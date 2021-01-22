 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Pro-tip: when stealing an ambulance, you probably should not do a fast-food run with it   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The munchies must have set in.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weird.. Most ambulances have a switch on their panel to prevent this while the truck is running.

Engage button, turn and remove keys.. Go do your EMT/Medic shiat while the truck stays running and warm..

Along comes criminal mastermind.. Open door, presses the brake to put it in drive... Engine turns off the second they press the brake.. They ain't going anywhere.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I steal ambulances, I prefer to abandon them inside a tunnel and make my escape through the storm drain.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Veggie Tales Silly Song His Cheeseburger
Youtube EI9yvAx3uCQ
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless you're... HIM.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's actually a pretty good way to pass yourself off as an EMT.
 
