The FBI is looking for Florida Man. I think he's over at Mar-a-Lago
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One one post he wrote, "We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It's about to get ugly."

Infected Mushroom - U R So Fucked (RIOT Remix)
Youtube 61pAftoERhA
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: One one post he wrote, "We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It's about to get ugly."

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/61pAftoE​RhA]


Jeez, don't you libs get satire? He was being SATIRICAL.

/Chessmate
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw a similar billboard yesterday on I-75 south of Atlanta.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I highly recommend visiting the brewery.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is Mar-a-Lago as bad as I've heard?

Old rich people eating mushy food?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Last seen image. Please report with any information
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heh - I hadn't made the connection that since tRump has moved to Florida, he no longer  - by Fark definition - just figuratively Florida Man; he's literally Florida Man!
*chuckles*

I gotta say that I much more prefer that moniker instead of "former" or "ex-President"*

/* = my grammar in that sentence doesn't feel right to me. Can a knowledgeable Farker help me out?
 
usahole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is Mar-a-Lago as bad as I've heard?

Old rich people eating mushy food?


It's actually old mushy people eating rich food.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Heh - I hadn't made the connection that since tRump has moved to Florida, he no longer  - by Fark definition - just figuratively Florida Man; he's literally Florida Man!
*chuckles*

I gotta say that I much more prefer that moniker instead of "former" or "ex-President"*

/* = my grammar in that sentence doesn't feel right to me. Can a knowledgeable Farker help me out?


Former President, or Mr. Trump, is the correct terminology in a formal setting.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: VOCSL5: Heh - I hadn't made the connection that since tRump has moved to Florida, he no longer  - by Fark definition - just figuratively Florida Man; he's literally Florida Man!
*chuckles*

I gotta say that I much more prefer that moniker instead of "former" or "ex-President"*

/* = my grammar in that sentence doesn't feel right to me. Can a knowledgeable Farker help me out?

Former President, or Mr. Trump, is the correct terminology in a formal setting.


Also, "Disgraced Lump of Human Excrement" is acceptable.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Billboard in Florida:  Help us find some scumbags.

Billboard in Cumming, Georgia, which isn't out in the sticks:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Garza and the Supermutants: One one post he wrote, "We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It's about to get ugly."

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/61pAftoE​RhA]

Jeez, don't you libs get satire? He was being SATIRICAL.

/Chessmate


Is there an FBI billboard for reporting big businese money for Legislation at the center of Democracy Capital sic Hill??
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is Mar-a-Lago as bad as I've heard?

Old rich people eating mushy food?


Whether King or street sweeper
Everyone dances for the Grim Reaper.
 
