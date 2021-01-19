 Skip to content
(NYPost)   California police arrest man after finding marijuana, loaded AR-15 rifle, Pennywise clown mask in car. Sounds like a hell of a party   (nypost.com) divider line
    Strange, Evil clown, Assault rifle, English-language films, Horror film, Semi-automatic rifle, San Leandro Sunday afternoon, traffic stop, loaded AR-15 rifle  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC, didn't he know you're supposed to smoke the marijuana FIRST?

Then you get too mellow to remember what the hell you were going to do with the rest, except possibly hold up a 7-Eleven for all its munchies.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woulda gone with the Joker mask, what with the AR-15 and whatnot.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh those AR fan boys...just being the patriots they are, freedom, 2A, come take it...etc.. etc..
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is I could have had all three of those things in my vehicle at some point in my life.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your dirty little secret! Your Dirty Little Secret! YOUR DIRTY LITTLE SECRET!!!"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a bump stock?  It's weird-looking.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are certain things that, while potentially easy-off's individually, don't mix well when caught together.

Get pulled over, cop finds a drum mag in the trunk, confiscates it, sends you on your way.

Get pulled over, cop finds some weed in the trunk, depending on the circumstances cop maybe confiscates it or might not have any grounds to, sends you on your way.

Get pulled over, cop find drum mag *and* weed? You're going to be staying a while.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was supposed to kill the bus driver.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.


Yeah, I'm guessing he exceeded the max personal limit. It does bother me a little that they wrote it to sound like possession alone was some kind of crime. They need to get out of that mentality.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Day in the Life of a Juggalo"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.


Pistol grip too. That gun and that magazine are very big no no's here...
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green tip 5.56, I assume he was thinking about going up against body armor.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgur.com image 806x1009]


Is that Pennywise's sister, Pantywise?
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.


You can use the bigger mags if you modify your rifle to be "featureless" and the mods do not impact your ability to hunt or target shoot.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.

Pistol grip too. That gun and that magazine are very big no no's here...


That's standard on ARs. It's when you get the foregrip that folks get all pissy.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.


I legally bought 30 round magazines in California, two at a gun show and one at a gun store where they were on display so not back door dealing.  The law keeps changing by who is in power. I don't have a criminal history so I am not too worried, plus I only shoot on private land and keep them unloaded and away from the rifle when travelling.  I only target shoot. Do I need 30 round magazines, no. I got them because less time reloading while shooting and sometimes you just want to rapid fire 30 rounds for fun.  I bought them for abut $10 each.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Mr.Hawk: gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.

Pistol grip too. That gun and that magazine are very big no no's here...

That's standard on ARs. It's when you get the foregrip that folks get all pissy.


In California you can only have the rear pistol grip if you have a fixed magazine limited to 19 rounds.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 rounds , damn my fat fingers
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.


Didn't RTFA.....

but in CA:  1) weed is not illegal for personal use, hi-cap mags aren't illegal, masks aren't illegal.

this is why i read fark posts before clicking on the link.   sounds interesting.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.

Pistol grip too. That gun and that magazine are very big no no's here...


You can put pistol grips on an AK-47 if you buy the proper USA parts, mine has a sporter stock to make sure you don't get busted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know what you have planned for tonight Homer, but count me out.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is that a bump stock?  It's weird-looking.


Not certain, but I would hazard to guess it's a pistol brace. They're often used as a legal loophole since they aren't technically a stock to get around having the gun classified as a short barreled rifle and have to be NFA registered.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is that a bump stock?  It's weird-looking.


No, that's not a bump stock. That's an AR pistol, which has a much shorter gas-tube due to the decreased barrel length. AR pattern rifles have a buffer tube that extends out of the rear of the rifle, which is contained within any traditional stock. That's why you never see traditional AR/M-16/M4 rifles without a butt stock, part of the integral operation of the gas blowback system is contained within the butt stock.

So when you turn it into a "pistol" by shortening the barrel and gas tube, you still need that buffer tube. Which you can attach a "pistol stabilizing brace" and removing the butt stock, which keeps it from becoming a "short-barrel rifle", which are hard to obtain as they are NFA class III, requiring the same restrictions as a machine-gun, short barrel shotgun, or explosive device. You can look up the restrictions.

But, some genius figured out if you classify it as a pistol, you can go under the legally required barrel length of 16" for a rifle, and then classify an attachment as a "pistol brace", and it's legal. According to the ATF, it's legal. I'll post a picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
So, looks like a short barrel rifle, right? Nope, it's classified as a pistol. Because it has a pistol brace and not a full butt-stock. And you can only legally fire it one-handed, and using the optional strap to secure it to your firing arm. And there's some real legal mud there, because really a pistol should always be fired with two hands secured to the grip. But from what I've read, it can be considered illegal to fire an AR (or AK pistol, both are popular) to use two hands on the rifle at any point, whether both hands on the grip, or one on the grip and one on the forward handguard/mag well, or any other support point.

But everyone agrees, if you ever, EVER, put that buffer tube/brace against your shoulder and fire it like you would a rifle, you now have a short barrel rifle, and all penalties that would apply to any other SBR not registered with the BATFE now apply.

I am a strong supporter of firearm ownership, and even this has just confused me beyond belief as to how they managed to get around this... not even a loop-hole. THE ATF says that these are perfectly legal. As long as you don't put that brace up to your shoulder and fire it like a rifle.

I mean, I guess good on the gunners for finding the most ridiculous loophole possible, but it just seems like I'm in an alternate reality when I see one of these "pistols". "That's a rifle!" "Nope, it's a pistol... just don't put that thing that looks exactly like a buttstock up to your shoulder to fire a rifle cartridge out of a pistol, now that would be illegal."

And you'd have to be a complete idiot to think that people don't buy these as SBR's. It's really confusing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reporting that they found MJ and a Pennywise mask, is like if cops pulled me over and said they found my License, registration, 3 ball point pens, a cup holder full of change, two pairs of dirty boxer shorts (DNA report says they belong to me, and that I need a better diet), a map of CA, A map of (insert my town), my cell phone, 12 packets of diablo hotsauce from taco bell in between the seats, the $5 dollar bill I thought I lost somewhere else wedged under the seats, 248 dead insects under the seats, 158 parts that didn't fit the other insects and could be from seperate insects or a single monster insect.  3 spiders (alive)  16 spider molts, 1 half eaten milky way (mumified, wrapper says it is from 2012), and a case of fuses that appear to fit the make and model of the vehicle.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They found antifa
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They found antifa


Antifa is just an idea.  Unless enough people belive and the power of the unified minds produced an avatar of the idea of antifa.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Mr.Hawk: gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.

/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.

Pistol grip too. That gun and that magazine are very big no no's here...

You can put pistol grips on an AK-47 if you buy the proper USA parts, mine has a sporter stock to make sure you don't get busted.

[Fark user image image 850x284]


Now that, is nifty.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vern: foo monkey: Is that a bump stock?  It's weird-looking.

No, that's not a bump stock. That's an AR pistol, which has a much shorter gas-tube due to the decreased barrel length. AR pattern rifles have a buffer tube that extends out of the rear of the rifle, which is contained within any traditional stock. That's why you never see traditional AR/M-16/M4 rifles without a butt stock, part of the integral operation of the gas blowback system is contained within the butt stock.

So when you turn it into a "pistol" by shortening the barrel and gas tube, you still need that buffer tube. Which you can attach a "pistol stabilizing brace" and removing the butt stock, which keeps it from becoming a "short-barrel rifle", which are hard to obtain as they are NFA class III, requiring the same restrictions as a machine-gun, short barrel shotgun, or explosive device. You can look up the restrictions.

But, some genius figured out if you classify it as a pistol, you can go under the legally required barrel length of 16" for a rifle, and then classify an attachment as a "pistol brace", and it's legal. According to the ATF, it's legal. I'll post a picture:
[Fark user image 850x567]So, looks like a short barrel rifle, right? Nope, it's classified as a pistol. Because it has a pistol brace and not a full butt-stock. And you can only legally fire it one-handed, and using the optional strap to secure it to your firing arm. And there's some real legal mud there, because really a pistol should always be fired with two hands secured to the grip. But from what I've read, it can be considered illegal to fire an AR (or AK pistol, both are popular) to use two hands on the rifle at any point, whether both hands on the grip, or one on the grip and one on the forward handguard/mag well, or any other support point.

But everyone agrees, if you ever, EVER, put that buffer tube/brace against your shoulder and fire it like you would a rifle, you now have a short barrel rifle, and all penalties that would ...


Thanks!  I appreciate the explanation.
 
billstewart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

boozehat: gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.
/ when my son was stationed in San Diego, he was always b*tching how you could only get 10rd mags or fewer.
Didn't RTFA.....
but in CA:  1) weed is not illegal for personal use, hi-cap mags aren't illegal, masks aren't illegal.


The NY Post article no longer mentions the weed, though it does say he was booked on drug and weapons charges.  Perhaps they forgot it was legal here.
It does point to a Facebook article by the police that does mention the weed.  Perhaps they forgot it was legal here. It says they found them on a "probable cause search", without any evidence that there was probably cause.  Here's the text of the FB article:
----
San Leandro Police Department
January 17 at 4:53 PM ·
Firearm Arrest
This afternoon at about 12:05 pm Officer Lemmon made a traffic stop on E/B 580 at 150th Avenue for traffic violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a fully loaded AR-15 concealed in a bag in the backseat of the vehicle. The AR-15 had a 50 Round Drum Magazine with one bullet in the chamber. We also recovered an "It" Clown Mask and marijuana in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail and booked on multiple drug and weapons violations.
This was a great traffic stop that took an illegal and dangerous weapon off the street. This is another positive outcome in keeping the the citizens of San Leandro safe.
#anothergunoffourstreets #proud2serve #sanleandro #community #staysafe
----
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I thought weed was legal in CA. The 50rd drum magazine, however, is probably gonna cost you a couple years.


It's legal to own the drum, it's not legal to buy them.  They are grandfathered in.  Weed is legal.  Masks are legal.  In fact masks are encouraged.

The only crime is transporting a loaded firearm.  Guns must be unloaded and secured when transporting them.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just cosplaying the payday franchise
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vern: And you can only legally fire it one-handed, and using the optional strap to secure it to your firing arm.


I think the ATF issued a memo saying you can shoulder them.
Which makes the SBR rules even sillier from an equivalence standpoint...
 
