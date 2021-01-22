 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Lads find huge vintage porn mag collection stashed in landlords attic after hearing creepy 'thumping' sounds. Now look to create their own pervy 'thumping' sounds (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
57
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The estate agent had said there was nothing in there and it's tricky sticky to access,"

Fixed
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would one explore a building called "Dildo Manor"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What could be better than still photographs of nude women?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(NS)CSB:

Friend of mine remodeling his home was tearing out the panel ceiling in a basement room when some debris fell out and washed over him.  When he shook the dust off and looked, in the detritus were an old Penthouse and a crusty sock.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have wormsign the likes of which even kitten has never seen
 
steklo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See back in the day when I was a pre-teen, we had to go off into the woods at the old fort to find cheesy nudie magazines. Today all that needs to be done is turn on the ole smart phone. Instant access to porn 24x7.

Now....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gardeningknowhow.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once lived in an apartment with high ceilings and a drop ceiling in the bathroom. I was looking for a place to hide my weed from my roomates and popped a tile in the bathroom. Found 3 of the most low grade methed out porno tapes you've ever seen and a plastic bag full of high heels, wigs and women's underwear.
Good times.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahaha, those don't look particularly vintage. Early 2000s, maybe?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Whoa, these women have pubes..."
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ghosts of humpers past.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it took them over a year to search there own attic.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My grandfather had a huge porn collection. Hundreds of magazines, dozens of VHS tapes etc.
He even had a copy of Tracy Lords' first porn. he got it before it came out that she was underage. I probably fapped to it a few times.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
eBay gold.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weirdneighbour: So it took them over a year to search there own attic.


their
 
steklo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monkey: I once lived in an apartment with high ceilings and a drop ceiling in the bathroom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the craziest amount of porn that you can find

Challenge accep...challenge met.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monkey: I once lived in an apartment with high ceilings and a drop ceiling in the bathroom. I was looking for a place to hide my weed from my roomates and popped a tile in the bathroom. Found 3 of the most low grade methed out porno tapes you've ever seen and a plastic bag full of high heels, wigs and women's underwear.
Good times.


The queen's gambit
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

desertfool: Why would one explore a building called "Dildo Manor"?


Everyone else was discussing the building, and you wanted to find out what all the buzz was about?
 
steklo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an old porn VHS tape I keep on the bookcase at the house. It's got a really nasty title that I won't publish here but anyway....

One day on a date, she decided to look around the place. She stopped at my DVD/VHS bookcase and after a few moments, found my one and only porn VHS.

She read the title to me as she picked it up.

her: Wow, had no idea you were into this kind of stuff!  Cool. Can we watch it?
me: (Embarrassed) uhm...no, it's an old tape and doesn't work very well in the VHS machine.
her: Oh? let me see if I can pull it up on my phone. You never know what you might find.

she finds a quick scene from the 2 hour movie. She looks at it. Puts the phone back down.

Couldn't see a thing...everything was so hairy back then!
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The duo were amazed and instantly brought some of the secret stash down to flick through it - and believe it belongs to their landlord.

But the pair quickly realise students are unlikely to own "age old porn", and that it most likely belongs to their landlord, though they haven't asked.

"We assume it belongs to the landlord or a previous resident."

Maybe it belongs to the landlord?
 
6655321
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Willy Wanker has found the golden ticket
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abhorrent1: My grandfather had a huge porn collection. Hundreds of magazines, dozens of VHS tapes etc.
He even had a copy of Tracy Lords' first porn. he got it before it came out that she was underage. I probably fapped to it a few times.


I'm telling Elon Musk!
 
Rob4127
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peter introduces Chris to "the magazines"
Youtube x4rEp0feJfI
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please tell me at least some of you had the terrible Super 8 stag films that I was first subjected to by friends' older brothers.

/i don't want to be alone right now
//or maybe i do want to be alone
///look - if i start rubbing my pants, you have to turn away
 
steklo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Please tell me at least some of you had the terrible Super 8 stag films that I was first subjected to by friends' older brothers.


guilty as charged.

8 mm

found it in dad's closet in the mid 70's
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: (NS)CSB:

Friend of mine remodeling his home was tearing out the panel ceiling in a basement room when some debris fell out and washed over him.  When he shook the dust off and looked, in the detritus were an old Penthouse and a crusty sock.


A friend of mine in college rented a house with a roommate. One day they moved the washing machine in the basement and discovered a hole in the wall just large enough for my scrawny friend to enter. Once inside the small chamber he found old Playboys on the floor, centerfolds on the walls, and a statue of the Virgin Mary facing the wall away from the pictures. Good stuff.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

boyvoyeur: The duo were amazed and instantly brought some of the secret stash down to flick through it - and believe it belongs to their landlord.

But the pair quickly realise students are unlikely to own "age old porn", and that it most likely belongs to their landlord, though they haven't asked.

"We assume it belongs to the landlord or a previous resident."

Maybe it belongs to the landlord?


It's like the new trend on PornHub that finally knocks out stepsisters and NOTmother.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apocalyptic Porn Stash is the name of my cover band.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dothemath: What could be better than still photographs of nude women?


Still photographs of 2D waifus
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eltejon: boyvoyeur: The duo were amazed and instantly brought some of the secret stash down to flick through it - and believe it belongs to their landlord.

But the pair quickly realise students are unlikely to own "age old porn", and that it most likely belongs to their landlord, though they haven't asked.

"We assume it belongs to the landlord or a previous resident."

Maybe it belongs to the landlord?

It's like the new trend on PornHub that finally knocks out stepsisters and NOTmother.


"Moving in and out XXIII: the landlord comes"
 
rogue49
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to find them as a kid...
randomly in the woods...behind my apartment.

Is there such a thing as porn faeries???
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

H31N0US: [gardeningknowhow.com image 850x566]


WE'VE GOT BUSH!!!
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Daniel Sims and Ash Day were overjoyed..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RknRollaAyatola
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinko swimo: eBay gold.


Not sure you can sell the landlord's personal property. My guess is if the landlord claims it's not his porn, it can be considered abandoned.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this really what you want your 15 minutes of fame to be about?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.pinimg.com image 850x283]


Oh, I *totally* intend to be that grampa.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a single super 8 stag reel that i left behind at home when i went away to college. Mom found it and not knowing what it was, dropped it in the big box of home movies we had. Well, a couple years later dad decided to drag out the home movies for a family gathering ( i wasnt there) and lo and behold, there's john holmes and whatsherface banging away for the whole family...dad asked me about it and i told him that i'd stashed it in my closet where it shouldnt have been found, im guessing mom did . he asked me if i wanted it back, i told him probably easier for everyone if you just toss it out and we forget about the whole thing. ah the things i did for jollies in the days back before betamax and vhs became a thing, lol...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB:

Back in high school my friends and I were smoking weed and were looking through one of my friends' dad's porn stash (which was quite complete). We are talking everything ranging from Playboy/Penthouse to straight up dirty obscure smut. In looking through and trying to each pick our favorite girl, we came upon someone that looked familiar. Turns out, it was our high school Algebra teacher. Never would you have guessed it. Full spread, like, dirtiest shiat I have ever seen. This was WAY before kids finding stuff on the internet. The internet was still new when I was in high school. One of my friends decided to post the fold out on the outside door to the classroom. I thought that was pretty shiatty thing to do, but holy crap, I never would have imagined the level of shiatstorm it would stir up. It turned into a manhunt to find the perpetrator and our teacher had a full on breakdown. Apparently, she was in witness protection for flipping on the port producer/druglord/trafficker and the fact someone FOUND her from her old past ended up getting a lot of heat involved.

They never figured out who posted it. Our teacher took a leave of absence and, surprisingly, came back. Ended up learning next to nothing just envisioning her in that magazine every single day.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rob4127: [YouTube video: Peter introduces Chris to "the magazines"]


Should have just given him some Peterotica instead.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've told this story before...but here goes again
The elderly gentleman down the street passed away...his widow was relocating to a retirement community and she made the deal with me to clean out the garage...It all had to go...I could keep it or throw it away but the garage needed to be emptied...I spent several afternoons there...I kept some hand and garden tools, some fishing and camping equipment and some vintage vinyl records...I threw out several boxes of miscellaneous clothes and junk and then found a box full of early 70s bondage magazines along with whips, riding crops and hand cuffs.
I thumbed thru the magazines, but hairy, bound and gagged women just don't do it for me, so they went in the dumpster with the other junk...I sold the whips and handcuffs at the local flea market.
I'll never know if the widow was an active participant or if he had a side gig going on.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He later uploaded the duo's findings to his YouTube channel, where one fan called it "the pre-internet motherload".

Pun intended, or just misspelling? (It's motherlode)

Aaaaaaannnd we end with this:

He is currently planning to explore the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

No, please don't - a million people before you have already done this, and we've all seen their YouTube videos. It's not cool any more.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

steklo: gameshowhost: Please tell me at least some of you had the terrible Super 8 stag films that I was first subjected to by friends' older brothers.

guilty as charged.

8 mm

found it in dad's closet in the mid 70's


the worst part was trying to make the image big enough while still maintaining tidday focus
 
zerkalo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ghost of Wanks Past
 
purplegiraffe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1979-ish and I wasn't even a teenager yet. My parents has a dilapidated duplex they rented out and tenants would regularly skip town. I always got recruited to help clean up. One time we found an enormous cardboard box in the basement -like what they ship watermelon in, maybe. It was chock full of the nastiest fetish porn mags.. it involved snakes and model train sets... glory holes, BDSM. I learned a LOT that day. And later I found several under the seat in my dad's truck. It was... so disturbing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: H31N0US: [gardeningknowhow.com image 850x566]

WE'VE GOT BUSH!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
