(Guardian)   Outrage as chip truck is held up at border checkpoint for two days because Brexit   (theguardian.com) divider line
41
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 4 hours ago  
first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Them folks seem shocked that there are consequences for seceding from their union.  Take some notes, Wyoming and Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh noes! Not me packet of salt and vinegar crisps!! Wot am I supposed to put on me sarnies now?!?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who would expect the Irish to get mad over some potatoes being late?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nooooooooooooo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I summon brexit Bevets to tell us all how this is a good and normal thing.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what, I'll blame brexit for this, ruining a perfectly good Irish potato thread with politics.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Paddy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 519x292]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Theeng: You know what, I'll blame brexit for this, ruining a perfectly good Irish potato thread with politics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.


Well it wasn't them exporting the few remaining potatoes was the problem, it was them exporting peas, beans, onions, rabbits, salmon, oysters, herring, lard, and honey, while ~ 1 million people died from starvation or typhus.

AND, I might add, the blight came from North America, so you bastards aren't entirely blameless either 🤔
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chip?  Aren't they called crisps over there?  Or something equally silly.

Funny Brits and their cute terminology.
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.


Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine
 
yomrfark
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fries or chips?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cormee: atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.

Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine


I might be missing something, but wasn't Ireland partitioned about 60 years after the famine?
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yomrfark: Fries or chips?


Chips in the USA,crisps in the UK and Ireland
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pert: Cormee: atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.

Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

I might be missing something, but wasn't Ireland partitioned about 60 years after the famine?


That's correct
 
yomrfark
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cormee: yomrfark: Fries or chips?

Chips in the USA,crisps in the UK and Ireland


Thanks m8
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The chips I used to buy in the UK don't go there anymore, and the vendor's business changed from some London suburb to some Frankfurt suburb.

Welcome to freedom.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yomrfark: Cormee: yomrfark: Fries or chips?

Chips in the USA,crisps in the UK and Ireland

Thanks m8


:D I'm in Ireland, we mostly say "lad", not m8, with an emphasis on the "a" - laaad
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply

ChIPS?
Weird
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can someone remind me what the upside of Brexit was?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cormee: AND, I might add, the blight came from North America, so you bastards aren't entirely blameless either 🤔


As did the potato....well, central and south america.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: yomrfark: Cormee: yomrfark: Fries or chips?

Chips in the USA,crisps in the UK and Ireland

Thanks m8

:D I'm in Ireland, we mostly say "lad", not m8, with an emphasis on the "a" - laaad


Gonna watch the McGregor fight this weekend, Lad?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Cormee: AND, I might add, the blight came from North America, so you bastards aren't entirely blameless either 🤔

As did the potato....well, central and south america.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.

Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine


it's the republic. the potatoes are going from the republic to northern ireland.
northern ireland is part of britain.
northern ireland voted against brexit.
the english overwhelming voted for brexit, defeating northern ireland.
the english's decision to brexit halted the chip lories going from republic of ireland to northern ireland.

/should i break out a map?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atlantic_lotion: Cormee: atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.

Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

it's the republic. the potatoes are going from the republic to northern ireland.
northern ireland is part of britain.
northern ireland voted against brexit.
the english overwhelming voted for brexit, defeating northern ireland.
the english's decision to brexit halted the chip lories going from republic of ireland to northern ireland.

/should i break out a map?


No need for a map thanks.

My understanding of this is the crisps were traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Where are you reading they are coming from RoI?

"HM Revenue and Customs chief executive Jim Harra insisted that because the crisps were destined for shops in Northern Ireland and there was no risk of them entering the EU, there was no requirement to prove their origin."
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

"

The claim that the Famine did not affect Ulster has been debunked by recent historical research.
Between 1845-51 Ulster's population fell by 340,000, a drop of 15.7% compared with 19.9% for the whole of lreland."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-norther​n​-ireland-34369080
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Cormee: Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

"The claim that the Famine did not affect Ulster has been debunked by recent historical research.
Between 1845-51 Ulster's population fell by 340,000, a drop of 15.7% compared with 19.9% for the whole of lreland."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern​-ireland-34369080


I never said it didn't affect Ulster, I said they would have been treated better - a claim I think your link supports.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a plot to prevent decent Protestants from eating God-fearing Walkers and force them to munch on papist Tayto instead.

It's a little known fact that teams of priests consecrate every tenth Tayto crisp so that when you eat one of them you become Catholic and there is nothing you can do about it. Muahahahahahahaha.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: It's all a plot to prevent decent Protestants from eating God-fearing Walkers and force them to munch on papist Tayto instead.

It's a little known fact that teams of priests consecrate every tenth Tayto crisp so that when you eat one of them you become Catholic and there is nothing you can do about it. Muahahahahahahaha.


That's a North/South divide that will never be bridged
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Chip?  Aren't they called crisps over there?  Or something equally silly.

Funny Brits and their cute terminology..

Hobbitses
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't tell me they've gone and dragged poor Erik Estrada into the Brexit clusterfark victory parade.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cormee: optikeye: Cormee: AND, I might add, the blight came from North America, so you bastards aren't entirely blameless either 🤔

As did the potato....well, central and south america.

[Fark user image 320x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


Did you know that much like the eskimos had multiple words for types of snow,  the Mayans, had dozens of words to describe a potato. Like Pantha...which describes a potato that's just BIT on the soft side but still good for a soup or stew and not yet sprouting, but should be taken out of the bin with the good potatos.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cormee: atlantic_lotion: Cormee: atlantic_lotion: first they blame the english for taking too many potatoes from ireland, now they blame the english for not taking enough! poor english can't catch a break.

Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

it's the republic. the potatoes are going from the republic to northern ireland.
northern ireland is part of britain.
northern ireland voted against brexit.
the english overwhelming voted for brexit, defeating northern ireland.
the english's decision to brexit halted the chip lories going from republic of ireland to northern ireland.

/should i break out a map?

No need for a map thanks.

My understanding of this is the crisps were traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Where are you reading they are coming from RoI?

"HM Revenue and Customs chief executive Jim Harra insisted that because the crisps were destined for shops in Northern Ireland and there was no risk of them entering the EU, there was no requirement to prove their origin."


seems like you're right. i admit reading comprehension isnt my strong point but now im a bit confused about why they would be driving lorries across the water
 
abbarach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: Can someone remind me what the upside of Brexit was?


I'm not sure, but I seem to recall something about the color of passports...
 
Lake Royale [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, Subbie, "Chip truck" is not the preferred nomenclature. Crisps lorry, please.
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: seems like you're right. i admit reading comprehension isnt my strong point but now im a bit confused about why they would be driving lorries across the water


Indeed. I'd imagine you feel like a bit of a tit now, do you, with your whole "/should i break out a map? " addendum?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: Cormee: AND, I might add, the blight came from North America, so you bastards aren't entirely blameless either 🤔

As did the potato....well, central and south america.


The potato originated in South America. This pro-potato site says the first permanent plantations in North America didn't happen until 1719.

/But then, it also cites George Crum as the inventor of tatty crisps, so, probably best to take that, like your crisps, with a grain of salt.
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cormee: orbister: Cormee: Also, it's Northern Ireland, not the Republic. They would have been looked after a lot better during the Famine

"The claim that the Famine did not affect Ulster has been debunked by recent historical research.
Between 1845-51 Ulster's population fell by 340,000, a drop of 15.7% compared with 19.9% for the whole of lreland."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern​-ireland-34369080

I never said it didn't affect Ulster, I said they would have been treated better - a claim I think your link supports.


I see nothing there to suggest that people in Ulster were treated much better than people elsewhere. I suspect that local variation by landlord was more important than north-south.

Did you know, by the way, that the Hebrides and remoter rural mainland of Scotland were hit almost as badly, and that many of the abandoned townships and villages which people attribute to the clearances were actually the result of the potato famine here.
 
