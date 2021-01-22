 Skip to content
 
    Chicago, Southwest Airlines, small plane, Pilatus PC-12, Airport, Federal Aviation Administration, Airline, Chicago Department of Aviation  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shameless did it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The real joke is that the tire's luggage went to Lambert.

Report: Tire falls off plane from Ironwood before landing at O'Hare
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


a single-engine Pilatus PC12, being flown as a charter flight by Boutique Airlines

They'll wash their hands of the whole incident.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
didja ever pilot a Pilatus?
Yeah with Capt. Over at EZ Airlines
Over EZ?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tire Hits House at 65 mph || ViralHog
Youtube ZcaDz7oJmfE
 
DeonTain [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Air Crash Averted (1926 Colorized + added sound)
Youtube iPxGBIen77U
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. According to our math up here, this flight is slightly overweight for landing. We're either going to need some brave volunteers who are willing to de-plane ahead of schedule, or we will attempt a different technique."
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: [YouTube video: Tire Hits House at 65 mph || ViralHog]


Damn.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The tire was not very big, but its landing surprised people in the Jefferson Park neighborhood near the airport.

Who the hell isn't prepared, at all times, for a surprise airplane tire?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better a free tire than a...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The tire was not very big, but its landing surprised people in the Jefferson Park neighborhood near the airport.

Who the hell isn't prepared, at all times, for a surprise airplane tire?


I sh*t you the f*ck not. Every once in a while I look up all worried some sh*t from a plane is going to fall out of the sky and  kill me. I live close to a small airport with a seemingly endless supply of biplanes and other sh*t up circling for no f*cking reason.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I ran across this one the other day, i was laughing and crying listening to it.
 
