(ABC 33/40 Birmingham) Alabama governor Kay Ivey extends mask mandate through March 5th, even though all four neighboring states have never even had a mandate.
36
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A couple of weeks ago. I was at the local ABC store in Pelham, AL. And this black guy...(A really cute guy BTW, just imagine a black Paul Rudd..just all happy and fun sized) comes in without a mask..and the clerk is "NOPE NOPE NOPE...NO MASK NO SERVICE, Says so right on the door" I say I have some extras...and give him a couple from my car.
He ends up buying my rum for me. He was in a rush as part of a wedding party groomsman thing.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Buck the politics!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: A couple of weeks ago. I was at the local ABC store in Pelham, AL. And this black guy...(A really cute guy BTW, just imagine a black Paul Rudd..just all happy and fun sized) comes in without a mask..and the clerk is "NOPE NOPE NOPE...NO MASK NO SERVICE, Says so right on the door" I say I have some extras...and give him a couple from my car.
He ends up buying my rum for me. He was in a rush as part of a wedding party groomsman thing.


So...didn't get laid?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru


And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people.  Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama.  Might be curfew time.
 
XSV
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: A couple of weeks ago. I was at the local ABC store in Pelham, AL. And this black guy...(A really cute guy BTW, just imagine a black Paul Rudd..just all happy and fun sized) comes in without a mask..and the clerk is "NOPE NOPE NOPE...NO MASK NO SERVICE, Says so right on the door" I say I have some extras...and give him a couple from my car.
He ends up buying my rum for me. He was in a rush as part of a wedding party groomsman thing.


Pelham? just passing through or are you from the area?

/lived in Pelham up until about 2 years ago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru

And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people.  Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama.  Might be curfew time.


Funny, you believe the numbers Florida reports.

They can't even keep people from out-of-state from getting vaccinated.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru

And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people.  Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama.  Might be curfew time.

Funny, you believe the numbers Florida reports.

They can't even keep people from out-of-state from getting vaccinated.


Well, given that they have around 2,000 deaths in their CDC stats that don't have a positive COVID test associated with them, they probably are a little high.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Governor Meemaw doesn't want her grandbabies gettin' sick, so she's tellin' 'em to mask up! (And don't make me tell you again!)
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru

And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people.  Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama.  Might be curfew time.


Florida numbers are completely worthless. Congrats on ending that coma.
 
Alunan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I am in Facebook groups in both Fairhope and Huntsville and the crazy stupids are out in full force today over 'MeeMaw'
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I drove through Alabama a few weeks ago, and I'm going to go on record as saying that it was better than Louisiana, Mississippi or Georgia.
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mississippi put in a state-wide mandate back in, what, August of last year? Then it lapsed and came back and now we're at 95% of counties with a mandate.

Don't break your arm giving yourself a reacharound, subby.
 
Alunan
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: FLMountainMan: NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru

And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people.  Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama.  Might be curfew time.

Florida numbers are completely worthless. Congrats on ending that coma.


I came to post this as well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

XSV: optikeye: A couple of weeks ago. I was at the local ABC store in Pelham, AL. And this black guy...(A really cute guy BTW, just imagine a black Paul Rudd..just all happy and fun sized) comes in without a mask..and the clerk is "NOPE NOPE NOPE...NO MASK NO SERVICE, Says so right on the door" I say I have some extras...and give him a couple from my car.
He ends up buying my rum for me. He was in a rush as part of a wedding party groomsman thing.

Pelham? just passing through or are you from the area?

/lived in Pelham up until about 2 years ago.


Yup...been here for all my life. I call it "Pelhooveriverchase" now. .
Right next door to the dairy.
 
PScooter63
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pelham.. can confirm.

Most every retail and food establishment (and their patrons) are doing masking and social distancing right, and have been for a very long time.
The notable exception are auto parts stores... ugh.  No masks to be found, period.
Big-box home improvement stores were slow to comply, but they eventually did.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kay Ivey is 76 years old.
Republicans always go against the politics when it affects them personally.
 
sid244
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm surprised a group of guys haven't tried to kidnap her for taking away their "freedoms"
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are there exceptions for "Democrat official speaking to the press"?
 
chaotoroboto
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Work in downtown Birmingham and walked to lunch today. Even the homeless people here have reusable masks at this point.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Not_Todd: Are there exceptions for "Democrat official speaking to the press"?


First you'd have to find a Democratic Party official in Alabama --- then we'll see how it goes. (If that person is 10 feet or more away from anyone else in the room, then he or she might not be wearing one. But I would hope they would anyway.)
 
XSV
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: XSV: optikeye: A couple of weeks ago. I was at the local ABC store in Pelham, AL. And this black guy...(A really cute guy BTW, just imagine a black Paul Rudd..just all happy and fun sized) comes in without a mask..and the clerk is "NOPE NOPE NOPE...NO MASK NO SERVICE, Says so right on the door" I say I have some extras...and give him a couple from my car.
He ends up buying my rum for me. He was in a rush as part of a wedding party groomsman thing.

Pelham? just passing through or are you from the area?

/lived in Pelham up until about 2 years ago.

Yup...been here for all my life. I call it "Pelhooveriverchase" now. .
Right next door to the dairy.


HA! I just ran down to cahaba valley to grab lunch.  was living off 261, I'm in the latter part of Pelhooverriverchase now.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OneFretAway: I drove through Alabama a few weeks ago, and I'm going to go on record as saying that it was better than Louisiana, Mississippi or Georgia.


I came to Alabama 26 years ago as a teenager* and immediately declared it better than anywhere I had lived/visited in PA, NJ, FL, MD, or even most of SoCal, once you factor in natural beauty, crowds, costs, and jobs. I guess you could it a really good compromise of a lot of things. It's just a shame that our state's politics are driven by the Old Boy Network and don't accurately reflect the people very well, IMHO.

*and that was Montgomery in the 90s, by all accounts a pretty terrible place to live at the time, at least among smaller cities.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: OneFretAway: I drove through Alabama a few weeks ago, and I'm going to go on record as saying that it was better than Louisiana, Mississippi or Georgia.

I came to Alabama 26 years ago as a teenager* and immediately declared it better than anywhere I had lived/visited in PA, NJ, FL, MD, or even most of SoCal, once you factor in natural beauty, crowds, costs, and jobs. I guess you could it a really good compromise of a lot of things. It's just a shame that our state's politics are driven by the Old Boy Network and don't accurately reflect the people very well, IMHO.

*and that was Montgomery in the 90s, by all accounts a pretty terrible place to live at the time, at least among smaller cities.


I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.

I was impressed by how few billboards there were.  Louisiana is the worst.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OneFretAway: I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.

I was impressed by how few billboards there were.  Louisiana is the worst.


I'm fairly certain in that neck of the woods, the only billboards you can have are for Dog Tracks, Churches, and Fireworks.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: OneFretAway: I drove through Alabama a few weeks ago, and I'm going to go on record as saying that it was better than Louisiana, Mississippi or Georgia.

I came to Alabama 26 years ago as a teenager* and immediately declared it better than anywhere I had lived/visited in PA, NJ, FL, MD, or even most of SoCal, once you factor in natural beauty, crowds, costs, and jobs. I guess you could it a really good compromise of a lot of things. It's just a shame that our state's politics are driven by the Old Boy Network and don't accurately reflect the people very well, IMHO.

*and that was Montgomery in the 90s, by all accounts a pretty terrible place to live at the time, at least among smaller cities.


The two best things about Montgomery are I-85 and I-65.

I say that as someone who isn't from here but has lived here for over 40 years. There are some bright spots to it, though there used to be more.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: OneFretAway: I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.

I was impressed by how few billboards there were.  Louisiana is the worst.

I'm fairly certain in that neck of the woods, the only billboards you can have are for Dog Tracks, Churches, and Fireworks.


In Louisiana it's all lawyers and casinos.   It's as depressing as hell.  Louisiana may be my least favorite state.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: OneFretAway: I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.

I was impressed by how few billboards there were.  Louisiana is the worst.

I'm fairly certain in that neck of the woods, the only billboards you can have are for Dog Tracks, Churches, and Fireworks.


This sign is uncomfortably close to where I live, generally speaking.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But I guess going to a church once or twice as a kid just to hang out with friends inoculated me from Devil visits. Or the fact that he's a fictional character, that may have had something to do with it too.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OneFretAway: NikolaiFarkoff: OneFretAway: I drove through Alabama a few weeks ago, and I'm going to go on record as saying that it was better than Louisiana, Mississippi or Georgia.

I came to Alabama 26 years ago as a teenager* and immediately declared it better than anywhere I had lived/visited in PA, NJ, FL, MD, or even most of SoCal, once you factor in natural beauty, crowds, costs, and jobs. I guess you could it a really good compromise of a lot of things. It's just a shame that our state's politics are driven by the Old Boy Network and don't accurately reflect the people very well, IMHO.

*and that was Montgomery in the 90s, by all accounts a pretty terrible place to live at the time, at least among smaller cities.

I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.

I was impressed by how few billboards there were.  Louisiana is the worst.


Lived in Mobile for 15 years now.  Honestly, it's pretty good down here.  We were smart enough to go ahead and cancel Mardi Gras this year and we're compensating with "porch parades" where we all decorate our porches to look like floats and then people can walk through the neighborhoods and at least have some sort of Mardi Gras fun.

Probably like many cities, the closer into downtown you are, the bluer and more diverse it is.  I live in the historic district fairly close to downtown so it's reasonably blue and diverse.  We had a lot more Biden and Jones signs than Trump signs near us.  The further west you go, the redder and crazier it gets.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: OneFretAway: I stopped in Auburn to visit some dead relatives (genealogy nerd) and thought it was a super pretty town.  I've got more dead relatives in Mobile I may try to find on the way home.


Auburn is a great place, IMO, but I might be biased since I lived and went to school there for 5-6 years. You get all the quaintness of a small town, the fun of a college town, and you can hit Atlanta in less than 90s minutes (concerts, international flights, etc)

80k people in the metro area, and a pretty diversified economy. Some of the best public schools in the country, too.
 
Alunan
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alabama isn't a shiatty state when you compare it to Louisiana or Mississippi. Alabama has money that those two states don't have, but the people here are still stupid as fark. That's just how the elites want it in Alabama. The difference being there are no real elites in Louisiana and Mississippi. I am pretty sure those two states consider the slumlord of a trailer park the pinnacle of sophistication. In Alabama the elite lives in a plantation and hires a bunch of black people to housekeep and garden so they can LARP as slave owners.
 
Deluge
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: In November I left AL for the first time (family emergency) and went into a small-town Zaxby's chicken restaurant in FL. There were about 30 patrons and ZERO masks. Yet all the employees were wearing them.

That was absolute culture shock, I had forgotten what it was like to see people without a mask indoors. Very surreal.

/left and went through drive-thru


I live in Lower Alabama.. I've only seen someone refused service once for not wearing a mask.

I actually had to quit a job over it. My manager said "If the county sheriff won't enforce the mask mandate, neither will I!"
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: And yet... Alabama has 128 deaths per 100k people and Florida has 114 deaths per 100k people. Must not be locked down hard enough up there in Alabama. Might be curfew time.


Florida reporting Covid deaths again?  i thought they stopped because DeSantis is super smart.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has anyone bothered to read the mandate?

Better than nothing, I guess, but there are a lot of articles out there saying people aren't getting fined, just reminded and encouraged to wear a mask.  But this is weaksauce for a mask mandate.

The order applies when interacting in public within 6 feet of people from a different household.

The mask or other facial covering should cover your nostrils and mouth at all times.  (should is not must)

The order applies to indoor spaces open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.

The order requires businesses to take reasonable steps to encourage mask use by employees and customers like displaying a sign.

Businesses are not required to deny entry to people who aren't wearing a mask, but they retain the right to do so.

The order doesn't apply to people 6 years of age or younger.

The order doesn't apply to people with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering.

The order doesn't apply while you are are consuming food or drink.  (Billy don't need a mask, he got a beer in his hand)

The facial-covering requirement does not apply to people who are actively engaged in exercise or athletic activities. (Like in a gym)

Masks or other facial coverings can be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from household items such as scarves, bandanas, or t-shirts.

The penalty for violating the order can result in a $500 fine and/or jail time  (this isn't being enforced.)
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For the most part people around here use their mask. And by use their mask I mean below their nose or on the chin. Convenience stores are the worst, it's rare to see anybody wearing a mask in one. I guess people think Mtn.Dew,beer and cigarettes will keep them immune from Covid-19.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Has anyone bothered to read the mandate?

Better than nothing, I guess, but there are a lot of articles out there saying people aren't getting fined, just reminded and encouraged to wear a mask.  But this is weaksauce for a mask mandate.

The order applies when interacting in public within 6 feet of people from a different household.

The mask or other facial covering should cover your nostrils and mouth at all times.  (should is not must)

The order applies to indoor spaces open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.

The order requires businesses to take reasonable steps to encourage mask use by employees and customers like displaying a sign.

Businesses are not required to deny entry to people who aren't wearing a mask, but they retain the right to do so.

The order doesn't apply to people 6 years of age or younger.

The order doesn't apply to people with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering.

The order doesn't apply while you are are consuming food or drink.  (Billy don't need a mask, he got a beer in his hand)

The facial-covering requirement does not apply to people who are actively engaged in exercise or athletic activities. (Like in a gym)

Masks or other facial coverings can be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from household items such as scarves, bandanas, or t-shirts.

The penalty for violating the order can result in a $500 fine and/or jail time  (this isn't being enforced.)


yep.  Just a way to rules lawyer yourself to not wearing a mask
 
