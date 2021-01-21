 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Russian teen on how to impersonate an American at a protest   (boingboing.net) divider line
23
    More: Murica, Video game console, Affiliate marketing, heightened holiday frenzy, Xbox, busy life, Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, next generation video gaming console, sales charts  
•       •       •

1500 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 8:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty good, but ho-TEL, not HO-tel.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: pretty good, but ho-TEL, not HO-tel.


I'm going to stick with the authorities on this matter, the Sugarhill Gang:  to the HO-tel, to the MO-tel, to the Holiday Inn . . .
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Squat with heels off ground.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone's chipmunk got loose.  =/
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thu, not thee.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Someone's chipmunk got loose.  =/


indeed. That is all I could hear.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah, the next wave age of spies.
They grow up so quickly.

/the chipmunk comment above made me lol
//really, the gear shifts that she does between languages is amusing
///it's interesting how different languages carry different demeanors within them, almost like DNA
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's my impersonation of a Russian at a protest: *rabble rabble* *dies from clandestine injection weeks later*
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Squat with heels off ground.


that's deep.

True, but pretty deep, man.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not fat enough.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
baseball cap, chewing gum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah because being American at a Russian protest won't raise any eyebrows
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
#3. You are violating my human rights.

A bit of russian accent in that one and probably wouldn't be as punctuated as "you are" but rather "you're"

But I'm being picky, pretty good
 
Cythraul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least we can protest here without having to worry about tasting some novichok tea.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: fluffy_pope: pretty good, but ho-TEL, not HO-tel.

I'm going to stick with the authorities on this matter, the Sugarhill Gang:  to the HO-tel, to the MO-tel, to the Holiday Inn . . .


I gave that beeyotch crabs and the HO-tel everyone
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Yeah because being American at a Russian protest won't raise any eyebrows


FSB Goon, at arraignment: Americanski fell down stairs going to cell.
FSB Goon, after finding out she wasn't really American: Protestor fell out of 10th story window.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: fluffy_pope: pretty good, but ho-TEL, not HO-tel.

I'm going to stick with the authorities on this matter, the Sugarhill Gang:  to the HO-tel, to the MO-tel, to the Holiday Inn . . .


That was N.W.A.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Someone's chipmunk got loose.  =/


There's a nuts joke in there, but since I'm not sure of her age, I'm going to let it go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bad American accent, as others have pointed out.
"Tha" hotel, not "Thee" hotel.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: baseball cap, chewing gum

[Fark user image 423x177]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Bad American accent, as others have pointed out.
"Tha" hotel, not "Thee" hotel.


Still better than Melania's accent.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: Bad American accent, as others have pointed out.
"Tha" hotel, not "Thee" hotel.

Still better than Melania's accent.


Vy vould u zay zat?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.