(Pix11)   Pro trip: Retract the tree trimmer's crane arm before getting on a highway with overhead signs   (pix11.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Why don't vehicles with masts have an interlock?  Something that won't let you move at all unless you confirm you know it's up and checked it's clear, even then it limits you to five miles an hour.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Why don't vehicles with masts have an interlock?  Something that won't let you move at all unless you confirm you know it's up and checked it's clear, even then it limits you to five miles an hour.


Same reason private vehicles don't have built in speed limiters, lobbyists and corruption.

The people with power don't want safer they want cheaper.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Barfmaker: EvilEgg: Why don't vehicles with masts have an interlock?  Something that won't let you move at all unless you confirm you know it's up and checked it's clear, even then it limits you to five miles an hour.

Same reason private vehicles don't have built in speed limiters, lobbyists and corruption.

The people with power don't want safer they want cheaper.


Even if they do the owner will often bypass or disable it. I once worked in a warehouse where they taped down the lift sensor on a scissor lift so they could drive it around while still elevated. The way that thing wobbled while they were zooming around makes me wonder how nobody died yet
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You're not my boss.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Why don't vehicles with masts have an interlock?  Something that won't let you move at all unless you confirm you know it's up and checked it's clear, even then it limits you to five miles an hour.


The thinking is that these will only be operated by professional drivers, and professional drivers know to do a walk-around inspection before driving away.

Professional drivers who dont do walk-around inspections do not remain professional drivers for very long, so its a self-correcting issue.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some really useful pro-tips on here today.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Same reason private vehicles don't have built in speed limiters


Oh FFS, get real, will you?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 611x408]


Um, about that... (NSFL)
 
steklo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: bucket_pup: [Fark user image 611x408]

Um, about that... (NSFL)


That's terrible.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Barfmaker: EvilEgg: Why don't vehicles with masts have an interlock?  Something that won't let you move at all unless you confirm you know it's up and checked it's clear, even then it limits you to five miles an hour.

Same reason private vehicles don't have built in speed limiters, lobbyists and corruption.

The people with power don't want safer they want cheaper.


1-800-321-OSHA might be a good number to memorize.  It could save your life.
 
LeenaHyena
‘’ 10 hours ago  
... do we really have to cut down ALL the big trees, jus' sayin'....
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Dammit, I knew there was one more thing...
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 hours ago  
As often as this happens. You would think someone would come up with a type of lock out that would keep trucks from moving or loud alarm when the boom is out.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FARK.com: (3456693) When you weigh 800 pounds and need a forklift and a flatbed to get you to a picnic, you should make sure the truck fits under the overpass
 
chewd
‘’ 9 hours ago  

stuffy: As often as this happens. You would think someone would come up with a type of lock out that would keep trucks from moving or loud alarm when the boom is out.


Yeah, i suspect new trucks all have an interlock that keeps you from disengaging the parking brake until the boom is on its cradle.

However, these things are damned expensive so theres still a lot of old trucks running around out there with no such safety features.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Same reason private vehicles don't have built in speed limiters, lobbyists and corruption.


A speed limiter I get, but I'm not sure how adding lobbyists and corruption to my car would make it safer.
 
godxam
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Hangover Part III 2013 1080p Alan's Giraffe
Youtube kS3KzwmU8Tg
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: bucket_pup: [Fark user image 611x408]

Um, about that... (NSFL)


Yup, I knew about that! Sad for the giraffe, no doubt.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 hours ago  
CSB: (another "when i worked at the airport" story)   We got new fuel trucks one summer, and the new fuel trucks all had a special safety feature that wouldnt let you disengage the parking brake unless all the hose nozzles were clipped into their cradles.

Which frankly, is a pretty good idea. More than a couple times i'd seen a overworked & distracted ramp guy drive a fuel truck down the apron with a fuel nozzle dragging behind.

However, these fuel trucks get used 24/7 in all weather and theyre being used by young guys in a hurry, slamming nozzles, ladders, chocks, towbars around, inevitably the little wire that connects to that sensor on the cradle got pinched or banged or something & lost its connection.

"Hey we cant move that truck, the parking brake wont come off"
"Did you check the hoses in their cradles? Did you check the PTO's off?"
"Oh yeah."
"Well let me check"  (boss spends an hour or so fiddling with it, then calls maintenance, who come out and hotwire it.)
"We'll fix it right in the morning"

It never got fixed in the morning, and a couple months later when one of the other trucks had the same problem, it got hotwired too.

Thats how safety interlocks usually work in the real world.
 
morg
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I trust tree guys. If they say that sign needed to come down then it needed to come down. Probably some dry rot.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chewd: CSB: (another "when i worked at the airport" story)   We got new fuel trucks one summer, and the new fuel trucks all had a special safety feature that wouldnt let you disengage the parking brake unless all the hose nozzles were clipped into their cradles.

Which frankly, is a pretty good idea. More than a couple times i'd seen a overworked & distracted ramp guy drive a fuel truck down the apron with a fuel nozzle dragging behind.

However, these fuel trucks get used 24/7 in all weather and theyre being used by young guys in a hurry, slamming nozzles, ladders, chocks, towbars around, inevitably the little wire that connects to that sensor on the cradle got pinched or banged or something & lost its connection.

"Hey we cant move that truck, the parking brake wont come off"
"Did you check the hoses in their cradles? Did you check the PTO's off?"
"Oh yeah."
"Well let me check"  (boss spends an hour or so fiddling with it, then calls maintenance, who come out and hotwire it.)
"We'll fix it right in the morning"

It never got fixed in the morning, and a couple months later when one of the other trucks had the same problem, it got hotwired too.

Thats how safety interlocks usually work in the real world.


Well in manufacturing, bypassing safety interlocks is a good way to get a trip to the unemployment office.  Don't bother the union rep, he ain't going to help you.

"Sorry you lost your arm, I guess you'll have to take your pink slip with your left hand."
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes there's no possibility of an interlock or warning signal, making occasional accidents nearly inevitable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: chewd: CSB: (another "when i worked at the airport" story)   We got new fuel trucks one summer, and the new fuel trucks all had a special safety feature that wouldnt let you disengage the parking brake unless all the hose nozzles were clipped into their cradles.

Which frankly, is a pretty good idea. More than a couple times i'd seen a overworked & distracted ramp guy drive a fuel truck down the apron with a fuel nozzle dragging behind.

However, these fuel trucks get used 24/7 in all weather and theyre being used by young guys in a hurry, slamming nozzles, ladders, chocks, towbars around, inevitably the little wire that connects to that sensor on the cradle got pinched or banged or something & lost its connection.

"Hey we cant move that truck, the parking brake wont come off"
"Did you check the hoses in their cradles? Did you check the PTO's off?"
"Oh yeah."
"Well let me check"  (boss spends an hour or so fiddling with it, then calls maintenance, who come out and hotwire it.)
"We'll fix it right in the morning"

It never got fixed in the morning, and a couple months later when one of the other trucks had the same problem, it got hotwired too.

Thats how safety interlocks usually work in the real world.

Well in manufacturing, bypassing safety interlocks is a good way to get a trip to the unemployment office.  Don't bother the union rep, he ain't going to help you.

"Sorry you lost your arm, I guess you'll have to take your pink slip with your left hand."


Went to a packaging trade show and the sales rep showed how safe his company's sealing equipment was by sticking his hand into the sealer bar area while it was in operation. It stopped and retracted as it should. The CEO took him to one side and fired him on the spot. The CEO said: " At your next job, stick your briefcase into the sealer area. If it had ripped your arm off in front of our customers, we would all be looking for a new job."
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

