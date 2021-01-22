 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Archaeologists have dug up yet another Egyptian tomb where they found a 13-foot long 'Book of the Dead' scroll. Stahp it stahp it stahp it   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
20
    More: Vintage, Coffin, Tomb, Burial, Saqqara, first time archaeologists, recent months, Cemetery, reports Agence France-Presse  
•       •       •

1226 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 5:30 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is not the length of the scroll that counts but how you well you wield it.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Indeed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Far out, man.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mormon baptism in 5....4....3....
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Pah Wraiths!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want mummies roaming the earth?  Cuz this is how you get mummies roaming the earth.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you open it while chanting the words of "Friend Of The Devil" you will see Jerry:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Book of Abraham, Revenge of the Mummy?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on guys, we BARELY got through 2020.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 was just the precursor to the apocalypse.  2021 is going to be a rollercoaster of fun!

/for you guys, I'm behind 7 proxies blast doors in my bunker
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: You want mummies roaming the earth?  Cuz this is how you get mummies roaming the earth.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'ancient board games'? No latest edition Eldritch Horror in an ancient tomb? Surprising.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, notify Brendan Fraser!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time. I'd been hearing that we were running out of old broken statues, ruined scrolls, and mummified corpses.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn it!!!   I should be in Egypt working on these mummies. * shakes fist at Fate*
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mummies weigh in at a few kilos and are incredible fragile. You could send 10 year-olds out with softball bats and they'd have loads of fun seeing what the smallest bits still capable of moving around are.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.