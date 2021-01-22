 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida stops releasing number of people overdue for second dose of COVID vaccine, since half of them don't live in the state anyway   (wfla.com)
942 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 9:35 AM (11 hours ago)



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Desantis (R) has done everything wrong with the virus. Floridians are dying by the dump truck load, and rather than change, he's taken a page from the GOP playbook: supress the data and call any report of the truth "fake news".

/"The (R)Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
surprised he hasn't already taken the opportunity to blame biden for botching the vaccine rollout and not getting the states enough doses to have everyone get their second shot
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: surprised he hasn't already taken the opportunity to blame biden for botching the vaccine rollout and not getting the states enough doses to have everyone get their second shot


Yet.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


Just minor problems like bioavailability via oral administration, the non-unity of the water supply and the fact that the mechanism of delivery is unstable at water supply temperatures.

Only 3 completely insurmountable problems, so go study it out and get us an answer back this afternoon.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Desantis (R) has done everything wrong with the virus. Floridians are dying by the dump truck load, and rather than change, he's taken a page from the GOP playbook: supress the data and call any report of the truth "fake news".

/"The (R)Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 11 hours ago  

MadHatter500: Only 3 completely insurmountable problems, so go study it out and get us an answer back this afternoon


I've always said to fix the issues in the middle east with everyone hating everyone else's religion, just continue a nice small supply of ecstasy into the drinking water there.
 
huntercr
‘’ 11 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


nevermind the scientific reasons why that wouldn't work, do you really think that people who already buy into antivax FUD would be ok with this?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


might work for my neighbors, but my house is old enough to be one of the few around here that has a well
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 hours ago  

huntercr: steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.

nevermind the scientific reasons why that wouldn't work, do you really think that people who already buy into antivax FUD would be ok with this?


Essential fluids
 
steklo
‘’ 11 hours ago  

huntercr: nevermind the scientific reasons why that wouldn't work, do you really think that people who already buy into antivax FUD would be ok with this?


Putting too much thought into this. I wrote my post as a joke. I know there's no way to add a vaccine into water supplies. But if there was a way....LOL.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Second was a tad worse than the first but not much. I'm guessing anti-vax nut jobs are behind the rumors of the second dose being worse than the first
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 11 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


Water?
Like from the toilet?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Ohhhh!!! Sick burn on FL! Take that

gotem.gif
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Florida stops releasing number of people overdue for second dose of COVID vaccine, because it makes Governor DeSantis look bad.

FTFY. HTH. HAND.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Second was a tad worse than the first but not much. I'm guessing anti-vax nut jobs are behind the rumors of the second dose being worse than the first


It really varies by person, and is completely anecdotal.

The wife got her butt kicked by the first dose (nausea, extreme lethargy, soreness for 30 hours) and the second dose just made her slightly sore for half a day and a bit sleepy for the same amount of time.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 10 hours ago  

MadHatter500: steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.

Just minor problems like bioavailability via oral administration, the non-unity of the water supply and the fact that the mechanism of delivery is unstable at water supply temperatures.

Only 3 completely insurmountable problems, so go study it out and get us an answer back this afternoon.


I don't know why people keep forgetting to put /s under their posts. After the last 4 years everyone's sarcasm meter is broken, and we no longer can distinguish an Onion article from real journalism.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 hours ago  

stinkynuts: Ohhhh!!! Sick burn on FL! Take that

gotem.gif


No, no...we completely understand there are still millions of abject morons in his camp.

/those shoes fit pretty good, Cinderella
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
steklo:
Putting too much thought into this. I wrote my post as a joke. I know there's no way to add a vaccine into water supplies. But if there was a way....LOL.

I was coming here to mention your post was a joke, but remember that Fark is always going to err on the side of the pedantic -- doubly so on the Politics tab ghetto.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Al Tsheimers:
I don't know why people keep forgetting to put /s under their posts. After the last 4 years everyone's sarcasm meter is broken, and we no longer can distinguish an Onion article from real journalism.

Dead serious, I always saw Fark as the last bastion of places where "/s" was completely unnecessary because we're a pretty sharp bunch. But yeah, the past few years have made reality and fantasy pretty hard to separate.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 hours ago  

PunGent: stinkynuts: Ohhhh!!! Sick burn on FL! Take that

gotem.gif

No, no...we completely understand there are still millions of abject morons in his camp.

/those shoes fit pretty good, Cinderella


Okay. I'll play. Who's camp?

If could quit lying, that'd be great!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Peter von Nostrand: Second was a tad worse than the first but not much. I'm guessing anti-vax nut jobs are behind the rumors of the second dose being worse than the first

It really varies by person, and is completely anecdotal.

The wife got her butt kicked by the first dose (nausea, extreme lethargy, soreness for 30 hours) and the second dose just made her slightly sore for half a day and a bit sleepy for the same amount of time.


Got my first dose yesterday. This morning, I have a slightly sore arm. Looks like the second dose is going to be an adventure.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.

might work for my neighbors, but my house is old enough to be one of the few around here that has a well


Ha! your water comes from somewhere. It may not be strait from the tap, but it'll eventually run into your well. Look at fracking liquids... do you have your well tested often? There's more than vaccine in there. Putting it into the water supply will also give the virus a chance to find it way to counteract it.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Second was a tad worse than the first but not much. I'm guessing anti-vax nut jobs are behind the rumors of the second dose being worse than the first


A general laziness of humanity is much more to blame.

https://www.pillsy.com/articles/medic​a​tion-adherence-stats
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/17/we​l​l/the-cost-of-not-taking-your-medicine​.html
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


McDonald's should have been in charge of distributing the vaccine. Get a shot, get a Happy Meal.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I guess he's helping other states, so it's a step up from his usual. Thanks for sacrificing your cancer surviving mom for the rest of us, FL man.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 hours ago  

steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.


Nah. Chemtrails full of vaccine.

I don't care how expensive or ineffcient it is. Just fly a crop duster low over a town and fire away in the name of public health
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mikeyworld: Dead for Tax Reasons: steklo: Why they didn't invent a way to make the vaccine and put it in the entire nation's water supply, I'll never know.

might work for my neighbors, but my house is old enough to be one of the few around here that has a well

Ha! your water comes from somewhere. It may not be strait from the tap, but it'll eventually run into your well. Look at fracking liquids... do you have your well tested often? There's more than vaccine in there. Putting it into the water supply will also give the virus a chance to find it way to counteract it.


no, no fracking.  just a nuclear plant 10 miles away, so i should be immune.  or a mutant
 
Hal5423
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Desantis (R) has done everything wrong with the virus. Floridians are dying by the dump truck load, and rather than change, he's taken a page from the GOP playbook: supress the data and call any report of the truth "fake news".

/"The (R)Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."


I hate that I live here. I teach in a large urban school system here and the DOH has so woefully conducted contact tracing that no one trusts the information we are getting. We are starting to see teachers, students, and para-professionals die every week. Our neighboring (white flight) county does a much better job with contact tracing and will inform people that they need to quarantine.

The excruciating part in all of this is how powerless I feel to stop it. I feel like nothing will change and the only way I will be able to get a vaccine is if I move to another state.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Hal5423: Private_Citizen: Desantis (R) has done everything wrong with the virus. Floridians are dying by the dump truck load, and rather than change, he's taken a page from the GOP playbook: supress the data and call any report of the truth "fake news".

/"The (R)Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

I hate that I live here. I teach in a large urban school system here and the DOH has so woefully conducted contact tracing that no one trusts the information we are getting. We are starting to see teachers, students, and para-professionals die every week. Our neighboring (white flight) county does a much better job with contact tracing and will inform people that they need to quarantine.

The excruciating part in all of this is how powerless I feel to stop it. I feel like nothing will change and the only way I will be able to get a vaccine is if I move to another state.


I hope it gets better. Be safe and stay healthy!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does it even matter?  The UK Virus apparently might be immune.  And if it isn't one soon will be.  And we will have to start all over.  And with warp speed, we will throw money at the mega corps.  Then a new vaccine will roll out.  The politicians and elites will get the new vaccine, and the same slow roll will happen with figuring out which people get the new vaccine first.  During the time between the variant that is immune to the first vaccine and the roll out of vaccine 2, a third variant will happen, immune to both vaccines.  Then the cycle will start again, the politicians and elites will get third vaccine, and the underchuds will be left holding the body bag.  And the system will have worked.  For the politicians and overmaster classes.
 
