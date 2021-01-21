 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Teen mastermind nearly pulls off a scam of the Kroger he worked at, netting $980,000. The trouble probably began when a co-worker noticed an $87,000 product return credit   (ajc.com) divider line
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
$87,000 return?  Some printer ink and organic milk?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Corporate, they get you every time you try to embezzle 1 million dollars.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Go big or go home I guess....
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....


That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"Uh, hi. I'd like to return this totally not nonexistent Tesla Model S that I purchased here at this Kroger. No I do not have a receipt."
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...


Oh, even if he sees some hard time it's not like he's got anything to worry about future-wise.

He's an earner and the right people will notice, lol.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...

Oh, even if he sees some hard time it's not like he's got anything to worry about future-wise.

He's an earner and the right people will notice, lol.


It's great being the guy who launders the money...until it isn't.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He got greedy. He's dumb as fu*k.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The kid's got future in asset management or banking for sure.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sounds like a tax attorney in the making.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Sounds like a tax attorney in the making.


Not anymore.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....


...or go to the big house.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and new shoes. Prior to his arrest, the teen reportedly totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought

Jesus. You steal a million bucks and buy a farking Camaro??
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...

Oh, even if he sees some hard time it's not like he's got anything to worry about future-wise.

He's an earner and the right people will notice, lol.


Republicans
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No HERO tag?

/impressed
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: $87,000 return?  Some printer ink and organic milk?


and two packs of razor blade refills
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This kid has a bright future in politics.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

WTFDYW: gameshowhost: Sounds like a tax attorney in the making.

Not anymore.


He'll just go to shiat-tier school and pass the bar in a shiat-tier state.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Do you guys honestly think we're teaching children anything other than f*ck everyone, and get what they can?

That's the example kids are getting from pretty much every adult, everywhere.  F*ck everyone, get what you can.

Music, sports, business, politics.  F*ck everyone, get what you can.

Why the surprised Pikachu faces?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...


This is Kroger. That's a "Country Time" prison or a "Cotton Club" prison.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I go to that Kroger! (sometimes)
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I bet from now on they will need a manager to sign off all all returns over a certain dollar amount.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...


It's less the amount and more the fact that it was stolen without force.

That said, "country club prison" isn't a thing in America. We enjoy the idea of punishing folks we think are immoral.
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: PainInTheASP: Go big or go home I guess....

That kind of money puts you squarely into 'white collar crime' territory so he'll be off to a country club prison for an extended enforced vacation...


Nah, he was a clerk, not management. If he was a VP or at least middle management maybe.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 hours ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 355x185]


Seriously, over just two weeks? That is f*cking impressive.

His only mistake was spending the money on f*cking bling instead of pissing off to South America and living like a king.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
TIL there's one fraud guy at Kroger and a good time to do the fraud is when he is on vacation.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm amazed he was able to pull that off.  There were quite a few safeguards overcome and compromises in their operations for that to happen.  At many retailers, large ($100 or more) refund require a supervisor override.  Any refund goes against the sales for the day, so anyone that remotely checks sales during the day would be alarmed to find the sales were a negative number.  There isn't usually "One person that checks refunds". Front end managers reconcile the refund paperwork with the product in properly ran operations. Accounting office work happens no matter who is on vacation.

What took two weeks to catch should have taken two minutes. Two hours tops.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 hours ago  

SBinRR: I'm amazed he was able to pull that off.  There were quite a few safeguards overcome and compromises in their operations for that to happen.  At many retailers, large ($100 or more) refund require a supervisor override.  Any refund goes against the sales for the day, so anyone that remotely checks sales during the day would be alarmed to find the sales were a negative number.  There isn't usually "One person that checks refunds". Front end managers reconcile the refund paperwork with the product in properly ran operations. Accounting office work happens no matter who is on vacation.

What took two weeks to catch should have taken two minutes. Two hours tops.


Any properly-written algorithm would have thrown up a giant, flashing, red flag after a day or two.

Some infosec guy should be getting his ass whipped over this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Dumbass got greedy and impatient. He should have just stuck to the smaller transactions and spaced them out over the course of years, not days.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

aagrajag: hugram: [Fark user image image 355x185]

Seriously, over just two weeks? That is f*cking impressive.

His only mistake was spending the money on f*cking bling instead of pissing off to South America and living like a king.


And not giving a real good/ethically bent lawyer a good sized (secret) retainer

/"What? I need to do some pro bono work and this kid sees like a good cause/case..."
 
Phocas
‘’ 11 hours ago  
To heck with the teen. The sheer negligence and/or incompetence of:

A returns system software that doesn't call for manager approval for such huge numbers
An LP manager that failed to notice said numbers for TWO MONTHS
A money services system that didn't block or flag such suspicious card purchases

Hire the kid ala Frank Abagnale. Fire the blithering morons who let this happen.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

big pig peaches: I bet from now on they will need a manager to sign off all all returns over a certain dollar amount.


They do already. I'm curious why they didn't this time around, and I strongly suspect a few very grumpy people at the division office are also curious.

The Steve Reynolds Boulevard Kroger is going to have a new leadership team in the near future, methinks.
 
wild9
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That must have been a store that does a helluva lot of sales to go unnoticed for that long or a few balls were dropped.
 
freitasm
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A million dollars in two weeks? How dumb can one be?
 
wademh
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scam of ???

Why can't admins edit headlines so they they aren't gibberish?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Phocas: Hire the kid ala Frank Abagnale. Fire the blithering morons who let this happen.


How about just firing the morons? The kid didn't come up with any brilliant scheme. He just found some stupid farking morons to steal from. Get rid of the morons, get rid of the problem.

When they hire people to replace the morons, the interviewers should cover their eyes. As long as the candidates can recognize that the interviewers have not, in fact, left the room, they're smarter than the people they're replacing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

skyotter: Do you guys honestly think we're teaching children anything other than f*ck everyone, and get what they can?

That's the example kids are getting from pretty much every adult, everywhere.  F*ck everyone, get what you can.

Music, sports, business, politics.  F*ck everyone, get what you can.

Why the surprised Pikachu faces?


And the odd thing is, this is rooted in the "get an education, otherwise, you'll end up pumping gas" fastforward 50 years And it's money money baller baller bling bling.
In my life time.
All in the family. Good times. Silver spoons. Growing pains. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Who's the boss. ...... South Park. Family guy. Simpsons. Keeping up with the Kardashians.


Grand master flash.
Dr Dre.
Gucci Mane.
69er.


West Wing.
Apprentice.

Ronald Reagan.
Obama.
Trump.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We now have our sequel to Catch Me if You Can.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There was a case years ago where a teen took a fake check (advertisement DO NOT CASH) from a clearinghouse company deposited it at his bank. He waited 3 days and the money showed up and he took it out. The judge threw the case out and the kid kept the money because all involved at the bank  and the clearinghouse  were idiots.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and new shoes. Prior to his arrest, the teen reportedly totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought

Jesus. You steal a million bucks and buy a farking Camaro??


He didn't want to be too obvious about it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aagrajag: SBinRR: I'm amazed he was able to pull that off.  There were quite a few safeguards overcome and compromises in their operations for that to happen.  At many retailers, large ($100 or more) refund require a supervisor override.  Any refund goes against the sales for the day, so anyone that remotely checks sales during the day would be alarmed to find the sales were a negative number.  There isn't usually "One person that checks refunds". Front end managers reconcile the refund paperwork with the product in properly ran operations. Accounting office work happens no matter who is on vacation.

What took two weeks to catch should have taken two minutes. Two hours tops.

Any properly-written algorithm would have thrown up a giant, flashing, red flag after a day or two.

Some infosec guy should be getting his ass whipped over this.


Atlanta Corporate ain't the brightest bulbs in the chandelier.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mock26: Dumbass got greedy and impatient. He should have just stuck to the smaller transactions and spaced them out over the course of years, not days.


Also eat $10,000 of free ham from the deli.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 hours ago  

big pig peaches: I bet from now on they will need a manager to sign off all all returns over a certain dollar amount.


Their POS system must be incredibly shiatty to do that.  At Walgreens we need a manager to log in for any return without a receipt, or any with a receipt but over $20-25ish.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 hours ago  
When I was on heroin I took this girl to Kroger so she could get some money from Western Union. It was 100.00 from her dad out of state. We both stood there dumbfounded as the clerk, who hassled her through every part of the process, carefully counted out 1000.00 and handed it to her. It was a good day, I think we both died that day.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: big pig peaches: I bet from now on they will need a manager to sign off all all returns over a certain dollar amount.

Their POS system must be incredibly shiatty to do that.  At Walgreens we need a manager to log in for any return without a receipt, or any with a receipt but over $20-25ish.


Given my wife has worked for them (in another store across town) for 15 years, I can confirm the weakness in the system. Stuff that should pop up in a daily sales audit doesn't for months.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SBinRR: I'm amazed he was able to pull that off.  There were quite a few safeguards overcome and compromises in their operations for that to happen.


Possible that he had no supervision because of the pandemic; essentially placing himself as his boss, with only the fraud guy standing in the way.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and new shoes. Prior to his arrest, the teen reportedly totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought

Jesus. You steal a million bucks and buy a farking Camaro??


So much for the Rogers rate..
 
semiotix
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: Jesus. You steal a million bucks and buy a farking Camaro??


A lot of other dealerships won't take Kroger store credit.
 
