 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   National Guard members resting on the floor in the Capitol is a bad look. Let's make them move to the parking garage so we don't have such bad optics   (foxnews.com) divider line
187
    More: Asinine, United States Capitol Complex, United States Capitol, Architect of the Capitol, United States Capitol Police, United States Senate, United States Capitol shooting incident, National Guard members, U.S. Capitol  
•       •       •

2336 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



187 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If it weren't for violent deranged Trump insurrectionists, they wouldn't be there in the first place.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What guard members? I didn't see any of them, just some disembodied heads and hands floating around.
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FARK YOU! FARK YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL!

IF THE FLOOR OF THE NATION'S CAPITOL IS TOO GOOD FOR THE GOD-DAMNED SOLDIERS YOU CLAIM TO ADORE, THEN FARK RIGHT OFF!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
So who actually made the decision to move them to the garage?

At least they worked quickly to correct the situation, but it was a horrible move to begin with.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How about we jail dangerous insurrectionist so we don't need the military at such high alert at the Capitol?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 11 hours ago  

buster_v: FARK YOU! FARK YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL!

IF THE FLOOR OF THE NATION'S CAPITOL IS TOO GOOD FOR THE GOD-DAMNED SOLDIERS YOU CLAIM TO ADORE, THEN FARK RIGHT OFF!


I agree with you, but would you like some decaf?
 
Gough
‘’ 11 hours ago  
...but I thought we were using the parking garages for emergency medical facilities to deal with the Trumpandemic.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
AOC said it wasn't okay and offered her office as a place for them to rest and have snacks.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It was a staging point to keep them warm while transports were in route. Faux Noise is making a giant pot of fake outrage over something that was meant to help them stay warm as opposed to freezing outside.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I, for one, am OUTRAGED at soldiers taking a break and getting a nap in an underground garage with a roof over their heads.

And getting in the way of a renovation.

https://www.aoc.gov/what-we-do/projec​t​s/senate-underground-garage-and-landsc​ape-restoration

/Architect of the Capitol, not Miss USS Crazy Eyes
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This is all going to be blamed on Chuck and Nancy. Further proof the Left hate the Troops and blah blah blah blah.

Today you will see every Rebublican deliving some homemade goods to soldiers and giving speeches about how when they learned about this they  demanded the Majority leaders change their policies.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 hours ago  

HerptheDerp: How about we jail dangerous insurrectionist so we don't need the military at such high alert at the Capitol?


All 74 million of them?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 hours ago  
And?  Maybe they needed to smoke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 11 hours ago  
From what I've seen since last night, Tammy Duckworth was on it immediately and took care of it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I, for one, am OUTRAGED at soldiers taking a break and getting a nap in an underground garage with a roof over their heads.


... in winter?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

henryhill: From what I've seen since last night, Tammy Duckworth was on it immediately and took care of it.


The fully armed and functional RoboTammy ripped several new arseholes before she went to bed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 hours ago  

buster_v: FARK YOU! FARK YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL!

IF THE FLOOR OF THE NATION'S CAPITOL IS TOO GOOD FOR THE GOD-DAMNED SOLDIERS YOU CLAIM TO ADORE, THEN FARK RIGHT OFF!


Who is "you" in this context?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No, a bad look is the ex president who instigated this shiatshow vacationing in Florida while other members of government-who were involved in making the shiatshow happen-not being held to account. That's a bad fuqing look dudes.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Spaz-master: It was a staging point to keep them warm while transports were in route. Faux Noise is making a giant pot of fake outrage over something that was meant to help them stay warm as opposed to freezing outside.


It's not just Fox.  Washington Post, NBC, Military Times, NBC, on and on and on.

With all the problems the country faces our lawmakers are worried about some troops potentially being uncomfortable.  The troops probably DGAF and appreciate a dry place to sleep.

What they don't mention is that the garage is heated.  THE HORROR!
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Having worked in upper level military logistics I can 100% promise you that the very likely reason for them having to squat on the floor at all is because A. none of the hotels in the area qualified and/or offered the military group rates within the acceptable budget B. it was VERY much a last minute activation and none of the paperwork could have been done in time so the reality timeline overlapped the logistical one C. Some penny pinching ROTC was too busy shining their boots for all the press interviews to give a hot shiat about their lower enlisted... Given the garage move that's where my money is... I bet you dollars to donuts all the brass had comfy beds though...

Having been in the guard I know for a fact it's 90% old and broken Boomers riding out their contracts for retirement and 18-20 somethings that got suckered in by the "Free Tuition." So either dumbasses too young to know better or relics too old to care. Is anyone surprised?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

"Here, youre resting??"
 
JAYoung
‘’ 11 hours ago  
After some civilians made remarks about pictures of troops sleeping on the floor of the Capitol, some soldiers started a Twitter thread about the worst places they've had to sleep.
It just shows how disconnected the American public is from the reality of combat life.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

brainlordmesomorph: NotThatGuyAgain: I, for one, am OUTRAGED at soldiers taking a break and getting a nap in an underground garage with a roof over their heads.

... in winter?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"The River Potomac..... in winter!"
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 11 hours ago  
At least they ain't sittin' in Ol' Bagdad in the middle of the hot damn desert, sittin' in a tank.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
When I was in the US Army. I was taught how to sleep standing up!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Republicans already blaming the Democrats for this, when it's the Republicans fault they are even having to be in DC.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This was already solved last night. Several politicians got them out of there and helped them out. It was a bipartisan effort. Even Madison Cawthorn brought them all pizzas.

This was a short-term scandal that lasted less than 12 hours and was solved very quickly. Let's move on please. There are more important fires to put out.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm trying to decide if sleeping in my car is better and worse than sleeping in a heated garage
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why anyone still listens to the Whining Children's News Channel is a mystery to me.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

buster_v: FARK YOU! FARK YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL!

IF THE FLOOR OF THE NATION'S CAPITOL IS TOO GOOD FOR THE GOD-DAMNED SOLDIERS YOU CLAIM TO ADORE, THEN FARK RIGHT OFF!


media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 hours ago  

brainlordmesomorph: NotThatGuyAgain: I, for one, am OUTRAGED at soldiers taking a break and getting a nap in an underground garage with a roof over their heads.

... in winter?


Yes, even in Winter.  Out of all the places a soldier may be located, inside a parking garage is a great place.

Especially a heated garage.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 hours ago  

JAYoung: After some civilians made remarks about pictures of troops sleeping on the floor of the Capitol, some soldiers started a Twitter thread about the worst places they've had to sleep.
It just shows how disconnected the American public is from the reality of combat life.


This.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Gov Death Sentence has already made hay out of this. WHO gave the order?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: If it weren't for violent deranged Trump insurrectionists, they wouldn't be there in the first place.


So you're saying that making them sleep in an outdoor garage is treating them with respect?

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01​/​21/national-guard-troops-vacate-capito​l-461220

Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer aren't going to sleep with you. If you put on a pretty dress, Biden may at least sniff your hair.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

LesserEvil: So who actually made the decision to move them to the garage?

At least they worked quickly to correct the situation, but it was a horrible move to begin with.


Capitol police.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01​/​21/national-guard-troops-vacate-capito​l-461220
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Spaz-master: It was a staging point to keep them warm while transports were in route. Faux Noise is making a giant pot of fake outrage over something that was meant to help them stay warm as opposed to freezing outside.


https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01​/​21/national-guard-troops-vacate-capito​l-461220

Here's another source. Want some balm for your butthurt?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dogdaze: Gov Death Sentence has already made hay out of this. WHO gave the order?


The Capitol Police
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: Having worked in upper level military logistics I can 100% promise you that the very likely reason for them having to squat on the floor at all is because A. none of the hotels in the area qualified and/or offered the military group rates within the acceptable budget B.


I know of a certain hotel nearby that will probably have its lease broken and returned to the operation of the federal government soon, once the original lessee is arrested and thrown in jail.  So, free rooms for soldiers?

No time like the present to make that happen.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There's no need for the National Guard units in DC, the Capital Police are more then capable of handling security around the Capital.
 
Abox
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I know Fark won't see the distinction but Fox is driving hard to the hoop to get back the audience it lost on election night.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Astorix: [Fark user image image 850x648]


I knew Canada was to blame for the riots.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gar1013: Jake Havechek: If it weren't for violent deranged Trump insurrectionists, they wouldn't be there in the first place.

So you're saying that making them sleep in an outdoor garage is treating them with respect?

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/​21/national-guard-troops-vacate-capito​l-461220

Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer aren't going to sleep with you. If you put on a pretty dress, Biden may at least sniff your hair.


No, I said if it weren't for violent deranged Trump insurrectionists they wouldn't be there in the first place.


Do you have trouble with reading comprehension or is your IQ equal to your shoe size?
 
Flashlight
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The inauguration is over. Why aren't they being sent home?
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

WithinReason: Astorix: [Fark user image image 850x648]

I knew Canada was to blame for the riots.


sorry, eh?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
And all the guard members are going "what?  I'm not cold, not wet, not muddy.  I'm getting food I didn't have to carry around for the last two weeks.  This duty is easy!"
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Our former pospotus would have given them all a room at the Washington Trump hotel for the bargain price of only $500 a head.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gar1013: Abox: I know Fark won't see the distinction but Fox is driving hard to the hoop to get back the audience it lost on election night.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/​21/national-guard-troops-vacate-capito​l-461220

Here you go, sweet cheeks.


aww, muffin.  It's Friyay.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

JK8Fan: Our former pospotus would have given them all a room at the Washington Trump hotel for the bargain price of only $500 a head.


Eminent Domain Trump Hotel, it's the only way to be sure.
 
Displayed 50 of 187 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.