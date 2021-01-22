 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   If your social media user name is "Madame D" and your group is called ""The Prostate Queens," you might be running a brothel in a glamorous country club home   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Arrest, Human trafficking, Police, Law enforcement agency powers, Arrest warrant, Resisting arrest, Prostitution, Sex industry  
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Or you might run a totally legit prostate clinic that caters to a specific clientele of Drag Queens.

Both amateur and professional.

Either way I can't wait for the obvious reality show announcement
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Maybe they're antifederalists.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Senator Graham?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The rent for that is $4000/month?  That's like a 2 bedroom apartment in San Francisco.

OMG, people are having fun inside the house.  Call the police Mildred...
 
hodgemann
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"News 4 JAX goes deep!"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 hours ago  
'Land of the free....my ass'
 
steklo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gives a whole new meaning to "hitting a bucket of balls at the driving range"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wow, Mar-a-lago transformed overnight
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 'Land of the free....my ass'


You will pay like everyone else or you can contact Subbys Mom, the choice is yours.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Her first name was Peg.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTA: As News4Jax visited the house Thursday, people were seen going in and out of the home. One man said he was hired to help with moving furniture. News4Jax also spotted a man hunched on a tree branch in the front yard, about 15 feet off the ground.

Ah, Florida. You never cease to entertain us.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I knew someone who went to a wedding at their country club once. Nice facility, but the staff got super WASPy about wedding guests whom had sauntered into the club bar area afterwards since they were "non members".
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GregInIndy: Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.


Most of which is caused by it being illegal. 95% of prostitution related problems go away when it's legalized, regulated, and monitored. We have multiple real world examples to study to back up these conclusions but the pearl clutchers will do their best to make sure it never happens here.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Glamorous and Jacksonville should really never be used in the same sentence.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Police, schmolice.  Wait till the HOA gets wind of this.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Slypork: FTA: As News4Jax visited the house Thursday, people were seen going in and out of the home. One man said he was hired to help with moving furniture. News4Jax also spotted a man hunched on a tree branch in the front yard, about 15 feet off the ground.

Ah, Florida. You never cease to entertain us.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This isn't a crossover I ever expected or wanted.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He said in 27 years of law enforcement, he's never seen anything like this.

Has he never watched tv?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like they specialized in pegging.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I do de-clay-uh!  It's Lady G, not Madam D!  And Mar A Lago is not merely a country estate!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
cdn.blink.laView Full Size

s1.mylife.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GregInIndy: Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.


That all depends on how far you want to take the "live and let live" thing. Obviously there are clear cut cases where people have been kidnapped and forced to do things they don't want to do and are not free to leave. Those are obviously horrible situations and should be dealt with accordingly.

Most cases are where there's some level of psychological control going on and also they might be getting paid significantly more than they could make doing anything else with minimal skills. Of course, that could be considered economic control and abuse.

Outside of the brothel world there are many people who are under some sort of economic control - ie, being forced to work their lives away to pay for a house, car or some other bullshiat debt that they got themselves into. This is not considered illegal but for many it is very traumatizing and punishing. It impacts women more than men, as they often have to work while also being married in situations they don't necessarily like, just to pay the bills for their children.

However in all of these cases (except for the very first one), people are at some level able to make a choice...they could walk away from it all if they wanted, or scale it down, restructure debt, change jobs, get a divorce, etc...so the element of choice is there, albeit with consequences.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GregInIndy: Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.


That's because it is illegal. That's not why it is illegal.

Selling drugs on a street corner is incredibly dangerous and abusive people absolutely exploit others doing it.

Selling drugs at Walgreens is a well paying, safe, profession.

Nobody from CVS is doing a drive by.

My dealer in college sold a lot of the same things the pharmacist did. It's not what they are selling, it is how they are selling it.

Prostitution is no different.

It's illegal because other people said it was morally wrong, makes Jesus cry, or whatever else. It being illegal, and to a lesser degree, heavily stigmatized, makes it dangerous for everyone involved, workers and clients. It doesn't have to be.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GregInIndy: Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.


The abuse comes from prostitutes not being able to report their abuser to the police, due to fear of being arrested. It should be legalized.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It should be legalized.


Sure it's legalized. It's called "marriage"
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mcreadyblue: He said in 27 years of law enforcement, he's never seen anything like this.

Has he never watched tv?


He also said something to the effect of "see? This can happen anywhere!"... in Jax? Hahaha no. It usually happens at the Gator Lodge on Phillips Highway or the Ramada at University and I-95. Sadly though from my last visit a year ago it does seem like the whoring had expanded from that corridor out to Baymeadows, Deermeadows, and the generous, formerly nice areas in-between that constitute the greater Town Center/Gate Parkway Mall-o-Spreadiplex.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.blink.la image 825x1500]
[s1.mylife.com image 170x127]


Meth and Jax? Say it isn't so.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 493x623]


Would love to hear their rendition of "Paradise by the Dashboard Light".
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.blink.la image 825x1500]
[s1.mylife.com image 170x127]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel so much safer knowing they are off the streets.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 4 hours ago  

robodog: GregInIndy: Prostitution is like polygamy. In theory I'd like to say live & let live, but in practice it often boils down to some awful abuse & control situation.

Most of which is caused by it being illegal. 95% of prostitution related problems go away when it's legalized, regulated, and monitored. We have multiple real world examples to study to back up these conclusions but the pearl clutchers will do their best to make sure it never happens here.


Yeeeah......it's legal in Germany and Turkey and (formerly) in Israel, but there was (is) a farkton of slavery going on.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sarajlewis83: I knew someone who went to a wedding at their country club once. Nice facility, but the staff got super WASPy about wedding guests whom had sauntered into the club bar area afterwards since they were "non members".


You'll know if you belong.
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 493x623]


Is that Axl Rose?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The rent for that is $4000/month?  That's like a 2 bedroom apartment in San Francisco.

OMG, people are having fun inside the house.  Call the police Mildred...


It's Jacksonville, I'm surprised it's that much.
 
