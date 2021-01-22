 Skip to content
Shaquille O'Neal has become Community Officer Shaq in Henry County, Georgia
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"the bank robbers made their escape after sending Shaq to the free throw line"
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He is the Brute Squad
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Know who else was a community organizer?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When you're famous the police just let you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Anyone who can run at a medium speed has a pretty good chance at avoision of arrest.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's always been interested in law enforcement.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What the hell did they find to give him for a patrol car? Dude's gonna look like Hightower.
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Friends with Shaq - Katt Williams: American Hustle
Youtube -ASALoD3OO0
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
BADGE, ERNEH
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What the hell did they find to give him for a patrol car? Dude's gonna look like Hightower.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
hasn't he done this for a long time? I think there was even a TV show about it.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

abhorrent1: hasn't he done this for a long time? I think there was even a TV show about it.


I thought that was Steven Seagal. The one with the TV show about it anyway.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: abhorrent1: hasn't he done this for a long time? I think there was even a TV show about it.

I thought that was Steven Seagal. The one with the TV show about it anyway.


Oh yeah that's right, it was him.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Coach McGirk: abhorrent1: hasn't he done this for a long time? I think there was even a TV show about it.

I thought that was Steven Seagal. The one with the TV show about it anyway.

Oh yeah that's right, it was him.


Oh, phew.
Right after I hit "submit", I thought:
"Oh great. A1 is going to think I can't tell the difference between Shaq and Steven Seagal".
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, if he draws his gun on you, keep about 30' ahead of him. He could never hit from that distance.
 
