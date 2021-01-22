 Skip to content
 
Today in questionable legal arguments by insurrectionists: dissolve Congress
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas"


Glad we finally added a Waco Division to the court system to handle all these lawsuits.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Dissolve insurrectionists

in acid.

fark this shiat, we have enough on our hands right now, the last president left the country in a flaming outhouse of trouble.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
These things are always so jam-packed with nutty goodness you can barely pull out single things to mock and deride.

The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas by Davis and co-counsel Kellye SoRelle, a failed Republican candidate for state office, claims that every vote cast in the 2020 general election was illegal, and therefore that "entire 117th Congress is illegitimate." Consequently, Davis argues, every action this Congress has taken, including impeaching former President Trump and certifying President Joe Biden's victory, is "null and void."

Let me start with:  Um...the entire Congress wasn't just elected last November.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A footnote on the first page reads: "This is not a Sidney Powell lawsuit. This is not a Rudy Giuliani lawsuit. This is not a Lin Wood lawsuit. This is not a Team Trump lawsuit. This is not a Republican lawsuit. This is not a Democrat lawsuit."

One might argue it's not a lawsuit at all!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Diogenes: These things are always so jam-packed with nutty goodness you can barely pull out single things to mock and deride.

The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas by Davis and co-counsel Kellye SoRelle, a failed Republican candidate for state office, claims that every vote cast in the 2020 general election was illegal, and therefore that "entire 117th Congress is illegitimate." Consequently, Davis argues, every action this Congress has taken, including impeaching former President Trump and certifying President Joe Biden's victory, is "null and void."

Let me start with:  Um...the entire Congress wasn't just elected last November.


Well, the entire House was. Only about 1/3 of the Senate.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How about we acknowledge that a full swap is needed, and stop with the, "all those other Senators are crap, but MINE is doing a bang up job!" mentality.

/I'm looking at you, Kentucky.
//You're farking it up for everyone.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Ask King Charles I how dissolving parliaments works out for you.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So once again someone from Texas thinks they can impose their view on the entire country, so much for state's rights.
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The time to sue for the changes were when the changes were made, not after the votes were counted, you lost, and the winners sworn in.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Like, literally?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kbronsito: The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas"


Glad we finally added a Waco Division to the court system to handle all these lawsuits.


Wacko, Waco, 220, 221 whatever it takes.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Surprised Trump never tried this tactic. It worked for Buzz Windrip.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas by Davis and co-counsel Kellye SoRelle, a failed Republican candidate for state office, claims that every vote cast in the 2020 general election was illegal,

Every vote in the absolute sense?

if so, that means idiot is claiming REPUBLICAN votes were also illegal.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How high is the bar for treason? It's one thing to just post some stuff online, it's another to participate in trying to take over the capital, and now this guy files an official lawsuit in federal court in an attempt to use it's own legal system to tear it down?

If not treason/sedition.. then exactly WHAT would those two look like?
 
chewd
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Republicans are fine with living under a dictator as long as it's their dictator.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Either these guys just don't seem to comprehend the trouble they're in, or they think the courts will Bundy-coddle them and set them loose.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Man, he dissolved the Senate twice, that's one bad dude.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This isn't even SovCit levels of coherence.

This dude is either very very mentally ill and needs to be put into care, or he's sane and as a lawyer knows full well he's filing a frivolous lawsuit and needs some severe contempt of court dished out on him followed by the revocation of his law license.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You're going to need a lot of polyethylene tubs and hydrofluoric acid for that. Disintegration would be a bit cleaner and easier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"For remedy, Davis asks the court to throw out the results of every federal election last year, shut down the legislative branch and (re)install Trump as the country's sole legitimate elected official."

So, your solution to all of this election fraud is to reinstall the one guy who never won the popular vote?  I'd like to hear more about your definition of "legitimate elected official."
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I thought there were supposed to be consequences for filing shiat like this. Like, career-threatening consequences.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The complaint, filed in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas by Davis and co-counsel Kellye SoRelle, a failed Republican candidate for state office, claims that every vote cast in the 2020 general election was illegal, and therefore that "entire 117th Congress is illegitimate." Consequently, Davis argues, every action this Congress has taken, including impeaching former President Trump and certifying President Joe Biden's victory, is "null and void."

--------

Supreme Court rules that the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment means gay marriage should be allowed: "Judicial overreach! Activist judges!"

Supreme court decides based on quibbles with local elections that the entire executive and legislative branches of government are illegitimate: "That thar's some responsible Constitutin'."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What's the matter, are the parties unable to form a governing coalition?
 
Donkey Dude
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It all makes sense--these pussies can never accept accountability for their felonious behavior. JFC
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He argues that a Biden presidency would precipitate a constitutional crisis that will "have a devastating effect on the Plaintiffs' ability to plan for retirement by investing in 401(k)s, IRAs, or other such accounts."

For Republicans, it always boils down to "OH NOES! MUH MUNNEEZ! DEY TEKKEN AWAY MUH MUNNEEZ!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 hours ago  
thumbnails.cbc.caView Full Size

Cry more in the glare
Your tears in the air
We have no farks to give
Because our flag is still there
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Say what you will about white people but the motherfu*kers shoot for the stars.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"This is not a Sidney Powell lawsuit. This is not a Rudy Giuliani lawsuit. This is not a Lin Wood lawsuit. This is not a Team Trump lawsuit. This is not a Republican lawsuit. This is not a Democrat lawsuit."

It's "DemocratIC", you inbred sh*tclown!

/I bet it took a lot of convincing just to get him to change it from "DEMON-RAT" in the original draft.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Target Builder: This isn't even SovCit levels of coherence.

This dude is either very very mentally ill and needs to be put into care, or he's sane and as a lawyer knows full well he's filing a frivolous lawsuit and needs some severe contempt of court dished out on him followed by the revocation of his law license.


He not only has a co-counsel who filed this with him but also filed in the name of multiple other conservatives and conservative groups. It's a cult because it's collective mental illness.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think the only reason that lawsuit hasn't been thrown out already is that the judge hasn't stopped rolling on the floor in chambers laughing their asses off yet.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Target Builder: This isn't even SovCit levels of coherence.

This dude is either very very mentally ill and needs to be put into care, or he's sane and as a lawyer knows full well he's filing a frivolous lawsuit and needs some severe contempt of court dished out on him followed by the revocation of his law license.


BRB, signing up to take the bar now, as it is apparently easier than ever.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 hours ago  

menschenfresser: Ask King Charles I how dissolving parliaments works out for you.


Strictly speaking, he never dissolved parliament, he just never called one.   I think maybe twice in 10 years or something like that, and that was only to beg for money.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
 filed an impressively grandiose lawsuit in federal court on Monday, requesting that Congress disappear entirely and that nearly everyone who holds high office in the United States, along with Mark Zuckerberg, be barred from ever seeking election or voting again. He also asked the court to tell the Justice Department and FBI not to arrest him.

Lawyering 101.  If the fact are on your side, pound the facts, if the law is on your side, pound the law.  if neither is on your side?  Pound the table
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For remedy, Davis asks the court to throw out the results of every federal election last year, shut down the legislative branch and (re)install Trump as the country's sole legitimate elected official

If the results of every election are thrown out, then how is Trump re-elected?

Without votes his term of office expired on Jan. 20 and there's no way to re-elect him.

This dude is nuttier than squirrel shiat.
 
Grungehamster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The latest filing is quoting Lord of the Rings as their underlying case law.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How the hell can this "lawyer" be this stupid?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

shiny dagmar: I thought there were supposed to be consequences for filing shiat like this. Like, career-threatening consequences.


Well, if we weren't such limp people, this would be treated as it is... a very strange attempt at sedition (advocating the overthrow of the government to exact).  And the consequences would be a felony conviction with a long jail term of up to 20 years.  Oh, and for five years after conviction he wouldn't be able to hold office.

In fact, this should be one of those "self convictions".  He brought a suit against the government and the ruling was the plaintiff gets 20 long.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Ishkur: For remedy, Davis asks the court to throw out the results of every federal election last year, shut down the legislative branch and (re)install Trump as the country's sole legitimate elected official

If the results of every election are thrown out, then how is Trump re-elected?

Without votes his term of office expired on Jan. 20 and there's no way to re-elect him.

This dude is nuttier than squirrel shiat.


He wants to wipe out the entire legislature.  I don't think he's going to get hung up on little constitutional obligations like that.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I too graduated from the University of Texas School of Law. I graduated when it was considered a top-5 law school.

I now see why it has dropped in the standings.

Thanks, douchebag

/Hook 'em
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Related fun fact: Orly Taitz of Birther fame has just sued to prevent Trump's second impeachment trial because it's apparently illegal.

/Dismissed for lack of standing in 3...2...1...
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is why I believe Trump is not from this planet. He is able to get normally intelligent people to act like 5yr old. That and his strange Orange color.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I suspect his former employer is going to feel even better about firing him after this stunt.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Diogenes: A footnote on the first page reads: "This is not a Sidney Powell lawsuit. This is not a Rudy Giuliani lawsuit. This is not a Lin Wood lawsuit. This is not a Team Trump lawsuit. This is not a Republican lawsuit. This is not a Democrat lawsuit."

One might argue it's not a lawsuit at all!


It's an untreated mental illness.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Target Builder: This isn't even SovCit levels of coherence.

This dude is either very very mentally ill and needs to be put into care, or he's sane and as a lawyer knows full well he's filing a frivolous lawsuit and needs some severe contempt of court dished out on him followed by the revocation of his law license.


My guess is that he is lucid but stupid and belatedly realizing how badly he screwed the pooch by being part of the riot, as he sees a freight train of consequences barreling towards him.   This lawsuit is an attempt to polish his "wacky but harmless old crank" bona fides  so the prosecutors will take pity on him and decline to prosecute
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Target Builder: This isn't even SovCit levels of coherence.

This dude is either very very mentally ill and needs to be put into care, or he's sane and as a lawyer knows full well he's filing a frivolous lawsuit and needs some severe contempt of court dished out on him followed by the revocation of his law license.


Why not both.gif

What I am curious about is that he is a divorce lawyer. The real indication of his mental status would probably show in his cases, whether he is the type to ask for opposing party to list expenses and argue that they should by the one ply toilet paper...

Or does he go for the gusto and say "There cannot be a divorce, because there was never a wedding. Since not all the guests signed the book, that makes the marriage certificate null and void, and I want the opposing party to pay my legal fees for this charade."
 
keylock71
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This asshole is going to milk that 15 minutes for all it's worth.
 
