(Sad and Useless)   Once bars and clubs and restaurants start reopening after the vaccine takes hold, you men are going to need some new clothes. Here's a few suggestions
67
•       •       •

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
NYE 2020: Get new server job at gorgeous prestige destination with Michelin starred chef, $300/night tips.

Mid-March: Lose glorious job to COVID, will never experience again in my lifetime
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
WTAF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
like I'm just gonna WASTE all that money I spent on pajamas?

Also, my Zoom suit! (that's when I wear a button down shirt, a tie and a blazer... and socks and slippers).
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: WTAF?

[Fark user image 660x990]


Looks like Steven Miller found a new job pretty quick.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 I can actually see this catching on...like it's just dumb enough, but not so Bat fark crazy like some of that other stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those new clothes need some new gasoline and matches.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only honest one is the last one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some where deep in the bowels of hell Michael Alig is shaking his tiny fist. Or rolling his eyes. I'm torn.

/
If know this reference you're old.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"You're a junkie, Harry"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size

Now this is a nice outfit. Shame about all the rest.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't even trying to make viable clothes, are they. These are just one-off showpieces for attention, right?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug....And I don't just mean the designer.  I can see the ad for those models now...
"Models wanted, 6oz of free meth", scrawled in Sharpie on bus station bathroom walls across the mid-south. Then you ad a herion addict "designer" and, viola', you have scrawny, pasty models in weird uh, "clothes"...
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: I can actually see this catching on...like it's just dumb enough, but not so Bat fark crazy like some of that other stuff.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Perfect for Division-villain larping.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nytmare: They aren't even trying to make viable clothes, are they. These are just one-off showpieces for attention, right?


The Devil Wears Prada - Blue sweater scene
Youtube awmyDjY-8e8
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: like I'm just gonna WASTE all that money I spent on pajamas?

Also, my Zoom suit! (that's when I wear a button down shirt, a tie and a blazer... and socks and slippers).


Socks AND slippers?

Look at Mr. Fancy-Pants over here...
 
terminationshok
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I expected to leave this article disappointed. I was not. More than one latex piece and a "please kill me" sweater.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: I can actually see this catching on...like it's just dumb enough, but not so Bat fark crazy like some of that other stuff.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


If this is a one piece. I'd buy it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: WTAF?

[Fark user image image 660x990]


When costume designers for a Midsummer Night's Dream get into the brown acid.......
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PunGent: Monty_Zoncolan: like I'm just gonna WASTE all that money I spent on pajamas?

Also, my Zoom suit! (that's when I wear a button down shirt, a tie and a blazer... and socks and slippers).

Socks AND slippers?

Look at Mr. Fancy-Pants over here...


at least it's not socks and sandals. that's worse than all the outfits in TFA combined.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

virulent_loser: at least it's not socks and sandals. that's worse than all the outfits in TFA combined.


Yes!!!!!!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last one was one the model made himself...
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, I get it now. These are all outfits designed to make sure people social distance from you.

I think this line will be a huge success. I wouldn't go anywhere near any of those mofos.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aagrajag: "You're a junkie, Harry"


Fark user imageView Full Size


I am like 90% sure this guy is an optional challenge-mode boss.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nytmare: They aren't even trying to make viable clothes, are they. These are just one-off showpieces for attention, right?


Literally yes. It's like every other form of art or advertisement. It's about drawing attention to something, whether it's a feeling, or an idea or a product. The entire purpose is for the actual products they're selling to be associated with a certain image among a certain group. For us Farkers, the equivalent is our choice of what band's overpriced shiatty black concert T-shirt to buy/wear today. It's all basically the same shirt, but the distinct connotations are obvious to all sorts of different weird groups like us.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: WTAF?

[Fark user image image 660x990]


🤯
Good Lord!
Well if that's a thing now I'm glad I can stay home and do my drinking.
Starting Sunday 1/24 here in Las Vegas you can order liquor to be delivered. From restaurants.
I don't ever wanna see that... Whatever it is, ever again! 😵
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course it all looks insane when you look at one piece and not the entire collection. It's farking art. Y'all lose your shiat when people say comics aren't art, so shut the fark up about fashion shows.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clearly Canadian: aagrajag: "You're a junkie, Harry"

[Fark user image image 660x990]

I am like 90% sure this guy is an optional challenge-mode boss.


In the next Borderlands DLC
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd wear the fark out of those candy-striped pantaloons.  They're on-fleek.
 
ktybear
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I sincerely hope those men were paid well
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think this one sums it all up... for the designers
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: I can actually see this catching on...like it's just dumb enough, but not so Bat fark crazy like some of that other stuff.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


I could totally and unfortunately see Kanye West wearing that to an award show.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No thanks. I'll just have to remain unfashionable in my cargo shorts and ratty concert tshirts
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 450x656]
Now this is a nice outfit. Shame about all the rest.


I was gonna say, I'd like heels and pantyhose to come back into fashion. Most men have great legs for it. Hell, wear em with baggy shorts for all I care, I just want that calf.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image image 492x736]


Da da da, da da da, da da dum!!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's too early in the morning for this shiat.

These clothes look like something a movie costume designer would come up with to represent fashion trends of the future.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fortunately runway clothes are meant for arcane status games among designers. They are not meant fro real people to wear.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The looks on their faces...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 hours ago  
looks like the npc's from cyberpunk 2077
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

heavymetal: [i.redd.it image 500x279]


Well look what the cat dragged in....
 
suze
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

heavymetal: [i.redd.it image 500x279]


Username checks!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what, I think I'll just deal with the public nudity charges.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: WTAF?

[Fark user image 660x990]


The designer of that, and probably anyone at the showing that applauded, needs to be thoroughly investigated, and have his basement checked out. That mind just ain't right.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: I can actually see this catching on...like it's just dumb enough, but not so Bat fark crazy like some of that other stuff.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Until people notice the pants split at the knee so walking will be a complete hassle.

/Plus the best tasting shiat, still tastes like shiat
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this isn't from the zoolander cutting room floor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
