fark Bonds and his roid pops.

RIP Big Hitter.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Listen to Bob Gibson and Sandy Koufax on Hank Aaron. No higher praise is possible.

He hit .362 against Koufax. Incredible. Koufax's career opponent BA was .205.

Hammerin' Hank Aaron was not afraid to hit against Koufax. In 130 plate appearances, Aaron had a .362 batting average with 7 home runs. Koufax only struck him out 12 times while issuing 14 walks. Aaron's 42 career hits off of Koufax ranks the highest of anyone. Since he's one of the best hitters of all-time, Koufax shouldn't be too ashamed.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dukeblue219: Trocadero: That's 9 Hall of Famers since March 2020. God is getting bored w/ COVID and wants to play fantasy baseball.

I've got 10 if you include Lasorda

Brock
Seaver
Gibson
Al Kaline
Whitey Ford
Joe Morgan
Lasorda
Niekro
Sutton
Aaron

Then there's a smattering of other legendary names like Don Larsen, Tony Fernandez, and even Jay Johnstone of Naked Gun fame (the batter Frank Drebin pats down)


Well, of course they needed a manager.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Nobody will ever legitimately break his record.  Rest in peace, sir.  And fark you, Barroid.

I'll offer up a slight amendment.

If they ever lower roster sizes or place a limit on how many pitchers can play in a game, it is possible to be broken.

/But not very likely


There's always the argument that pitchers back in the day went 8/9 innings and therefore hitters padded their numbers in their 3rd and 4th ABs, and before the 50's, no one of color was playing/pitching. But there were half as many teams then as well, so your 4th guy in the rotation was pretty darn good, and there wasn't any 5th guy in the rotation.

But Aaron's record seems safe from non-steroidal users. Bonds probably had a shot even if he didn't "cheat".
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is one for the Thought He Was Already Dead column
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My favorite Hank Aaron memory is while living in Okinawa, watching the April 8th 1974 game on a Japanese TV station and listening to Vin Scully on the Armed Forces Radio Network. The satellite delay for both were perfectly synchronized.

With Phil Niekro, Don Sutton, and now Hank, the Braves are going to have to wear long sleeves all year to fit the remembrance patches.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Aww!

He may have gotten worse than Robinson as he closed on Ruth's record.

/Barry Bonds is a stain on baseball.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hammerin' Hank is my nickname for my 12 inch baseball bat shaped dildo.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Listen to Bob Gibson and Sandy Koufax on Hank Aaron. No higher praise is possible.

He hit .362 against Koufax. Incredible. Koufax's career opponent BA was .205.

Hammerin' Hank Aaron was not afraid to hit against Koufax. In 130 plate appearances, Aaron had a .362 batting average with 7 home runs. Koufax only struck him out 12 times while issuing 14 walks. Aaron's 42 career hits off of Koufax ranks the highest of anyone. Since he's one of the best hitters of all-time, Koufax shouldn't be too ashamed.


Koufax was straight filthy, but at his peak Bob Gibson might have had the nastiest stuff ever.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Also, rest in peace.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I was in my early teens when he broke Babe Ruth's record in Atlanta. I remember watching a game in school on TV toward the end of the 1973 season in the run-up to the record.

1974 was also memorable in Atlanta for other reasons: Reg Murphy, the editor of the Atlanta Constitution, was kidnapped for ransom (on Patti Hearst's 20th birthday) by a guy who called himself "the American Revolutionary Army." He later went to work for the Hearst newspapers.


I honestly didn't know Babe Ruth was a white guy until just now when it was mentioned on the radio. It never even occurred to me to ask.

But then my knowledge of Hank Aaron himself comes from one line in "Strange Brew."
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: FiL caught #715 out in the bullpen.  You can see him hand the ball back to Hank during the big gathering at home plate.  Not sure what that ball would be worth these days, but they got a TV out of it.

semi related csb:

wifey and I got married at san francisco city hall, just a couple days before bonds hit #756*.  A pic of FiL with Hank back in the day was on the front page of the paper that very morning , and I don't think the dozen or so folks reading the paper in the hallway that day had any idea who was walking by.

/end semi-related csb

//RIP Hank.  You are spoken of very highly.


Tom House, former Rangers pitching coach. Tell him I said what's up.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dukeblue219: Trocadero: That's 9 Hall of Famers since March 2020. God is getting bored w/ COVID and wants to play fantasy baseball.

I've got 10 if you include Lasorda

Brock
Seaver
Gibson
Al Kaline
Whitey Ford
Joe Morgan
Lasorda
Niekro
Sutton
Aaron

Then there's a smattering of other legendary names like Don Larsen, Tony Fernandez, and even Jay Johnstone of Naked Gun fame (the batter Frank Drebin pats down)


Other than probably Phil Niekro, ever player on that list would be in the $25 million a year range today.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LessO2: For the full experience, Vin Scully on the call.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QjqYThEV​oSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks, that was neat.

I've never heard that the reason for the pinstripes had to do with making the Yankees look slimmer, I wonder how accurate that is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

MizzouGuy: Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Nobody will ever legitimately break his record.  Rest in peace, sir.  And fark you, Barroid.

I'll offer up a slight amendment.

If they ever lower roster sizes or place a limit on how many pitchers can play in a game, it is possible to be broken.

/But not very likely

There's always the argument that pitchers back in the day went 8/9 innings and therefore hitters padded their numbers in their 3rd and 4th ABs, and before the 50's, no one of color was playing/pitching. But there were half as many teams then as well, so your 4th guy in the rotation was pretty darn good, and there wasn't any 5th guy in the rotation.

But Aaron's record seems safe from non-steroidal users. Bonds probably had a shot even if he didn't "cheat".


The 3rd/4th time through the rotation impacts the great pitchers as well.

It's a combination of getting fatigued and batters getting used to your timings. Or at least, that's what the stats say.

But I agree, I don't think it can be broken without steroids.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Truly one of the greatest baseball players ever. R.I.P.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 9 hours ago  
First Don Sutton and now Hammerin' Hank. 2021 is starting out as a sad one for the Braves family. Big fan here, even have a nice chunk of change tied into Braves' stock.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

blatz514: Ahh, the good ol days...

[Fark user image 850x531]


Is that Bob Uecker?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: blatz514: Ahh, the good ol days...

[Fark user image 850x531]

Is that Bob Uecker?


Yepper
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm very sorry to hear of his passing.  Model of consistency and the good fortune of good health while playing.  When someone this legendary dies it always seems I learn something new.  In Aaron's case...he inadvertently did something that likely led to the Monday Night Wars in wrestling by getting Bill Watts fired from WCW/Turner, though Watts said he quit first...

Hank Aaron and Bill Watts
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Uncle Pooky: Thank You Black Jesus!: FiL caught #715 out in the bullpen.  You can see him hand the ball back to Hank during the big gathering at home plate.  Not sure what that ball would be worth these days, but they got a TV out of it.

semi related csb:

wifey and I got married at san francisco city hall, just a couple days before bonds hit #756*.  A pic of FiL with Hank back in the day was on the front page of the paper that very morning , and I don't think the dozen or so folks reading the paper in the hallway that day had any idea who was walking by.

/end semi-related csb

//RIP Hank.  You are spoken of very highly.

Tom House, former Rangers pitching coach. Tell him I said what's up.


"YOU KNOW POOKY?!?!?!"

/not really
//not much contact with him unfortunately
 
ifky
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 194 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.