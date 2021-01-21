 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Gabapentin: Do not mix with methamphetamine, alprazolam, or clonazepam. Side affects include hallucinations, hunting imaginary men in Walmart parking lots with a .50 muzzleloader. Ask your doctor if Gabapentin is right for you   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I took gabapentin for nerve pain after back surgery.  The brand name is Neurontin but around my house we called it Morontin because, well, it made me a moron.  Okay, more of a moron.

Worked great for the nerve pain though.
 
Head_Node [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I took gabapentin for nerve pain after back surgery.  The brand name is Neurontin but around my house we called it Morontin because, well, it made me a moron.  Okay, more of a moron.

Worked great for the nerve pain though.


Huh...Morontin...so that's my problem.

/take it for nerve pain too
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
East Freedom Walmart Parking Lot?

What the actual f*ck?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My 16-year-old minidachs in on gabapentin. But I think he avoids methamphetamines, so we should be good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My dog, when she was thirteen, tweaked a back leg. Went on gabapentin to manage pain. Afterwards, she could never recognize (remember?) where the car was parked.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh oh.  I just started on that stuff to help me sleep with a herniated disc that's making the end of my foot numb and the rest of the leg to not want to be comfortable.on one spot for too long.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

enry: Oh oh.  I just started on that stuff to help me sleep with a herniated disc that's making the end of my foot numb and the rest of the leg to not want to be comfortable.on one spot for too long.


Doctor "What seems to be the problem?"

"Aaaaaaaaaaahave become uncomfortably numb"
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
a subsequent drug screening showed a laundry list of substances in his system, including methamphetamine, alprazolam, and clonazepam.


Add in a .50 caliber muzzle-loader and a feller could have a pretty good time in ...

just about anywhere there weren't security cameras, I guess.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, our old doggo is now on gabapentin and rimadyl for joint inflammation and pain. And because we put them in "pill pocket" treats, he thinks now every time he goes outside and comes back in, he gets a treat. The treatment has returned some normalcy. As in "it's ball time" All. The. Time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: East Freedom Walmart Parking Lot?

What the actual f*ck?


Yep.
Lotta flags and pickup trucks.
Lotta looks.
Closest one to my humble home.

I don't like going there.
Perfunctory mask checker is reading a paper back novel on duty and never looks up.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That man needs some serious help. and detox.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who deals with Gabapentin regularly, it should be regulated as a controlled medication. Without a doubt.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: But I think he avoids methamphetamines

[Fark user image image 850x567]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/jk cute dog
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me.  I don't own a .50 caliber muzzleloader.  The transitional long rifle is .54 caliber, and the Baker rifle is .62 caliber.   Plus, I stopped hunting a few years ago.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, do they even sell tags for imaginary men?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has prescriptions for adderall and xanax, and was prescribed gabapentin after surgery, this is probably relevant to me. I never really thought it did that much for me. Certainly didn't make me a moron, or any more of a moron than I am normally.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it for arthritis. It is a miracle drug for me. But never, ever mix it with alcohol. First the fun blackouts and then the week-long hangover.

/a great side effect is that it treats my depression as well
// but seriously stay away from alcohol with it
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: As someone who deals with Gabapentin regularly, it should be regulated as a controlled medication. Without a doubt.


As a pharmacy tech, I absolutely agree. It's controlled in a few states, but the way some people use it, it really should be federally controlled. I just hope it starts coming in 100 count bottles, because I do NOT want to have to double count 240 or 360 capsules from a bottle of 500.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"video showed Curry was alone when he pulled into the lot and jumped out of the truck, which he initially failed to put into park so it kept moving until he got back in and stopped it."

Even his truck is trying to NOPE! out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to pop Xanax all the time when I was young I cant believe how problematic its become.

People eating like 6 bars at once Jesus christ man
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of lure does one use to hunt imaginary man?

A Canadian girlfriend.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been taking it for several years for panic attacks and it has been a life saver.  I've never noticed any side effects or any kind of high from taking it.  600 mg. twice a day.  My wife takes it for neuropathy at a much lower dose, 100 mg., and it works for her too.  A miracle drug as far as I'm concerned.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stupiddream: I've been taking it for several years for panic attacks and it has been a life saver.  I've never noticed any side effects or any kind of high from taking it.  600 mg. twice a day.  My wife takes it for neuropathy at a much lower dose, 100 mg., and it works for her too.  A miracle drug as far as I'm concerned.


Gabapentin I mean.  Not any of the other stuff.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: I take it for arthritis. It is a miracle drug for me. But never, ever mix it with alcohol. First the fun blackouts and then the week-long hangover.

/a great side effect is that it treats my depression as well
// but seriously stay away from alcohol with it


I take 600 mg 4 times a day. I occasionally have a drink but no ill affects. Perhaps moderation is key.
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: East Freedom Walmart Parking Lot?

What the actual f*ck?


No, the Altoona Walmart. Technically Duncansville because it's in Allegheny Township.

Altoona....at least we're not Johnstown!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I used to pop Xanax all the time when I was young I cant believe how problematic its become.

People eating like 6 bars at once Jesus christ man


I have it on good authority that the man from Mars stopped eatin' cars and eatin' bars and now he only eats guitars
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Head_Node: dildo tontine: I took gabapentin for nerve pain after back surgery.  The brand name is Neurontin but around my house we called it Morontin because, well, it made me a moron.  Okay, more of a moron.

Worked great for the nerve pain though.

Huh...Morontin...so that's my problem.

/take it for nerve pain too


So do I, for pain in neck from a motorcycle accident.  Mrs SM-66 has always said I'm a goofball, even before I started taking it.  So, do with that what you will.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: NewportBarGuy: As someone who deals with Gabapentin regularly, it should be regulated as a controlled medication. Without a doubt.

As a pharmacy tech, I absolutely agree. It's controlled in a few states, but the way some people use it, it really should be federally controlled. I just hope it starts coming in 100 count bottles, because I do NOT want to have to double count 240 or 360 capsules from a bottle of 500.


It absolutely does... 100ct and 90 ct and for the 300mg it comes in 270 and 180cts... If you work for a chain, they get the 500ct because it's probably cheaper for them.
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitroglycerine: ecmoRandomNumbers: East Freedom Walmart Parking Lot?

What the actual f*ck?

No, the Altoona Walmart. Technically Duncansville because it's in Allegheny Township.

Altoona....at least we're not Johnstown!


My bad, the man was Duncansville, the store was Freedom Township
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need for that to happen is a few days of methamphetamine.

After day 4 of a good meth binge, shiat gets weird.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I used to pop Xanax all the time when I was young I cant believe how problematic its become.

People eating like 6 bars at once Jesus christ man


Yikes.

I had one pill before a red eye flight from Seattle to Miami.  (Smaller dose, not a "bar".)
I just had one drink after takeoff, and I slept really well....didn't wake up until we were on approach.

No grogginess or anything like that...which was good because I drove down to Key West after arriving.

/And I usually ask for Clonazepam before flying overseas....just to help me sleep.
//Not a nervous flyer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: I took gabapentin for nerve pain after back surgery.  The brand name is Neurontin but around my house we called it Morontin because, well, it made me a moron.  Okay, more of a moron.

Worked great for the nerve pain though.


What dose? 300 milligrams is like aspirin for me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.


🙄
Fark needs a gun tab
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really mild drug, I have to take it for some inner ear spasm that I have. I'm going to guess the meth might have more to do with hunting imaginary people.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1st med prescribed me for back spasms in 2016; still taking it throughout diagnoses of multiple myeloma, bladder cancer & metastasis on ME. Bladder cancer gone & L2 was killed w/radiation therapy. Those back spasms were 1st signs of cancer. My spine went from looking like a "touch of scoliosis" to a clef note hate-raping an ampersand. "Gabapentin: It's what's for breakfast!"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.

🙄
Fark needs a gun tab


No, it really doesn't, and I say this as one of the gunniest gunners to ever gun a gun.

You really want to freak out a journalist (or gun-ignorant Farker)?  Point out that 12 gauge shotguns are  .729 caliber, much larger than .50 caliber.

Or, if you're really good, you can convince them that "223 is over four times bigger than 50".
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: kittyhas1000legs: NewportBarGuy: As someone who deals with Gabapentin regularly, it should be regulated as a controlled medication. Without a doubt.

As a pharmacy tech, I absolutely agree. It's controlled in a few states, but the way some people use it, it really should be federally controlled. I just hope it starts coming in 100 count bottles, because I do NOT want to have to double count 240 or 360 capsules from a bottle of 500.

It absolutely does... 100ct and 90 ct and for the 300mg it comes in 270 and 180cts... If you work for a chain, they get the 500ct because it's probably cheaper for them.


One of the two mega chains. We have new filling stations without a scale, so the cost of the smaller bottles would probably be offset by the speed of filling. We're judged on all sorts of metrics (of course) but one of the biggest is "verified by promise time". At the very least we could use an oversized tray and spatula for counting 180+ capsules.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Marcos P: I used to pop Xanax all the time when I was young I cant believe how problematic its become.

People eating like 6 bars at once Jesus christ man

Yikes.

I had one pill before a red eye flight from Seattle to Miami.  (Smaller dose, not a "bar".)
I just had one drink after takeoff, and I slept really well....didn't wake up until we were on approach.

No grogginess or anything like that...which was good because I drove down to Key West after arriving.

/And I usually ask for Clonazepam before flying overseas....just to help me sleep.
//Not a nervous flyer.


From what I recall Pink/white is .25 mg, Blue is .50 mg and white bars are 2 mg.

I was prescribed MAX 1.5 mg a day and I rarely got to that.

I think if I took like 5-10 mg I'd be dead.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Muzzleloader?? Did he have a Mohawk?
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
600mg 3x a day for nerve pain. I used to take clonazepam and adderall but have since discontinued both for different reasons.

Gabapentin + alcohol + weed laid me out pretty good. I've pretty.much quit alcohol too.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.

🙄
Fark needs a gun tab


I forgot to include the line from the article noting that the police also confiscated the magnum rifle primers, because the magnum designation makes the shoot through schools.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was also prescribed gabapentin for a back injury that was causing severe nerve pain (multiple herniated discs pushing on the L3 and L4 nerves). I was told it would help with the nerve pain and also help me relax to sleep. Not only didnt it do shiat for the nerve pain, it had me so farking wired that I couldnt fall asleep at all. Tried it again the next night with the same results and never took it again.

Instead, i got a state issued medical marijuana card, and bought some legit CBD and THC tinctures from a local dispensary. Between that and physical therapy, i made a full recovery in 6 months.

fark big pharma and their pill pushers masquerading as "doctors".
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: All you need for that to happen is a few days of methamphetamine.

After day 4 of a good meth binge, shiat gets weird.


So like, day 2 and 3 are normal?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The_Sponge: Marcos P: I used to pop Xanax all the time when I was young I cant believe how problematic its become.

People eating like 6 bars at once Jesus christ man

Yikes.

I had one pill before a red eye flight from Seattle to Miami.  (Smaller dose, not a "bar".)
I just had one drink after takeoff, and I slept really well....didn't wake up until we were on approach.

No grogginess or anything like that...which was good because I drove down to Key West after arriving.

/And I usually ask for Clonazepam before flying overseas....just to help me sleep.
//Not a nervous flyer.

From what I recall Pink/white is .25 mg, Blue is .50 mg and white bars are 2 mg.

I was prescribed MAX 1.5 mg a day and I rarely got to that.

I think if I took like 5-10 mg I'd be dead.


It was one of the lower doses...I just don't remember which one.

/My (then) girlfriend gave it to me
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.

🙄
Fark needs a gun tab


That would be nice...and maybe the gun grabbers would actually learn something.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Muzzleloader?? Did he have a Mohawk?


You didn't read through the thread before you posted, did you?

dittybopper     Smartest (0)   Funniest (3)  '' 59 minutes ago      
Not me.  I don't own a .50 caliber muzzleloader.  The transitional long rifle is .54 caliber, and the Baker rifle is .62 caliber.   Plus, I stopped hunting a few years ago.

In addition, I don't have a Mohawk anymore.   I have a very bland and generic hairstyle now.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I took gabapentin for nerve pain after back surgery.  The brand name is Neurontin but around my house we called it Morontin because, well, it made me a moron.  Okay, more of a moron.

Worked great for the nerve pain though.


It does work great for nerve pain.  It didn't make me a moron or lose any ability to focus but it made it hard for me to remember things.  Like at times I couldn't remember names.; not even of family members.  I knew perfectly well who they were but I couldn't remember their name.  Then I started having other things just vanish from my head.  What convinced me to quit despite the pain was that on my way home from work I forgot where I lived.  I was literally driving home and suddenly though I knew I was on my way home and about half way there, and I knew the general area I was in, I had no idea where it was I was going. The incidents would last a minute or less so it wasn't terrifying but yeah...
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The journalist probably thinks that a .50 BMG cartridge and a .50 Minie ball bullet for a black powder rifle are the same thing.

🙄
Fark needs a gun tab

I forgot to include the line from the article noting that the police also confiscated the magnum rifle primers, because the magnum designation makes the shoot through schools.


Thats what she said...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/username blah blah blah
 
