(UPI)   Message in a bottle found...in Iowa   (upi.com) divider line
15
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What was the message?
 
sforce
‘’ 8 hours ago  

solokumba: What was the message?


Don't litter.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

solokumba: What was the message?


The gods must be crazy.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She said her husband tossed hundreds of bottles into the river and other bodies of water over the years

Sounds like a serial litterer to me.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dang if GRRRRRRRR.....My MSM didn't go through......!!!!!

I gotta upgrade my bottle Phone....!!!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bondith: solokumba: What was the message?

The gods must be crazy.


You know what you must do:
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe the lyrics to

Jim Croce - Time in a bottle - 1973
Youtube dO1rMeYnOmM

/or would they have to put a watch inside?
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He tossed hundreds of bottles in the water. Thanks Jim!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 303x227] [View Full Size image _x_]

Dang if GRRRRRRRR.....My MSM didn't go through......!!!!!

I gotta upgrade my bottle Phone....!!!!


(They did)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

solokumba: What was the message?


"Rub me the right way"?
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 7 hours ago  
STFU with that 40 years shiat. That bottle is younger than me and I'm not 40 dammit. I will not go quietly over that hill!!

/Ow... my knees
//and my back
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Summoner101: Maybe the lyrics to

[YouTube video: Jim Croce - Time in a bottle - 1973]
/or would they have to put a watch inside?


I tear up a little at the Muppet Show version of this.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jdmorgan82: STFU with that 40 years shiat. That bottle is younger than me and I'm not 40 dammit. I will not go quietly over that hill!!

/Ow... my knees
//and my back


wait for it...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jdmorgan82: STFU with that 40 years shiat. That bottle is younger than me and I'm not 40 dammit. I will not go quietly over that hill!!

/Ow... my knees
//and my back


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bondith: solokumba: What was the message?

The gods must be crazy.


I love that movie. I hate UPI.
 
