(BBC)   Hotel porter who cleared ash and embers from a fire last thing at night decided it'd be a good idea to put this debris into a plastic bag. In a cupboard containing kindling and firelighters. If you have been here a while you may guess the outcome   (bbc.co.uk)
34
•       •       •

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glasgow is the Florida of the UK
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


would've been fine if he wasn't in there with charizard
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two people DIED because of that. Shouldn't we be using the "Sad" tag,
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why, um, would you do that?!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simon Midgley and his partner Richard Dyson died in the fire at Cameron House next to Loch Lomond in December 2017.

"Oh you take the high road, and I'll take the low. And I'll burn to death in Scotland afore ye!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why, um, would you do that?!


Laziness.
 
Bungles
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the fire was discovered when still cupboard sized... it seems insane in 2020 that could still leave to a loss of life.

This is about more than one porter being an idiot.
 
Bungles
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bungles: Given the fire was discovered when still cupboard sized... it seems insane in 2020 that could still leave to a loss of life.

This is about more than one porter being an idiot.



Correction 2017.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back when it was legal for people to smoke in bars, I watched the bartender empty the ashtrays into a garbage can just behind the bar. You know where this is going. So, yeah, suddenly flames. I used my drink and a few unfinished ones nearby to put it out. She didn't charge me for anything the rest of the night. I'd love to see the video of me leaning over the bar enough to be accurate but not get burned. It was a whole thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why, um, would you do that?!


i.insider.comView Full Size


He couldn't help himself.
 
AirGee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I misread the headline as 'kindling and firefighters'  and thought, heck, if I had some fire fighters, I wouldn't need any kindling!
 
nocturn
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like, say, being a smoker. Smoking on the drive home from work, being responsible and using an ashtray. Then maybe realizing at some point your  eyes are watering, the cabin seems smokey, and there's no way to pull over... And at that point remembering you forgot to empty the ashtray... Because now all the butts are smoldering and there's no way to put them out.

It happens. 😐
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sheriff William Gallacher also heard of an incident three nights before the fatal fire, where O'Malley and another night porter were told not to put plastic bags containing ash into the concierge cupboard as it was a fire hazard.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Two people DIED because of that. Shouldn't we be using the "Sad" tag,


Follow up tag?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brings me back to the young lady employed as a office secretary at a job I had.  She started four fires with her ashtray-emptying obsession.  It was too much trouble to check if all the butts were out first and if there were any in an ashtray she saw, she had to empty it into a wastebasket.  She was toilet trained much too early, I think.  At fire #4 she had already been told not to empty ashtrays at all and ignored the order, at a meeting where the boss asked "why don't you just wait half an hour first to make sure fire's out?" and she simply stared at him in astonishment, unable to absorb the concept.

She also insisted on making the office pot of coffee, which she did not drink, with one tablespoon of coffee per pot, so when you went to get a cup you fund a carafe of something looking like weak tea.  Pouring the useless shiat out and making a new pot upset her. "You threw away my coffee!" "I know I don't drink it I made it for everybody else!"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Professor Science: He fixes the cable?


Came for that.

Now I'll go clean up.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kona: Sheriff William Gallacher also heard of an incident three nights before the fatal fire, where O'Malley and another night porter were told not to put plastic bags containing ash into the concierge cupboard as it was a fire hazard.


So, stereotypes coming to life or willful malice?
Either way they same to  blame it on the bellboy.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Curb did it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMcyo​b​CeYj8
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SwiftFox: Brings me back to the young lady employed as a office secretary at a job I had.  She started four fires with her ashtray-emptying obsession.  It was too much trouble to check if all the butts were out first and if there were any in an ashtray she saw, she had to empty it into a wastebasket.  She was toilet trained much too early, I think.  At fire #4 she had already been told not to empty ashtrays at all and ignored the order, at a meeting where the boss asked "why don't you just wait half an hour first to make sure fire's out?" and she simply stared at him in astonishment, unable to absorb the concept.

She also insisted on making the office pot of coffee, which she did not drink, with one tablespoon of coffee per pot, so when you went to get a cup you fund a carafe of something looking like weak tea.  Pouring the useless shiat out and making a new pot upset her. "You threw away my coffee!" "I know I don't drink it I made it for everybody else!"


My wife would detour to clean up something regardless of where she was heading in the house in the first place or why.
Kid could be bawling their head off while she'd be finishing the dishes, and it's like she can't stop mid-cleaning. She'd coo and talk to the kid gently,  but won't stop.

/your story is worse. She probably still thinks you wronged her.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CFitzsimmons: Back when it was legal for people to smoke in bars, I watched the bartender empty the ashtrays into a garbage can just behind the bar. You know where this is going. So, yeah, suddenly flames. I used my drink and a few unfinished ones nearby to put it out. She didn't charge me for anything the rest of the night. I'd love to see the video of me leaning over the bar enough to be accurate but not get burned. It was a whole thing.


Before the restaurant I worked at went non-smoking I always dumped them in garbage cans.

I'm amazed any restaurant garbage was dry enough for a butt to start a fire. They are so full of sauces, food waste, wet napkins, etc.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure what you're cut out for if you don't understand how putting freshly-spent ashes into a friggin plastic bag of all things is a pretty bad idea. Someone like this can't even be trusted with a dull spoon. 🤦♂
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Brings me back to the young lady employed as a office secretary at a job I had.  She started four fires with her ashtray-emptying obsession.  It was too much trouble to check if all the butts were out first and if there were any in an ashtray she saw, she had to empty it into a wastebasket.  She was toilet trained much too early, I think.  At fire #4 she had already been told not to empty ashtrays at all and ignored the order, at a meeting where the boss asked "why don't you just wait half an hour first to make sure fire's out?" and she simply stared at him in astonishment, unable to absorb the concept.

She also insisted on making the office pot of coffee, which she did not drink, with one tablespoon of coffee per pot, so when you went to get a cup you fund a carafe of something looking like weak tea.  Pouring the useless shiat out and making a new pot upset her. "You threw away my coffee!" "I know I don't drink it I made it for everybody else!"


Even single serving K cups have like a tablespoon or so of coffee in there. I know because I compost the grounds.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Given the fire was discovered when still cupboard sized... it seems insane in 2020 that could still leave to a loss of life.

This is about more than one porter being an idiot.


Never open a warm door.
FFS.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: Not sure what you're cut out for if you don't understand how putting freshly-spent ashes into a friggin plastic bag of all things is a pretty bad idea. Someone like this can't even be trusted with a dull spoon. 🤦♂


Yup. Some people just have no ability to correlate cause & effect. We've lost a lot of what were once baseline skills getting good & comfortable throughout the 20th century. Two more preventable deaths because of damned carelesness.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Brings me back to the young lady employed as a office secretary at a job I had.  She started four fires with her ashtray-emptying obsession.  It was too much trouble to check if all the butts were out first and if there were any in an ashtray she saw, she had to empty it into a wastebasket.  She was toilet trained much too early, I think.  At fire #4 she had already been told not to empty ashtrays at all and ignored the order, at a meeting where the boss asked "why don't you just wait half an hour first to make sure fire's out?" and she simply stared at him in astonishment, unable to absorb the concept.

She also insisted on making the office pot of coffee, which she did not drink, with one tablespoon of coffee per pot, so when you went to get a cup you fund a carafe of something looking like weak tea.  Pouring the useless shiat out and making a new pot upset her. "You threw away my coffee!" "I know I don't drink it I made it for everybody else!"


I would shiv her in a stairwell................ (dammit, it's coffee we are talking about here)
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend that put coals in a PAPER bag on his porch. The inertia of fire: It can be very difficult to start but once it gets going you need at least as much effort and time to put it out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

morg: I have a friend that put coals in a PAPER bag on his porch. The inertia of fire: It can be very difficult to start but once it gets going you need at least as much effort and time to put it out.


A grandfather killed his grandchildren doing that a few years ago. A truly horrible story your friend needs to read.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After a fair UK trial, just put the "person" out to sea.  drop it off somewhere in the atlantic.  way off shore.  It is too dumb to be a human, even if it has started inhabiting a human husk.  It is sad, but it cannot be fixed.  It can only be contained or destroyed.  Containment would require too many resources.  So it must be put out of its misrey, as an avatar of the stupid. Say "so sorry you are so stupid" before pushing it into the sea.  Because it is a tragedy.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GI JOE FIRE!!!!
Youtube zbGKzFCbPL0
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: morg: I have a friend that put coals in a PAPER bag on his porch. The inertia of fire: It can be very difficult to start but once it gets going you need at least as much effort and time to put it out.

A grandfather killed his grandchildren doing that a few years ago. A truly horrible story your friend needs to read.


I think the repair costs from his landlord was enough of a lesson never to do it again. It's been more than twenty years now and he hasn't repeated the error.
 
