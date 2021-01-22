 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Today in Scottish astro news: A pud of haggis has been launched into space for first time to celebrate Burns Night   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Unfortunately, HEWN (the Haggis Early Warning Network) was retired in 1999. The FOOLS!

https://www.gorgonzola.org/hewn-alert​s
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
*Exxxxcellent*
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.


This!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ghall3
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm in northern Scotland for work, too bad everything is locked down. A party with Haggis and Scotch at any pub up here would have been awesome. Then again, that could be any night once things get back to normal.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Evil Mackerel: JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.

This!

[Fark user image 750x500]


I had haggis in a pub where Burns used to hang out in Edinburgh, but it might have been tourist haggis consisting of ground up Big Macs cooked in a sheep's stomach.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Where's me pud, laddy?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.


You're not really selling it there.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.


Haggis does not deserve its bad reputation.

Haggis and Talisker is my heaven.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Netflix just revealed the ninth season of the Craigsland's own "Still Game."  It's like watching Janey Godley in a story format.  Just in time for Rabbie Burns Nicht.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So why can't we send all of it there?

/ And all the bagpipes while we're at it
// Send me all the scotch, though.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Space Haggis.

Humanity can launch a haggis into space, but can't make a toupee that doesn't get big laughs.
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Evil Mackerel: JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.

This!

[Fark user image 750x500]


Sounds offal.

/actually would be willing to try it
 
chewd
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Pud

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.


Agreed. Like any kind of food it can be done really poorly or top notch, But when it's good it's sublime.
#GourmetHaggis
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They did not launch it far enough.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Got mine in the fridge ready for the 25th.  I'm not Scottish, it's just delicious.  Can't get on board with whisky sauce though.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How Haggis Was Invented:

"Hoot, mon, what're we ta do weth all these leftovah parrrts here on teh floor now that te good meat's been squared away?"

"I'll bet ye a quid I can trick Seamus inta eatin' 'em!"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: They did not launch it far enough.


Shh, do you want the aliens to find out about haggis?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Best haggis I've had was a saddle of hare stuffed with haggis at the Kinloch House Hotel.

If haggis is on the menu, I'm ordering.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Promo Sapien: How Haggis Was Invented:

"Hoot, mon, what're we ta do weth all these leftovah parrrts here on teh floor now that te good meat's been squared away?"

"I'll bet ye a quid I can trick Seamus inta eatin' 'em!"



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I enjoy the breeze on my pud when I wear my kilt.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: Netflix just revealed the ninth season of the Craigsland's own "Still Game."  It's like watching Janey Godley in a story format.  Just in time for Rabbie Burns Nicht.


Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay told the story that Burns' "Address to the Haggis" was once translated into German so that a group of Germans could participate in the ceremony, but the Germans had it translated back into English as they felt was proper; their retranslation changed the line "Great Chieftan O' the Puddin' Race" to "Mighty Führer of the Sausage People."
 
God--
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You want to piss an alien off and start an intergalactic war? Because this is how you piss off an alien and start an intergalactic war....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

God--: You want to piss an alien off and start an intergalactic war? Because this is how you piss off an alien and start an intergalactic war....


I doubt they launched it hard enough to crack a windshield or anything. It's bound to lose velocity the farther it goes.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

JesseL: Haggis is delicious. It's like the most flavorful meatloaf you ever had.


I don't care how good something tastes.  I simply refuse to eat anything cooked in a Scot's cumdumpster.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: God--: You want to piss an alien off and start an intergalactic war? Because this is how you piss off an alien and start an intergalactic war....

I doubt they launched it hard enough to crack a windshield or anything. It's bound to lose velocity the farther it goes.


Until it reaches a new gravity well to fall into.
 
FilmKitty
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's a good start.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Simon said: "After a year like no other, we wanted to kick off 2021 by lifting the spirits of the general public."


With a haggis??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How appropriate - Haggis is heavenly.

Can't get the real thing in the US, unfortunately. The locally produced stuff doesn't include lungs, and does include High Fructose Corn Syrup.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I literally just made this!

...and I used this as an ingredient.  There will be no leftovers....(hic).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Best haggis I've had was a saddle of hare stuffed with haggis at the Kinloch House Hotel.

If haggis is on the menu, I'm ordering.


Balmoral chicken is lovely, too.
scottishscran.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pud.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JesseL: Promo Sapien: How Haggis Was Invented:

"Hoot, mon, what're we ta do weth all these leftovah parrrts here on teh floor now that te good meat's been squared away?"

"I'll bet ye a quid I can trick Seamus inta eatin' 'em!"


[Fark user image 400x400]


Your point is fair.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Best haggis I've had was a saddle of hare stuffed with haggis at the Kinloch House Hotel.

If haggis is on the menu, I'm ordering.


That sounds absolutely amazing.  As in, "I'm going to go to Scotland after lockdown and eating that" compellingly delicious.  My mouth watered so suddenly and vigorously that I thought I was going to be sick at one point.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tillmaster: How appropriate - Haggis is heavenly.

Can't get the real thing in the US, unfortunately. The locally produced stuff doesn't include lungs, and does include High Fructose Corn Syrup.


You could make it yourself... a local abattoir could probably set you up with lights and the other required bits.

Steps:
1. Hollow out a sheep
2. Throw away the good bits
3. ...
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 4 hours ago  
EX-CELLENT.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Tillmaster: How appropriate - Haggis is heavenly.

Can't get the real thing in the US, unfortunately. The locally produced stuff doesn't include lungs, and does include High Fructose Corn Syrup.

You could make it yourself... a local abattoir could probably set you up with lights and the other required bits.

Steps:
1. Hollow out a sheep
2. Throw away the good bits
3. ...


FDA doesn't allow the lungs
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tillmaster: Metastatic Capricorn: Tillmaster: How appropriate - Haggis is heavenly.

Can't get the real thing in the US, unfortunately. The locally produced stuff doesn't include lungs, and does include High Fructose Corn Syrup.

You could make it yourself... a local abattoir could probably set you up with lights and the other required bits.

Steps:
1. Hollow out a sheep
2. Throw away the good bits
3. ...

FDA doesn't allow the lungs


My town has an abattoir, despite being just 26.2 miles outside Boston. They don't handle sheep, but I'm guessing if they did, while I might get a small amount of initial resistance, but they'd set me up.

That said, I have no desire to do it. Apparently, the smell during cooking is god-awful.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Tillmaster: Metastatic Capricorn: Tillmaster: How appropriate - Haggis is heavenly.

Can't get the real thing in the US, unfortunately. The locally produced stuff doesn't include lungs, and does include High Fructose Corn Syrup.

You could make it yourself... a local abattoir could probably set you up with lights and the other required bits.

Steps:
1. Hollow out a sheep
2. Throw away the good bits
3. ...

FDA doesn't allow the lungs

My town has an abattoir, despite being just 26.2 miles outside Boston. They don't handle sheep, but I'm guessing if they did, while I might get a small amount of initial resistance, but they'd set me up.

That said, I have no desire to do it. Apparently, the smell during cooking is god-awful.


It might be if preparing from scratch, I guess.

I had haggis, neeps and tatties the other day. Early, sure, but mum had bought a neep too early to last until Monday, so had a Burns supper while watching Biden's inauguration.

Shop bought haggis, you can even microwavé it for not much time at all. I steamed it for an hour - since I was boiling neep and tatties anyway - and there's no stink at all.

But, then, shop bought, in a plastic chub. Not intestine or stomach or whatever.

/Never had a problem with haggis, but in terms of offal, I've always thought tripe looks nasty.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to have confused 100,000m with 100,000'. They got nowhere near "the edge of space".
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: It might be if preparing from scratch, I guess.


Yeah. That's to what I was referring. Specifically, the lights are the bit that stinks most.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Best haggis I've had was a saddle of hare stuffed with haggis at the Kinloch House Hotel.

If haggis is on the menu, I'm ordering.

Balmoral chicken is lovely, too.
[scottishscran.com image 735x1102]


I Would eat that...
 
