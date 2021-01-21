 Skip to content
(CBS Baltimore)   Man arrested for plotting to blow up IRS Headquarters and shoot Nancy Pelosi. Did she do his taxes last year or something?   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
blackhalo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The user posted other tweets since then, allegedly making additional threats, including that he was "laser-focused on thinking about ways to kill [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi," "[it would be cool to] drive 80 mph into a million people," and that "...if a cop pulls you over for something minor like speeding or a busted tail light, you can just threaten his life and he'll let you go with no trouble.""

This is not an intelligent man. He probably struggles to boil water in a microwave.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blackhalo: "The user posted other tweets since then, allegedly making additional threats, including that he was "laser-focused on thinking about ways to kill [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi," "[it would be cool to] drive 80 mph into a million people," and that "...if a cop pulls you over for something minor like speeding or a busted tail light, you can just threaten his life and he'll let you go with no trouble.""

This is not an intelligent man. He probably struggles to boil water in a microwave.


I read that and my brain literally short circuited trying to parse those words
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is he white?
Better let him go like the lap top girl.
Wouldn't look good keeping him.

Yeah, that is sarcasm.

You best send a message right now that this shiat is a one way street and a dead end.
And a short one.

Skrrt should go through anyone else's mind thinking of this shiat.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
blackhalo:

This is not an intelligent man. He probably struggles to boil water in a microwave.

I would be interested to see the Venn Diagram of Sovereign Citizens correlated with Proud Boy/KEKNation/Teaparty types.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't moderate Fark from behind bars asshole.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The user also allegedly discussed how easy it was to build a semi-automatic rifle

It's probably easier to just buy one at Wal-Mart.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article reads like the story of when my uncle supposedly caught a 9lb large mouth. I want to believe him, but common sense gets in the way. The prosecutor clearly wants people to take this seriously, but even the twit tweeting twat didn't.

Means? No
Motive? Maybe
Opportunity? Ehhhh? I have my doubts.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans seem to have a lot of "bad apples", as they say.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tuxq: This article reads like the story of when my uncle supposedly caught a 9lb large mouth. I want to believe him, but common sense gets in the way. The prosecutor clearly wants people to take this seriously, but even the twit tweeting twat didn't.

Means? No
Motive? Maybe
Opportunity? Ehhhh? I have my doubts.


Generally you don't have to demonstrate means to convict someone of making a terroristic threat
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snapper Carr: tuxq: This article reads like the story of when my uncle supposedly caught a 9lb large mouth. I want to believe him, but common sense gets in the way. The prosecutor clearly wants people to take this seriously, but even the twit tweeting twat didn't.

Means? No
Motive? Maybe
Opportunity? Ehhhh? I have my doubts.

Generally you don't have to demonstrate means to convict someone of making a terroristic threat


addendum:  If you can demonstrate means, it usually ramps up to conspiracy to commit.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.


You have to remember that Republicans are sending their best and brightest.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Columbia Man Facing Federal Charges

What's his FARC handle?

/ Columbia, Colombia, whatever
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FoxNews and Republicans were pushing the idea that you can kill someone that steals or damages your property during the summer riots.

It isn't a far walk from "taxes are theft" to thinking you can kill a "tax and spend liberal".

Our conservative media is the most dangerous product of our time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The user also allegedly discussed how easy it was to build a semi-automatic rifle

It's probably easier to just buy one at Wal-Mart.


Sometimes these guys remind me of 10 year old me. I was gonna build an underground lair in my back yard. I had a plan all drawn up, even knew enough about AC to be able to safely run a conduit from the garage.

Then I got a shovel and started digging in the red clay soil. "It's hot and almost time for Dark Shadows. This can wait."
 
Carl Carlson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.


Time for a Myth Busters reboot?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's getting audited annually for the rest of his life...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?


I'd post the last attempt at this (bike race), but apparently that picture is right up there with "free cat" for earning a FARK vacation...
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?


Myth.....*ALLAHAKBAR*...Busted.


/Sorry, Muslims. No one else has a notable war cry.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?

Myth.....*ALLAHAKBAR*...Busted.


/Sorry, Muslims. No one else has a notable war cry.


How about "Hi, I'm a Christian".
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?


If we can come up with the Grant money on kickstarter.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?

If we can come up with the Grant money on kickstarter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump legacy.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: FoxNews and Republicans were pushing the idea that you can kill someone that steals or damages your property during the summer riots.

It isn't a far walk from "taxes are theft" to thinking you can kill a "tax and spend liberal".

Our conservative media is the most dangerous product of our time.


It's not dangerous to you when A) you're seen as being on their side. B) You have armed security details. C)  The morons who believe you will never get within 20 miles of you and your family or 1,000 miles of you and your money.

PS: Is there a way to freaking stop this video plugin that autostarts nowadays? This is bad. Like FarkTV bad.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump legacy.


DRINK!

Hurrr
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck trying to write those explosives as a business expense.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he lost everything when Pelosi stalled the unemployment/covid relief from last year after the Heroes Act ended.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he won't have to worry about the IRS where he's going.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?

If we can come up with the Grant money on kickstarter.


Too soon, bro. Too soon.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta lern'em yung
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Maybe he lost everything when Pelosi stalled the unemployment/covid relief from last year after the Heroes Act ended.


Right!. Or maybe he died of COVID which she did nothing about!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: GreenSun: Maybe he lost everything when Pelosi stalled the unemployment/covid relief from last year after the Heroes Act ended.

Right!. Or maybe he died of COVID which she did nothing about!


Maybe he's black, and he was beaten by a cop while Pelosi cheered!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackhalo: "The user posted other tweets since then, allegedly making additional threats, including that he was "laser-focused on thinking about ways to kill [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi," "[it would be cool to] drive 80 mph into a million people," and that "...if a cop pulls you over for something minor like speeding or a busted tail light, you can just threaten his life and he'll let you go with no trouble.""

This is not an intelligent man. He probably struggles to boil water in a microwave.


Don't boil water in a microwave. It could rapidly expand all of your face without warning.
 
LL316
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Has anyone blamed it on Antifa yet?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I actually got a letter from the IRS citing a discrepancy on my 2018 taxes a few weeks ago.  It was a mistake regarding how RSUs were reported on one of my 1099s.  I guess it's pretty common.  The computer just spits out an error if it's not clear on the W-2 where the 1099 came from.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blackhalo: "The user posted other tweets since then, allegedly making additional threats, including that he was "laser-focused on thinking about ways to kill [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi," "[it would be cool to] drive 80 mph into a million people," and that "...if a cop pulls you over for something minor like speeding or a busted tail light, you can just threaten his life and he'll let you go with no trouble.""

This is not an intelligent man. He probably struggles to boil water in a microwave.

Don't boil water in a microwave. It could rapidly expand all of your face without warning.


Unless your face is a marshmallow and you actually put yourself in the microwave, I doubt that would happen.
 
ingo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tuxq: Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?

Myth.....*ALLAHAKBAR*...Busted.


/Sorry, Muslims. No one else has a notable war cry.


How soon we forget "Remember the Alamo!".
 
odinsposse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps it was a mistake for the right to normalize violence in their rhetoric.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy sounds like your typical rural Trump supporter.

Drives a Dodge Neon with a salvaged title.
Rents a trailer with his mom.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, he's ambitious, gotta give him that.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: Trump legacy.

DRINK!

Hurrr


Do you receive more, or less, spam email and robocalls than four years ago? Coincidence? Pah!

And what the hell happened to using turn signals? Huh? Answer me now! Me! Now!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm... he is immediately snatched up and facing 10 years in prison for using social media to threaten destruction of a federal building. How is that any different from what our abysmal failure of an ex-president did, what with the way he orchestrated the trashing of the Capitol building and the threat to Pence's safety (if not life)?

Trump should be sporting the matching jumpsuit-and-face-tan ensemble.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: ToughActinProlactin: Carl Carlson: ZAZ: You couldn't make it through a million people even starting at 80 mph, and you'd wreck your car trying.

Time for a Myth Busters reboot?

If we can come up with the Grant money on kickstarter.

[Fark user image 425x436]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

