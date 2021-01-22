 Skip to content
Oxford pub, open since 1613, to close soon.
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pity. They did a nice pint.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
At least they have a flag.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It was neat drinking pints in pubs and bars that were older than my country.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Maybe the sign on the door said "Beer, Wine and Spirits Available" and the locals just boycotted it.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Presumably they're putting it up for sale?
 
steklo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Other things that happened in 1613

1613 - Wikipedia


June 29 - Fire destroys London's famed Globe Theatre.
September 29 - The New River is opened, to supply London with drinking water from Hertfordshire.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I think more colleges should own bars to support scholarships
 
40 degree day
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's 4:13pm civilian time.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 hours ago  

serfdood: Presumably they're putting it up for sale?


I doubt it. Oxford colleges don't sell property and think in centuries. They have been running it directly; I expect they will look for a tenant, or even re-open it themselves later.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's still there in Lyra's Oxford
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

maudibjr: I think more colleges should own bars to support scholarships


Over here we have strip clubs where coeds can earn their tuition. Boot-strappy!
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Inspector Morse inconsolable.
 
focusthis
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Awww... Now subby's mom will have to enjoy the "Cock and Seamen" in Liverpool.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Also the college, as a charity, is not allowed to financially support a loss-making business that is not part of its core charitable objectives."


Simple. Change the core charitable objectives of the college.

Fark user imageView Full Size



What?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Change the core charitable objectives of the college, thereby altering the status of the pub.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have a pic of me outside the Eagle & Child
got nuthin' else
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's a shame.  Last time I was in Oxford (3 years ago-ish) my uncle took me there.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My sleep-addled American brain reacting to the headline:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Website? They opened in 1613. They probably still use GOPHER.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Did they shut down for the plague?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But hey, Britain really stuck it to the EU and all those Muslim immigrants.  Must have been worth it to them.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
David Richardson, Oxford spokesman for the Campaign for Real Ale, said: "It is very disappointing to see St John's call time on one of Oxford's most historic pubs.
"We hope someone will come forward to run it as we would oppose any attempt to change it to another use."

Maybe the membership of CAMRA's Oxford area could all chip in to make it a non-profit pub. Everyone thinks it is a shame it's going to become a McDonalds in a few months, so why not club in to save it as a beer museum that serves only CAMRA approved ale, and set up a fund to help save other similarly historic places for the inevitable closures ahead?

Like Kickstarter, but more Pub-U-Like. You could even set up a 'VIP tier' that let's you get your name on a barstool, or bench, or something like that. There's so many wee gems of pubs in the UK that could totally do with some kind of scheme like that for staying afloat right now, and I know how important old school pub culture is in so many communities UK wide.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!


Booze for t'baby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How many different locations?
Can't imagine that building is that old.
Or same site, new building?
Plus a few pics in the article would be nice.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pinner: How many different locations?
Can't imagine that building is that old.
Or same site, new building?
Plus a few pics in the article would be nice.


HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]


You can't buy booze for t'baby!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's a shame...

"Tolkien and Lewis were said to have frequented The Lamb & Flag, though the nearby Eagle and Child was their usual choice for literary meetings."

Oh to have been able to sit near that table and listen to their conversations...
 
orbister
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RoxnSox: That's a shame.  Last time I was in Oxford (3 years ago-ish) my uncle took me there.


What, in front of all the customers? That's a bit bold.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Went there on my honeymoon. The beer was beautiful. --cries--

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 9 hours ago  

uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site


Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If only there were some British billionaires who could maybe, oh I don't know, start some type of historical preservation fund for places like this.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 hours ago  

maudibjr: I think more colleges should own bars to support scholarships


Isn't that what the Student Union is for?

CSB

Years get fuzzy after so long, but this spring semester either '97 or '98. After our final for control systems theory, we took our professor to the Gasthaus.  It was his last class for the semester. IIRC, his next stop was somewhere in Europe to teach a semester or two.  So, we bought 'a few' rounds and set him on his way.  Good thing he he didn't live too far away and biked in.  He definitely could not ride in a straight line.

/CSB
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 hours ago  
David Richardson, Oxford spokesman for the Campaign for Real Ale, said: "It is very disappointing to see St John's call time on one of Oxford's most historic pubs.

"We hope someone will come forward to run it as we would oppose any attempt to change it to another use."

Translation: We hope the building remains completely empty for a few decades until some homeless crackhead burns down the place.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

orbister: uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site

Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.


It would be interesting to find out. You sometimes find that the ground level is original, with a facade to match the newer levels built on top later.

I don't know how to even research that, tho.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I had a beer there once just because of the Tolkien story.


/CSB
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

uttertosh: orbister: uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site

Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.

It would be interesting to find out. You sometimes find that the ground level is original, with a facade to match the newer levels built on top later.

I don't know how to even research that, tho.


Found it.

ST GILES' STREET 1. 1485 (East Side) No 12 (Lamb and Flag Inn) SP 5106 NW 5/527 12.1.54. II GV 2. RCHM 182. Cl7 refronted in C18-Cl9 and since altered. 3-storeyed stuccoed timber-framed front with a moulded cornice, parapet, brick stacks, and a Welsh slate roof. 3 sash windows with glazing bars, coachway on south. Interior: RCHM p 178 b. Includes an early C18 fireplace surround in back wing.

So, 17th century, if I read this right, which is 1600's in British money. Possibly it is post 1666 fire of London, but I don't know the geography.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

uttertosh: orbister: uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site

Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.

It would be interesting to find out. You sometimes find that the ground level is original, with a facade to match the newer levels built on top later.

I don't know how to even research that, tho.


https://www.thedrinksbusiness.com/201​7​/10/the-15-oldest-pubs-in-the-uk-ranke​d-according-to-their-claims/
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Petey4335: maudibjr: I think more colleges should own bars to support scholarships

Isn't that what the Student Union is for?

CSB

Years get fuzzy after so long, but this spring semester either '97 or '98. After our final for control systems theory, we took our professor to the Gasthaus.  It was his last class for the semester. IIRC, his next stop was somewhere in Europe to teach a semester or two.  So, we bought 'a few' rounds and set him on his way.  Good thing he he didn't live too far away and biked in.  He definitely could not ride in a straight line.

/CSB


One of my few fond memories of my tour there.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Pert: iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]

[Fark user image image 280x213]


I'm really glad Reeves and Mortimer aren't obscure on Fark.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a shame.  I went there a couple of times when I lived a few blocks away on Ship Street.

There are few other pubs owned by Oxford colleges, but most of them are restricted to students. I think I spent most of my first two years at Oxford in the Jesus College bar.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Pert: iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]

[Fark user image image 280x213]

I'm really glad Reeves and Mortimer aren't obscure on Fark.


You wouldn't let it lie, would you?

😁
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Pert: iron de havilland: Pert: iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]

[Fark user image image 280x213]

I'm really glad Reeves and Mortimer aren't obscure on Fark.

You wouldn't let it lie, would you?

😁


Smell Of Reeves and Mortimer - The way we were
Youtube kokev4e-T-s
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 7 hours ago  

uttertosh: orbister: uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site

Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.

It would be interesting to find out. You sometimes find that the ground level is original, with a facade to match the newer levels built on top later.

I don't know how to even research that, tho.


You just go look at the Google Street view or Google earth from way back.
 
schatzie
‘’ 7 hours ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: orbister: uttertosh: HistoryEdit
The Lamb had been operating since at least 1566, situated just south of St John's.[3] In 1613[1] the college moved the pub to its current site

Old site, but much newer building. Nineteenth century, at a guess.

It would be interesting to find out. You sometimes find that the ground level is original, with a facade to match the newer levels built on top later.

I don't know how to even research that, tho.

Found it.

ST GILES' STREET 1. 1485 (East Side) No 12 (Lamb and Flag Inn) SP 5106 NW 5/527 12.1.54. II GV 2. RCHM 182. Cl7 refronted in C18-Cl9 and since altered. 3-storeyed stuccoed timber-framed front with a moulded cornice, parapet, brick stacks, and a Welsh slate roof. 3 sash windows with glazing bars, coachway on south. Interior: RCHM p 178 b. Includes an early C18 fireplace surround in back wing.

So, 17th century, if I read this right, which is 1600's in British money. Possibly it is post 1666 fire of London, but I don't know the geography.


Being 56 miles from London probably helped it survive the fire of 1666.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image 850x649]


Y'can't give a babeh booze !
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Pert: iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 768x576]
Okay, I want a pint of water in a straight glass, a bag of roast ox crisps, and mine's a babysham!

Booze for t'baby?

[Fark user image image 850x649]

[Fark user image image 280x213]

I'm really glad Reeves and Mortimer aren't obscure on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ozzy!!
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Wendigogo: That's a shame...

"Tolkien and Lewis were said to have frequented The Lamb & Flag, though the nearby Eagle and Child was their usual choice for literary meetings."

Oh to have been able to sit near that table and listen to their conversations...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Catapultem_Habeo: Went there on my honeymoon. The beer was beautiful. --cries--

[Fark user image 338x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
