(CNN)   France wants rural folks to wake up early to screaming cocks, steam whistles   (cnn.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It sounds silly, but I understand.

I currently live next to a barrio, so roosters come with the territory.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 hours ago  
GIANT LOUD WHISTLES!

abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
One emblematic case involved a rooster called Maurice, who was put on trial in July 2019 after neighbors complained about his early morning crowing.

MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She's never woken up to a screaming cock,  but the gf has woken up to several throbbing ones.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My idiot neighbors are just like that........but I was there first sooooooo. FARK EM!!!!!!

I too enjoy the sounds of peace & quiet but not the sounds of chain saws, hammers banging , target practice, generators going etc.......BUT NOT at 5am in the morning!!!!!!

Yes I have called the Sheriff's department (not 911) to tell em about it too!!!!! Yes the have caught them in the act & the crew had to wait on his dime till 8am, because of his contract of a start time......3 months or a ticket for everyday they tried to start at 5am!!!!!

Cityiots is what I call em when they come from the city for their so called Peace & Rural Quite.....they didn't think that Roosters sing at 4:30 am or all day....lol!!!!!

& They can STFU Too!

Go play w/your....while you're at it.........
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If your cock wakes me up every morning, don't be surprised when I eat it.

Wait...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I work nights and TRY to sleep during the day. If I can deal with it; y'all can deal with it.

Deal with it.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Retired to rural village on edge of Central Valley, CA to live by Hubby's family (In-Law-Land): Dairies & fowl, mostly, but also farms & orchards. Hubby's & his 5 siblings invested in eldest's dairy. When I comment on the occasional smell, I'm reminded "that's the smell of money." I suggest I expected money laundering could be a bit more advanced. Still, we get a nice return plus a cow & a pig every year.
 
advex101
‘’ 7 hours ago  
City people, move in next to a hog farm and then complain about the smell.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is to stop all the lawsuits bothering the courts that city folks file against country neighbors after moving next to them and then complaining about animal sounds/smells.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In America those are a thing, too.  We call those "Freedom to farm" laws.  If you move in next door to a farm, well, they were there first.  Don't be surprised if the noise and smells are less than pleasant.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For the record, the French Steam Whistle is only peripherally related to the Cleveland Steamer.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whatever. F*ck those roosters.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 5 hours ago  

When house-buyers suddenly realize their 60 year old character home is a few blocks from a 100 year old uni or college & students don't like to pay to park.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frere Jacque, Frere Jecque
Dorme vous? Dorme vous?
Sonne les matine! Sonne les matine!
Din din don. Din din don.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Had an immigrant family move into an established, upscale neighborhood with an HOA & immediately start chickens & one really confused rooster who hadn't a clue about what time it was. The process servers backed up traffic. I worked in Planning & Building & had to join the queue to explain that while I had nothing to do with the HOA, the Law said they or the poultry had to go because the neighborhood hadn't been zoned for farm animals since 1946 & the Law didn't care what they could do back in Ethiosomaligeria. I was there a half-hour, tops, & that damn rooster wouldn't STFU. I'm surprised the neighbors didn't burn them out.  (Nice house, too: Northern IL area designed by Barloga! Would've been a historical loss but worth it to kill that rooster. Really weird irritating crow, too.) The chickens probably would have gone unnoticed if not for that rooster.

The complaints stopped. I assume it had something to do with soup.
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gross.
 
