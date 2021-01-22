 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Not happy with the Artic getting all the attention, this year's warm winter has caused the Great Lakes to go relatively ice free so far this year   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, Great Lakes, Great Lakes ice coverage, Ontario, Michigan, Great Lakes region, air temperatures, Lake-effect snow, much warmer water of the lake  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 9:05 AM (12 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The water level is higher than desired on Lake Michigan so some evaporation will help.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Speaking from the northern shore of Lake Ontario, it's been like 10, 00, -10C so far this past month. There's snow on the ground but it doesn't last very long.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Jeez, that headline, Subby.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Usually less ice means more snow.  However, it's been too warm for even much of that.  Rochester is at about 1/4 of where it usually is for snow fall at this time in the season.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And Halifax is in a cold snap right now. I want my mild winter weather back!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
3 years from now.

"Mommy, what's ice?"
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: 3 years from now.

"Mommy, what's ice?"


Its what your dad makes in the RV you can't go into.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Too late for the SS Gordon Lightfoot.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 hours ago  
*Arctic

/duh
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I hate when my winter has causing
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's been a little weird in the snowbelt of Ohio. We had a snowy as shiat December, but not much of anything in November or January.

November - 0.9"
December - 48.7"
January (to date) - 7.0"

Annual Avg: 107.47"
Annual Max: 161.45"
Annual Min: 46.4"

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I mean, when it's all lit up, the Artic does grab your attention.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Jeez, that headline, Subby.


Subby's gone apoplectic from this news - of course it's going to have poor editing!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Jeez, that headline, Subby.


Written like some Antartic dumass.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Colder weather is forecast to hit the Great Lake region this week."Colder weather" as in "polar vortex".
Expect many poopings of snow & lake freeze-ups - & idiots claiming it defuses the climate change "theory".
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pricipal causing sayof this year so far this year.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Jeez, that headline, Subby.


It has causing you headache's?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Thrakkorzog: The water level is higher than desired on Lake Michigan so some evaporation will help.


it's high everywhere on the Great Lakes but it is coming off of ~ a decade where we hit record low levels which lead to all kinds of problems.  not the least of which was morons building new houses to close to the shore and cliff edges.

Also the lower levels meant the water heated up more and earlier which is not trend you want to continue.

If the water level stayed about where it is now (maybe dropped a 6-12 inches) most people, and not just those near the lakes, would be better off.

https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missio​n​s/Great-Lakes-Information/Great-Lakes-​Information-2/Water-Level-Data/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Cincinnati, Ohio and my front trees have tried to bud out twice so far. Even had a bulb try to poke itself out of the ground. It's been relatively mild so far :/
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whatshisname: dodecahedron: Jeez, that headline, Subby.

It has causing you headache's?


Brain freeze.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Ice fishing is big around here on the east coast of Lake Huron. Very few huts out there so far and a snowmobiler went through the ice a couple of weeks ago. There's 3-6" of ice, depending on the location.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's been 30's all winter, in freaking Minnesota. And given the lack of snow, I really worry about fire weather in the spring.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 hours ago  
whenever people complain about the cold winters in MI i remind them that the colder it gets in Dec-Feb the fewer mosquitos there will be in the spring and summer.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah, it's been too warm this winter in central Indiana too. I find it pretty concerning climate-wise. We haven't had anything I'd a call a real winter typical of the region since around '13/14. We should get around 2-3ft of snow total over a winter, maybe a serious ice storm every 3-5 years. Here it is late January in Indy with no more than a dusting a couple times. Touched 50F yesterday afternoon.

Been that way the past 3-4 years too, though less extreme than this. If you aren't concerned you aren't paying attention.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

sleze: No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?


On the east side of Superior here, no ice means warmer temperatures but if a cold wind from the north west shows up it could mean a really bad dumping of snow.
Right now we are at the lowest snow totals on the ground I have seen in a long time but all it takes is the right wind and an open lake and we could be in for it.
My snow blower has been mostly idle but it is ready.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 11 hours ago  
brittanyfichterwrites.comView Full Size

7. Artic
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

tom baker's scarf: whenever people complain about the cold winters in MI i remind them that the colder it gets in Dec-Feb the fewer mosquitos there will be in the spring and summer.


Oofda, I wasn't even thinking of that. Trekking up to the UP or top of the mitten could be deadly with the mosquitoes & blackflies if this keeps up.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just give me one minute alone with subby's headline. I'll straighten it out. We shouldn't have to suffer like this.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
But......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Hell Poodle: It's been 30's all winter, in freaking Minnesota. And given the lack of snow, I really worry about fire weather in the spring.


I worry about reduced heating bills and lower demand for natural gas and the impact that will have on Xcel Energy's stock price.

Luckily it's 3 degrees F in Minneapolis right now.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

gopher321: Speaking from the northern shore of Lake Ontario, it's been like 10, 00, -10C so far this past month. There's snow on the ground but it doesn't last very long.


Speaking from the same general area, I'm not complaining.  It's cooling down over the next week and change, but I'm only seeing temps just dip into double-digits for overnight lows; highs are still in the low negatives for the next week.

/Hate winter.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Growing up on the shores of Georgian Bay, I can say I do *NOT* miss lake effect snow or the snow squalls you'd get while driving a mere mile from your location.

It's been relatively warm and mostly free of snow here in the Midwestern US. A few "storms" here or there, with snow expected tomorrow (1 -3 inches) and a possibility of another storm on Monday. But, damn, it is cold today (-11 with wind chill).
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Jet Express can do earlier runs to Put in Bay.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Minnesota DNR has been putting out continual thin ice warnings to keep idiots off the lakes here

They have been on partially successful

https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/current_c​o​nditions/index.html
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Getting some lake flurries today just outside Cleveland.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Part of me says "I'm good with this" and the rest of me doesn't like the implications.

But if it decides not to drop below 0F this year? I'm not going to complain...much.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Jeez, that headline, Subby.


It's morer than lesser, which is badder than gooder.
 
genner
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sleze: No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I live by Lake St. Clair, which is between Lake Huron and the Detroit River, which connects to Lake Erie.  It is much smaller than all the Great Lakes and very popular in the Grosse Pointe area for ice fishing.  I just drove by yesterday, no ice at all.  Granted, we still have February, but I doubt we are going to get the big freeze this year.

My mother's uncle was a Grosse Pointe police officer during prohibition.  He and his buddy's used to take a big wood horse drawn sled across to Canada to buy booze and bring it back.  He said they would often have 50 cases of whiskey on each trip, and wealthy Grosse Pointers would pay big bucks to get it.

Imagine a sled like this, loaded up with cases and cases of whiskey and the ice was so thick, it was never a problem.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
March 2, 2015 The last time the southern shore of Lake Superior was frozen enough to safely walk on and do some cave exploring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Normally in Ohio we average about 27 degrees for a daily avg temperature (high+low divided by 2).  Last year... it was 36 degrees for the average daily temp.  The lake didn't even THINK about freezing.

This year it's been averaging about 34 degrees.  Still well above normal, still above freezing.

/Beginning of 2020, very warm.  Beginning of 2021, very warm.  Beginning of 2018, very warm.  Beginning of 2019?  Super cold, entire lake froze over.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 hours ago  

crzybtch: My mother's uncle was a Grosse Pointe police officer during prohibition.  He and his buddy's used to take a big wood horse drawn sled across to Canada to buy booze and bring it back.  He said they would often have 50 cases of whiskey on each trip, and wealthy Grosse Pointers would pay big bucks to get it.


A corrupt cop?  That's a little hard to believe.
 
jake3988
‘’ 10 hours ago  

jake3988: Normally in Ohio we average about 27 degrees for a daily avg temperature (high+low divided by 2).  Last year... it was 36 degrees for the average daily temp.  The lake didn't even THINK about freezing.

This year it's been averaging about 34 degrees.  Still well above normal, still above freezing.

/Beginning of 2020, very warm.  Beginning of 2021, very warm.  Beginning of 2018, very warm.  Beginning of 2019?  Super cold, entire lake froze over.


Also, hilariously, last year we did not have a single day of measurable snow in March.  But then we got 3 inches of snow... in the MIDDLE OF MAY, breaking the record not only for total May snowfall but latest snowfall on record.

Climate change manifests in strange ways.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sleze: No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?


Three words: "Lake Effect Snow"
Ask our Canadian brethren who live on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario what they think of that.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mr. Magi: sleze: No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?

Three words: "Lake Effect Snow"
Ask our Canadian brethren who live on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario what they think of that.


I meant Lake Huron. (sigh) I wish FARK had an "Un-stupid" button.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sleze: No ice on the Great Lakes?  Is...is that bad?


You try making a cocktail without ice.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is what Lake Michigan looked like last Sunday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, we could have been off of coal power entirely, and had most of the infrastructure to support electric cars in place a while ago. But nuclear power is scawwy and booga-booga radiation.

So now here we are.
 
payattention
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's the issue? We have until freaking June until it stops going below freezing...

/I am not kidding... around the Twin Cities, it is not unusual for it to be 45F on my birthday...
//which is the middle of farking May...
///that's the high, folks...(still don't know why the fark I am living here)
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.