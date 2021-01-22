 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Meet the Kansas National Guardsman who wound up having to smoke cigars every day with Saddam Hussein during his trial   (fox4kc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'd like to see more of these stories about soldiers acting like soldiers.

/vice Qanon rioting seditionists
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I love it.  "Yea, he was a piece of shiat, but still human and worthy of dignity."

What a big person.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Do you guys remember when Saddam purged the Baath party and executed dozens of government officials he determined were insufficiently loyal?

Been thinking about it a lot lately, don't know why.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The story after it was more interesting, because it's almost a good idea from the GOP "GOP senator says $1,400 checks should be tied to COVID-19 vaccination."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Saddam killed a few people and was executed as a baddie.  People still claim he did the Twin Towers where a few thousand died.  The US killed maybe 100,000 Iraq civilians and another 100,000 soldiers and spent maybe $1 trillion to capture and oust him.

We are the good guys.
 
camarugala
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I know this doesn't really have to do with the article but wasn't he installed into the presidency with the aid of Western powers?
I mean I don't know anyone who thinks he was a good person, just look at Uday and Qusay to see what sort of father he was but for a while he did hold Iraq together.
It was only when he tried to go South into Kuwait that we decided he had gotten to big for his britches and had to be removed.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: Saddam killed a few people and was executed as a baddie.  People still claim he did the Twin Towers where a few thousand died.  The US killed maybe 100,000 Iraq civilians and another 100,000 soldiers and spent maybe $1 trillion to capture and oust him.

We are the good guys.


He killed more than a few people. Don't whitewash that f*cker, tens of thousands died terrible deaths because of him. Including I  chemical attacks. He was exactly a  evil dictator and a reprentation of the very darkest sides of humanity.

I'm not defending thenUS invasion, at all, butbdont pretend Sadam was not as bad as all that.

shiatty whataboutism
 
chawco
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Even the.most evil sonofabiatch has a human side. And if Sadam wasn't a bit of a charming bastars he never would have risen to and held on to power  everyone is the hero in their own mind.

He was still an evil sonofabiatch . Still, always right to be the good guy and treat your prisoners with basic human dignity.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chawco: Turbo Cojones: Saddam killed a few people and was executed as a baddie.  People still claim he did the Twin Towers where a few thousand died.  The US killed maybe 100,000 Iraq civilians and another 100,000 soldiers and spent maybe $1 trillion to capture and oust him.

We are the good guys.

He killed more than a few people. Don't whitewash that f*cker, tens of thousands died terrible deaths because of him. Including I  chemical attacks. He was exactly a  evil dictator and a reprentation of the very darkest sides of humanity.

I'm not defending thenUS invasion, at all, butbdont pretend Sadam was not as bad as all that.

shiatty whataboutism


Yes. You never know what good or bad things anyone is capable of until they're really in the position to do it. If you, I or anyone we know were dictator of a country, how do we know what we would do? The extreme chemical rush of being in power changes people's brains significantly, and people frequently become tyrants or at least major douchebags as a result.

Conversely, some people are able to keep a level head about themselves, so maybe they're good in some ways...but still, you might be surprised at what you'd find if you went digging.

When people who have had extreme power end up back in reality, they often become surprisingly docile, normal people who once again start paying attention to other people. This can be shocking for some observers (like this dude from Kansas).
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA:
Hilyer wasn't there when Hussein was executed in December 2006 and said he's glad he wasn't.
"At no point did I think he was not an evil person and capable of evil, but he did have another side to him and you saw that when we smoked cigars," he said.
Hilyer said he he still has trouble reconciling some of his feelings, knowing the atrocities Hussein committed. He said he agreed to speak about his experience to a crowd for only the second time to share the story of how soldiers treated even the worst prisoners when no one was looking.

Those conflicted feelings are your mind reconciling the fact that someone can commit atrocities and yet seem relatively normal. Because atrocities are not possible without the participation, or at least the willingness to look the other way, of regular people.

It is important for us to not think only some sort of special person who is evil could possibly be involved in evil acts.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yikes I thought that was My Pillow guy for a second
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: Saddam killed a few people


mtncatholic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Almost as much fun as this guy:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chawco: Turbo Cojones: Saddam killed a few people and was executed as a baddie.  People still claim he did the Twin Towers where a few thousand died.  The US killed maybe 100,000 Iraq civilians and another 100,000 soldiers and spent maybe $1 trillion to capture and oust him.

We are the good guys.

He killed more than a few people. Don't whitewash that f*cker, tens of thousands died terrible deaths because of him. Including I  chemical attacks. He was exactly a  evil dictator and a reprentation of the very darkest sides of humanity.

I'm not defending thenUS invasion, at all, butbdont pretend Sadam was not as bad as all that.

shiatty whataboutism


Be that as it may, Dump pardoned the  real butchers of Baghdad.

How do we even know what Saddam did?  People made such wild accusations including (still) justifying the invasion on him planning and carrying out 9/11 that I don't feel comfortable with the assessment.  Bush needed a dick contest, and the arms manufacturers needed revenue.  It would have taken Saddam a hundred years to kill as many people as the US and the power vacuum did.

I just heard that a country leader who was at least partly responsible for over 300,000 agonizing, terrible civilian deaths was allowed to serve out the remainder of his term.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
--The movie " The Green Mile " was also a pretty good example of this. People that have a code of honor treat the condemned prisoners with dignity and respect (no matter what they were convicted of) instead of acting like Percy.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He's lucky to be alive.
Hasn't he seen Die Hard 2? That's how deposed dictators get you. They act all friendly, invite you to smoke and kill you when you give them a light.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: chawco: Turbo Cojones: Saddam killed a few people and was executed as a baddie.  People still claim he did the Twin Towers where a few thousand died.  The US killed maybe 100,000 Iraq civilians and another 100,000 soldiers and spent maybe $1 trillion to capture and oust him.

We are the good guys.

He killed more than a few people. Don't whitewash that f*cker, tens of thousands died terrible deaths because of him. Including I  chemical attacks. He was exactly a  evil dictator and a reprentation of the very darkest sides of humanity.

I'm not defending thenUS invasion, at all, butbdont pretend Sadam was not as bad as all that.

shiatty whataboutism

Be that as it may, Dump pardoned the  real butchers of Baghdad.

How do we even know what Saddam did?  People made such wild accusations including (still) justifying the invasion on him planning and carrying out 9/11 that I don't feel comfortable with the assessment.  Bush needed a dick contest, and the arms manufacturers needed revenue.  It would have taken Saddam a hundred years to kill as many people as the US and the power vacuum did.

I just heard that a country leader who was at least partly responsible for over 300,000 agonizing, terrible civilian deaths was allowed to serve out the remainder of his term.


We have pretty clear records if a lot of Sadams crimes, despite the US propaganda and lies about 911. Your whole discussion is still strange whataboutism saying Sadam was not.sonbad because Trump was worse, or something. Honestly, seems kinda silly stupid to.me.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 hours ago  
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size


A bunch of 101AB got stuck guarding him as well, and they were interviewed for a book. https://www.npr.org/2017/06/05/​5315364​19/the-prisoner-in-his-palace
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm think that solider guarding Hermann Goering gave him the cyanide so he wouldn't be executed by hanging.
From what I understand, those two developed a bit of a friendship over his trial.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Apple from the tree:

In his memories, "I was Saddam's Son", Uday's body double Latif Yahia said he witnessed a lot of rape, killing and torture. Uday raped a little Palestinian girl who was selling flowers in the Al-Rashid Otel; and raped and murdered a little deaf girl in Nineveh.[79]Uday also ordered the kidnapping of Ilham Ali al-Aazami, Miss Iraq, after she had rejected him. Uday then raped her with his bodyguards for weeks, and started the rumor that she was a prostitute, causing her to be killed by her father. When the father confronted Uday, Uday said bad words about the girl, then the father lost his temper and attacked Uday. Then Uday wanted Latif to shoot the father but Latif commit suicide and the father murdered by Uday's bodyguard.[80] In another occasion, Uday attacked a newlywed couple and raped the bride in the al-Medina Hotel. She then committed suicide by throwing herself off the balcony. Her husband, a lieutenant, was later killed for "insulting the president".[81]
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lincoln65: Do you guys remember when Saddam purged the Baath party and executed dozens of government officials he determined were insufficiently loyal?

Been thinking about it a lot lately, don't know why.


I remember seeing that video... not of anyone being killed, but where he's naming names in front of a big crowd/meeting (and I think he's crying as he names some of them) and the guards/soldiers escort them out of the room/building one-by-one where I assume they were killed soon afterwards.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No surprise that a dictator can have a normal' charming personality when you get them alone. That's how Trump was fooled by Putting and Kim Jong Un.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*Putin dammit
 
TTFK
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lincoln65: Do you guys remember when Saddam purged the Baath party and executed dozens of government officials he determined were insufficiently loyal?

Been thinking about it a lot lately, don't know why.


Because it's the wet dream de-jour for some leftists here to have the Democrats do the same thing in Washington to Republicans?
 
cravak
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TTFK: lincoln65: Do you guys remember when Saddam purged the Baath party and executed dozens of government officials he determined were insufficiently loyal?

Been thinking about it a lot lately, don't know why.

Because it's the wet dream de-jour for some leftists here to have the Democrats do the same thing in Washington to Republicans?


Just dump.  And repugnants are happy he gets away with nothing
 
ceniack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

CzarChasm: --The movie " The Green Mile " was also a pretty good example of this. People that have a code of honor treat the condemned prisoners with dignity and respect (no matter what they were convicted of) instead of acting like Percy.


Reminds me of what my mom said about her time working for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (first as a nurse, then a training officer training guards).

She always treated the inmates with at least a little more respect then they would give her (because someone always has to give a little more to break a cycle like that). She also earned their respect by not taking their shiat, but still treating them fairly.

One of my favorite stories from when she was a nurse. One day working at a medium security facility in "pill line" passing out inmates medication. One of the inmates was catcalling or something. She motioned him over to the chain link fence, when he came over she asked him to get closer so she could tell him something. When he got his face up next to the fence she shook the fence and said "this isn't here for my protection". The guy didn't know what to do and just slinked off. My mom never had an issue with him again.

When she was a training officer one of the things she tried to drill into their heads is that the inmates' punishment was being confined, they didn't need to pile on by being inhumane dicks unnecessarily.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's gonna be a new dictator in jail soon.

Someone has to eat hamberders with him.
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lincoln65: Do you guys remember when Saddam purged the Baath party and executed dozens of government officials he determined were insufficiently loyal?

Been thinking about it a lot lately, don't know why.


I'm missing the analogy. Unless there is no analogy and you're thinking that the purge was peculiar in which case I'm curious what aspect is giving you pause. I have no familiarity with it but it seems like standard spring cleaning for a dictator.
 
