Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week we celebrate National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day with, naturally, a poetry contest. Write a poem in any form about the pressing questions a cat (or any pet) would like answered
19
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week we celebrate National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day with, naturally, a poetry contest. Write a poem in any form about the pressing questions your cat (or any pet) would like answered. Haiku as Hooch. Freeform as Fluffy. Limerick as Ladybird. Your pet has questions, and we sure don't have answers but we have F'Arts.

https://nationaltoday.com/national-an​s​wer-your-cats-question-day/

Any pet's question is fair game! Here's my example of a poem dedicated to my dog's most pressing questions:

Why can't I eat that?
Your dinner is my dinner
I will stare at you

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: This week we celebrate National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day with, naturally, a poetry contest. Write a poem in any form about the pressing questions your cat (or any pet) would like answered. Haiku as Hooch. Freeform as Fluffy. Limerick as Ladybird. Your pet has questions, and we sure don't have answers but we have F'Arts.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, kimwim!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Are you a moron
This contest is so silly
I don't own a cat
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'm starving, you biatch
I'll eat anything you have
Except -  not that can
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I don't give a damn
Just want you to feed me now
Why are you waiting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wanted a rat
You got me a crappy toy
Why do you hate me?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If I were a flea
would you still love me
If I were a dog
a frog on a log
a grizzly bear
would you still care
If I were a flea
would you still love me
because I am worried you see
that I might have a flea
on me.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh mighty hooman
Your shoes smell like something died
Whats wrong with your feet?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 8 hours ago  
April is the cruellest month, breeding
Catnip out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and hunger, stirring
Dull humans with a spring rain that wets fur.
Winter kept us warm in our box, covering
Yard in forgetful snow, feeding
A little life with dried food.
Summer surprised us, coming over the Katzenbergerfeld
With a shower of rain; we stopped in the colonnade,
And we caught a cardinal, in the Hausgarten,
And drank rainwater, watching red feathers fall.
Bin gar keine deutsch, stamm' aus Boston, echt Paradies.
And when we were kittens, sleeping by the couch,
My cousin's, he took me out on a hunt,
And I was frightened. He said, Felix,
Felix, hold on tight. And out we went.
In the mountains, there you feel free.
I sleep, much of the night, and sleep in the winter.

What are the human hands that clutch, what sweaters unravel
Out of this bureau drawer? Foolish man,
You cannot say, or guess, for you know only
A heap of dirty laundry, where the odors meet,
And the hamper gives no shelter, the spider no relief,
And the dry bowl no sound of water. Only
There is shadow under this red couch,
(Come in under the shadow of this red couch),
And I will show you something different from either
Your shadow at morning coming to feed me
Or your shadow at evening rising to pet me;
I will show you fear in a pawful of dust (from under the couch).
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why is Molly

Look at her! She's over there!
She's in a box. What's her problem?!
That's my box! It's so not fair!
Whap! Whap! Whap! Whap!

Look at her! She's walking by me!!
Oh no you didn't. I'll show you
And don't even think about my tree!
Whap! Whap! Whap! Whap!
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My cat:

I see you bought cheese
Is it cheddar? --- I'll kill you
if it is gouda
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Tragedy of Morning: A sonnet by my cat.

To show my love for father's gentle care
a token of my feline heart's esteem
I raise my tail high up in the air
and make sure my butthole's clearly seen

Regardless of his task or duty's call
or whether meeting camera's zooméd crowd
I know the world must hear my bawl
Direct into my father's ear and loud

The sun has shown her rosy cheek to man
And kitties hunger through depthless night
Yet one with thumbs to open up the can
has not begun the sacred fooding rite

So until the humans fulfill their ancient trust
we cry in fear lest we crumble unto dust
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You've placed a meal
Before my feet
My nose says dry
This meal's no feast

You fed me salmon
Thrice before
It is the meal
That I adore

Now you bring me
Dried out kibble
To which I certainly
Shall not nibble

While you slurp
Your shrimp top ramen
Where o where
Is my canned salmon
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My bowl has a space
Where the china whiteness blinds
All but my hunger
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh boy! You are home!
I love you so very much!
Where is the tuna?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am here
And it is there
I sit and push
Without a care

This thing
You prize
Before my
Eyes

Will soon
Be crashing
And I'll
Be dashing

A million
Pieces
Keen as
Peaches

Why do you
Scream
At such
Delightful scene
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You went into that
Room to make a poop again.
But where did it go?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This dead bird is yours
Tribute for all of the food
Soft wind moves my fur
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lament of the (Neutered) Labrador
My ball, my ball. Where is my ball?
But hark! Where are my balls?

(now with voting enabled)
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kitty's on a bug hunt, kitty's on the prowl,
Racin' cross' the livin' room, let'n out a howl.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, leapin' in the eaves,
Knockin' down the potted plants, happy as you please.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, flushin' out a moth,
Breakin' all the tea cups, workin' up a froth.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, quicker then a sneeze,
Eyes as full as saucers, swipin' at the breeze.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, tearin' cross' the rug,
Spyin' out a katydid, or a Ladybug.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, flyin' through the air,
Shimmy up the curtain rod, tumble down the stair.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, lookin' for a bee,
Shreddin' up Geraniums, fast as you please.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, fallin' in the tub,
Sinkin' in the water, glub, glub, glub!

Kitty's on a bug hunt, knockin' down the lamp,
Boom! Goes the light bulb, dark and damp.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, climbin' up the sill,
Swingin' on the chandelier, kill, kill, kill!

Kitty's on a bug hunt, lookin' in the sky,
Steppin' in your food, while he goosesteps by.

Kitty's on a bug hunt, rippin' up the couch,
Roto rooting furniture, ouch, ouch, ouch!

Kitty's on a bug hunt, caught a little fly,
Pin it by it's wings, and punch it in the eye.

People on a Kitty hunt, grab him by the tail,
Drug him with some Catnip, and throw him into jail.

People on a Kitty hunt, scratches on their back,
The fly got away, when you grabbed at your cat.

Kitty on a bug hunt, people huntin' too,
Round and round in circles, whose hunting who?

Kitty on a bug hunt, people on the fly,
The fly's in the air, and he's in the cat's eye.

The Kitty won't stop, till' he catches his prey,
And the folks wont stop, for the livelong day.

Kitty's on a bug hunt! Kitty's on a bug hunt!
Kitty's on a bug hunt! Me-eooow!
 
