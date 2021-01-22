 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   British Royal Navy launches probe after naked woman found in airman's wardrobe, initial reports say it could just be a case of cupboard love ... or worse a Chinese spy   (thesun.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Well, I don't see anyone else on this base hiding a naked Dutch gal in their room. "

Buy him a beer.


Interrogate her, though
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Armed police escorted her from the base - which is home to special forces - and she left the UK immediately.

Her lover, from the elite Commando Helicopter Force, has told superiors she is his girlfriend and not a Chinese spy.

I say, boy I say, I think your bulb is a bit dim.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it for a holiday in cambodia?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honey traps. Always worked, always will.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goddamn Narnia, up to their old tricks again!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This article is useless without pictures of the naked Chinese spy.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Barracks toy?
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Tally Ho!...I'm going in, boys!!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need a pic of her.

And..."Complaints about the smell led to a team of non-commissioned officers forcing their way in." What kind of smell. they need to expand on this.
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby:  "Naked woman"
Article: "Semi-naked woman"
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm not a spy, I'm a shepherd."

"AH HA! So you're a shepherds spy!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's researching a role for Under Siege 3.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: We need a pic of her.

And..."Complaints about the smell led to a team of non-commissioned officers forcing their way in." What kind of smell. they need to expand on this.


I bet a poop bucket was involved.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Watubi: Subby:  "Naked woman"
Article: "Semi-naked woman"


Fark: "Moderately Attractive Donkey"
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toraque: Goddamn Narnia, up to their old tricks again!


Probably would be the prime suspect if it'd been Turkish delight.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they worried she was pumping Her Majesty's seamen?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good old college dorm days, when they'd have a fire drill.   In the winter, that hooded jacket let anyone exit the building without revealing who was there, so long as the shoes didn't give  it away.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not that concerned about that. Can someone help me with lion and witch in mine?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Family Guy Quagmire's Thai girls
Youtube awRhB270znA
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always keep your Chinese spies in suitcases.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was at Fort Bliss, there was a story that a stripper had been found in a guy's locker, but, I thought it was just one of the usual BS stories floating around....now I'm not that sure.
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wombatoftruth: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?


I don't know.  I couldn't understand the banter.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was just Mr. Prostitute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They let her just leave? No investigation first?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see the Royal Navy buys it's furniture from the same place as my old school.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Watubi: Subby:  "Naked woman"
Article: "Semi-naked woman"


Was it just half a woman?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The helpful shot of a generic dorm room really makes that story.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Armed police escorted her from the base - which is home to special forces - and she left the UK immediately.

Her lover, from the elite Commando Helicopter Force, has told superiors she is his girlfriend and not a Chinese spy.

I say, boy I say, I think your bulb is a bit dim.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

Thanks but not the picture we were hoping for.
 
Konlii
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Armed police escorted her from the base - which is home to special forces - and she left the UK immediately.

Her lover, from the elite Commando Helicopter Force, has told superiors she is his girlfriend and not a Chinese spy.

I say, boy I say, I think your bulb is a bit dim.


Yes, he's dumb. Career-ruining dumb.

But this is also a classic British tabloid article.

Headline:
Semi-naked woman found in airman's wardrobe on special forces navy base sparks Chinese spy fears

Most of the article:
A SUSPECTED Chinese spy
'ASTONISHING BREACH'
HONEYTRAP AGENTS

Literally the last paragraph:
[A Navy spokesman] added: "We are investigating the incident but the individual is a European national and there is no suspicion of espionage."
 
johndalek
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and they escorted her off the base???  why didnt they turn her over to security for something like this.  i think the people escorting her off should be looked into as well.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: We need a pic of her.

And..."Complaints about the smell led to a team of non-commissioned officers forcing their way in." What kind of smell. they need to expand on this.


obviously it was the honey from her trap going bad
 
calufrax
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was always her turn in the barrel...
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Enough! Enough! You're a pair of superstitious goats and it's got the best of you. Now this appears to be no more as we have a stowaway aboard. A young woman, by the look of it. I want you to search the ship and find 'er. Oh, and uh... she's probably naked.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she steal his mind's elation?
 
whitroth
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They escorted her off the base. Inquiring minds want to know if she was still semi-naked.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank God you've found her. I recently misplaced a naked woman so I'll pick her up right away.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Watubi: Subby:  "Naked woman"
Article: "Semi-naked woman"


So, "British naked"...
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After reading the article, I'm more convinced than ever that the name of the new ship referenced should be the H.M.S. Honeytrap.
 
rhettro
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, no wardrobe is complete without a naked woman in it.
 
wedelw
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welll at least he wasn't cupboardng his neighbour's wife.
 
Xetal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did she end up with her boyfriend inside a podium and the superior officer got a blowjob while making a speech?

/Nothing is obscure on Fark.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He'll just want another one a little later...

/was she delivered or was she picked up?
//Did he get extra sauce
/// packets of sweet and sour ONLY!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xetal: Did she end up with her boyfriend inside a podium and the superior officer got a blowjob while making a speech?

/Nothing is obscure on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
