(Washington Post)   Well, it's not the Chewbacca defense but I guess it'll have to do: Ex-Houston cop claims he breached the Capitol to look at historical art   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As an art connoisseur, he will truly appreciate the graffiti on his cell wall. Some of it dates to the 1960's!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
He's hoping for a judge that just fell off a turnip truck!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Maybe they'll be some good artwork books in the prison library for him.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: As an art connoisseur, he will truly appreciate the graffiti on his cell wall. Some of it dates to the 1960's!


Just don't let him write a book while he's in prison.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Didn't one of the rioters claim that they had to use the bathroom or something?

/still think most will just get probation, even if they have to go to a higher court
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He needs to get a better lawyer. Perhaps an unfrozen caveman lawyer.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Looking at the art, you say? Well thank you very much for corroborating all this other evidence we have proving you were illegaly in the buidling.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He can join the cop up here who is in jail after downloading child pr0n for "research purposes". They can discuss how they didn't think their brilliant plans all the way through.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That doesn't make any sense.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I said the same thing to the Paris police when they found me in the Louvre at 2:00 AM - I just wanted to see the Mona Lisa without the crowds.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The throw anything at the wall and see what sticks strategy
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
And he subscribed to Playboy for the articles when he was younger.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Houston has an outstanding Museum of Fine Arts.

I've been there a few times myself and I would recommend anyone visiting the area to check it out.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Okay, well he admits to having entered the building. No need for a trial then. Give him 10 years and call it good.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe they'll be some good artwork books in the prison library for him.


And crayons so he can fill in the colors.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm just a Tourist whose every move is amongst the Purist
/sure thing buddy
 
Froman
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Chewbacca defense would be something like pointing out how certain paintings clashed with sculptures they were next to, that the arrangement of everything was all wrong, and that some works were lacking in artistic merit and shouldn't have been there, therefore my client is innocent and you must acquit.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cefm: He needs to get a better lawyer. Perhaps an unfrozen caveman lawyer.
[media.tenor.com image 220x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


This guy is available and he's cheap too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 11 hours ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 300x168] I'm just a Tourist whose every move is amongst the Purist
/sure thing buddy


🎶 One night in GenPop makes a Proud Boy humble 🎶
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Resident Muslim:
/still think most will just get probation, even if they have to go to a higher court

The feds are on record as saying they're not cutting deals and they're planning on dropping the hammer in a big way. The big charges all have to go before a grand jury, so the little misdemeanor charges are just to get them arrested and into the system. I get the distinct impression that every person who crossed that barrier is getting at least a sedition charge. The courts are going to be wrapped up with this for a decade at least.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If he tells the same lie over and over again, it becomes a fact.
All Trumpsters know this.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
For folks unfamiliar with The Chewbacca Defense: 
Real Lawyer Reacts to South Park Chewbacca Defense
Youtube pa-Z5QCZQNg
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 hours ago  
As a history buff, he can look back fondly on his former career..
 
ISO15693
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's an impressive photo of idiots
 
genner
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If the art is legit you must aquit!
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This reminds me of the end of spies like us where the CIA guy claims he was just there to see a movie
 
ifky
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Chewbacca Song - Supernova
Youtube t0vsNFO2pDg
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 hours ago  

buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.


Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

maudibjr: This reminds me of the end of spies like us where the CIA guy claims he was just there to see a movie


How about a Pepsi?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm an art professor. Contemporary theory would have it that all art is revolutionary, leaving aside that fact that it's produced for a large, international industry of money-laundering and status display. I'm surprised he hasn't tried saying that the entire thing was a performance piece, and that he's seeking representation with Gagosian.
 
readymix
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Maybe now he can redirect his curiosity towards the tensile strength of braided rope, by rushing up to the gallows and wrapping the rope around his neck himself.  Just let us know when you're ready to test it, and we'll pull the lever that releases the floor from beneath you, traitor.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He isn't going to claim this in court. He is declaring in advance that his defense is going to be a request for nullification. The prosecution is going to weigh the risk of a hung jury against the downside of a favorable plea agreement with the defendant. Trying all of these idiots is going to take forever. A lot of deals are going to be made. This guy is trying to push his way to the front of the line to get his plead down to something as low as a misdemeanor.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Felony murder.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bowen: That doesn't make any sense.


And soooo....

C'mon, reason it out.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!


Good to know. I always wanted an SR-71. Air in Space museum, here I come!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I don't want the Feds to be pulling punches.  You ask BEFORE you get the phone, "are you sure you weren't there?  I'm sure you know it's a crime to lie to a federal officer", then you bust his ass for the lie.  He's a cop, he should already know this.  The fact that he did it anyway is farking infuriating to me, and the FBI didn't add that to his charges makes me apoplectic.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No officer, I wasn't holding drugs. I just collect small plastic bags.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!

Good to know. I always wanted an SR-71. Air in Space museum, here I come!


Might want to bring a extra big u-haul, transport is going to be a biatch.  They're not exactly fueled and ready to go...

I'm calling dibs on Discovery!  Just gotta rent a big-ass Tacoma, that'll be enough to take 'er home!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!

Good to know. I always wanted an SR-71. Air in Space museum, here I come!


No need to visit a museum. Your takes paid for the military, so just visit your local air force base and ask for the ignition keys.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uh huh, and that guy only robbed the liquor store at gunpoint because he's an amateur notaphilist and was curious what new $50 bills looked like.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Comic Book Guy: Nobody in Peculiar: Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!

Good to know. I always wanted an SR-71. Air in Space museum, here I come!

Might want to bring a extra big u-haul, transport is going to be a biatch.  They're not exactly fueled and ready to go...

I'm calling dibs on Discovery!  Just gotta rent a big-ass Tacoma, that'll be enough to take 'er home!


NASA used to transport space shuttles piggybacked on a 747. Just take Air Force 1 instead.
Bonus, you get a space shuttle and a 747
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yequalsy
‘’ 9 hours ago  

madgonad: He isn't going to claim this in court. He is declaring in advance that his defense is going to be a request for nullification. The prosecution is going to weigh the risk of a hung jury against the downside of a favorable plea agreement with the defendant. Trying all of these idiots is going to take forever. A lot of deals are going to be made. This guy is trying to push his way to the front of the line to get his plead down to something as low as a misdemeanor.


This makes a lot of sense. I suspect the feds will focus on leaders and those who behaved particularly badly within, e.g, assault, vandalism, theft.

IANAL but this guy is basically admitting he entered the Capitol on purpose. He's admitting to intentional trespass but that it was for benign reasons. That's dumb. If it was me I'd argue that I was just there to protest and that I had no interest or intent to enter but then I got caught up in a stampede and had no choice but to enter.  Once I was in the guards seemed cool with it so I thought I'd check out the cool art.

Of course this guy already lied about even being in the building and he's former LEO and should know better. Fark that guy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There should be additional penalties for making obvious BS excuses like that. It insults the intelligence of every single person in that courtroom.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thornhill: I said the same thing to the Paris police when they found me in the Louvre at 2:00 AM - I just wanted to see the Mona Lisa without the crowds.


Just tell the police that you were there to decipher a series of puzzles to solve a murder case.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tax Boy: buster_v: In his defense -- I've been there and the art is pretty impressive.

Not a lot of people know this, but our taxes paid for that art, which means it's owned by the American public. So if so see a picture you like, you can take it home.

The same rules apply at the Smithsonian.

You just need to tell a docent and show your US passport and then they can't stop you. IT'S THE LAW.

I have 3 moon rocks in my living room from my last visit to DC. I plan to bring home a dinosaur when they reopen the National History Museum. They have lots, so pick your favorite!


After a trip to the air and space museum in my teens, I picked up my prom date in the prototype moon rover. Good times.
 
