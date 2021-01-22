 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   'Unthinkably stupid' woman waits for the Darwin train to come rolling through while laying on train tracks to pose for photos (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Rail transport, Train station, Network Rail, level crossing, Rail tracks, Public transport, Train, only time people  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 9:00 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, subby, unfair!

I've never even BEEN to the U.K.!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago during the month when people were planking, I was on the light rail and saw someone on the other track, you guess it - planking.
 
jammer2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems this campaign did not impact these women
https://www.dumbwaystodie.com/
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.