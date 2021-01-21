 Skip to content
 
(Deseret News)   If you show up at door of your child's mother with a fully automatic AK-47, fire off 29 rounds to scare those inside, congratulations, you succeeded
    Salt Lake City, Firearm, Kirk Neil Madsen, Utah, Tooele County, Utah, Salt Lake County, Utah, Automatic firearm  
1796 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2021 at 11:12 PM



toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chip?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Gun thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.


They didn't say he was a felon, something about being restricted by a conviction. I suspect, if he's not a felon, he may have been convicted of domestic violence.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Holy headline change, Batman!
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah, yes. He's white.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Ah, yes. He's white.


Race baiter says what?
 
daffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I hope they put him away for a very long time.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Ah, yes. He's white.


And driving an el Camino

The el Camino, for when a prmered out chevelle is too classy
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Utah is creepy AF.  Especially if you venture out on a Sunday.  I went to Target and I was the only customer in the entire store.

No one goes to the lake, it's stagnant with horseflies.

It's a clean town if you're into that whole "Children of the Damned" look.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
MAGA
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Predator - Knock Knock
Youtube lilsN_MVV0s
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Ah, yes. He's white.


That's a hard 41.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.


No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Ah, yes. He's white.


What do you mean missing? It clearly stated this was in Utah.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dude looks like he's 41 parsecs.
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of 29 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Those are the small time charges with fines or county jail time. But they serve to get him held until the Feds can swing by.
Possession of an NFA weapon is Federal, and the nice BATF agents will be by to pick up the weapon and explain to him the 20 years in the Pen part for having an unregistered machine gun.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.
 
nobius
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fully automatic? More like "fully" semi-automatic I'll bet.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I missed the part that he's not allowed to possess a firearm.  I guess a convicted felon, though it the article didn't make that clear.

That's another checkbox for the prosecutor's list of offenses.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What was with the 30th round?

Fail to fire?
Jam/ejection?
Lost count loading?
Saved one for himself?

Inquiring minds want to know, dammit!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.


And nowhere in TFA did it say anything about a fully auto rifle.

/put him under the jail
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
An El Camino with roll bars for the drag strip. Just hasn't finished it yet.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Because 28 just doesn't send a clear enough message.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kendelrio: And nowhere in TFA did it say anything about a fully auto rifle.

/put him under the jail

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

And nowhere in TFA did it say anything about a fully auto rifle.

/put him under the jail


From the farking article:

""Kirk said he grew impatient waiting for them to come outside so he fired off his AK-47 rifle once, which he said is a fully automatic rifle that cleared out an entire 30 round magazine, which had 29 rounds in it at the time. "
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SBinRR: Because 28 just doesn't send a clear enough message.


It has to be a prime number.  DUH!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.


He might "know a guy who works in a machine shop", which is why the last round didn't quite go.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: He might "know a guy who works in a machine shop", which is why the last round didn't quite go.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

He might "know a guy who works in a machine shop", which is why the last round didn't quite go.


It's not unusual that getting that last round into the magazine is so difficult that it's not worth the pain.  I have a couple of pistol magazines that are extremely tight on the last and I can only fully load then with a speed-loader.  My thumb just can't handle it.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Race baiter says what?

Hmmm... There seems to be a key piece of information missing here.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Ah, yes. He's white.

Race baiter says what?


If he were  black he'd have been shot and you damn well know that considering you're one of those people who regularly defend those kinds of shootings.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That has GOT to be a rifle with a bump stock.

Legal class 3 gun owners NEVER do stupid shiat like that.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.


Lol my old landlord did.  And then plead the charge down to Public Nuisance, Noise.  Cool old hippie.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs
They'll put him under the jail.

No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs


Oh, no - I think we should say that in every article about anyone breaking any law anywhere.
The absolute futility of having laws that people actually break needs to be repeatedly drummed into the stupid sheeple until they get it, and we can get rid of all those stupid, pointless laws.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

jso2897: Resident Muslim: RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.

No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs

Oh, no - I think we should say that in every article about anyone breaking any law anywhere.
The absolute futility of having laws that people actually break needs to be repeatedly drummed into the stupid sheeple until they get it, and we can get rid of all those stupid, pointless laws.



MAGA
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.


The stamp isn't stopping anyone like that guy, nor is finding a seller.  It's a cinch to get a full-auto conversion kit for an AK, and it's not hard to get an AK or AK variant.  FWICR it took my immensely-stupid college roommate about 10 minutes to read the instructions and about another 15-20 minutes to get it swapped, so I'm guessing even the most knuckley of knuckleheads could get it done in less than an hour.

/that was pushing 30 yrs ago so hey i'm a bit fuzzy on the deets
//the thing was terribly amusing to use in a quarry, frightening af to think of in some unhinged bastard's hands
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA
They'll put him under the jail.

No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs

Oh, no - I think we should say that in every article about anyone breaking any law anywhere.
The absolute futility of having laws that people actually break needs to be repeatedly drummed into the stupid sheeple until they get it, and we can get rid of all those stupid, pointless laws.


MAGA


Best part: Forever!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kendelrio: And nowhere in TFA did it say anything about a fully auto rifle.

/put him under the jail

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

And nowhere in TFA did it say anything about a fully auto rifle.

/put him under the jail

From the farking article:

""Kirk said he grew impatient waiting for them to come outside so he fired off his AK-47 rifle once, which he said is a fully automatic rifle that cleared out an entire 30 round magazine, which had 29 rounds in it at the time. "


Ooohhh. Obviously you read gooder than me!  Thank ewe!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
To be fair responsible murder weapons ownership is paramount to owning metal paper weights. That cost real money. It's a month of rent minimum.
It's stupid. If I'm going to spend that kind of money, I'm firing off some rounds.
Hence I don't own over priced useless metal penis paper weights.
😒🙄🦅🥃
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This would be a great time to use the firearms laws we already have on the books.

Illegal possession of a machine gun (if that's truly what it was) and illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person are good for up to ten years of federal time each, and there's no parole in the federal system, so he'd have to serve at least 85% of whatever he's sentenced to.  (You can still get up to 15% knocked off for good behavior)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

jso2897: Resident Muslim: RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.

No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs

Oh, no - I think we should say that in every article about anyone breaking any law anywhere.
The absolute futility of having laws that people actually break needs to be repeatedly drummed into the stupid sheeple until they get it, and we can get rid of all those stupid, pointless laws.


How do you feel about the war on drugs?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

gameshowhost: OgreMagi: It's unlikely that he legally owned a full automatic AK-47.  You first have to get the stamp to buy (good luck), then you have to find someone willing to sell theirs, and it won't be cheap.  So he won't be able to own any guns from now on.  If, by some miracle, it was legally owned, not any more.  He's looking at years in prison.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

The stamp isn't stopping anyone like that guy, nor is finding a seller.  It's a cinch to get a full-auto conversion kit for an AK, and it's not hard to get an AK or AK variant.  FWICR it took my immensely-stupid college roommate about 10 minutes to read the instructions and about another 15-20 minutes to get it swapped, so I'm guessing even the most knuckley of knuckleheads could get it done in less than an hour.

/that was pushing 30 yrs ago so hey i'm a bit fuzzy on the deets
//the thing was terribly amusing to use in a quarry, frightening af to think of in some unhinged bastard's hands


Congratulations! Your roommate committed a felony.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

g.fro: Congratulations! Your roommate committed a felony.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

The stamp isn't stopping anyone like that guy, nor is finding a seller.  It's a cinch to get a full-auto conversion kit for an AK, and it's not hard to get an AK or AK variant.  FWICR it took my immensely-stupid college roommate about 10 minutes to read the instructions and about another 15-20 minutes to get it swapped, so I'm guessing even the most knuckley of knuckleheads could get it done in less than an hour.

/that was pushing 30 yrs ago so hey i'm a bit fuzzy on the deets
//the thing was terribly amusing to use in a quarry, frightening af to think of in some unhinged bastard's hands

Congratulations! Your roommate committed a felony.


Yep.  But the AK was legally purchased so, hey, good for him on that front... lol.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: How do you feel about the war on drugs?
They'll put him under the jail.

No way that could have happened. It's illegal!

/runs

Oh, no - I think we should say that in every article about anyone breaking any law anywhere.
The absolute futility of having laws that people actually break needs to be repeatedly drummed into the stupid sheeple until they get it, and we can get rid of all those stupid, pointless laws.

How do you feel about the war on drugs?


The War on Drugs - Under The Pressure (Official Video)
Youtube vkLOg252KRE


I love them.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Didn't even have enough money for a full clip.  That is good news my friends...
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OgreMagi: It's not unusual that getting that last round into the magazine is so difficult that it's not worth the pain.  I have a couple of pistol magazines that are extremely tight on the last and I can only fully load then with a speed-loader.  My thumb just can't handle it.

From a strictly safety point of view, you don't farking fire off a gun to scare people.

He might "know a guy who works in a machine shop", which is why the last round didn't quite go.

It's not unusual that getting that last round into the magazine is so difficult that it's not worth the pain.  I have a couple of pistol magazines that are extremely tight on the last and I can only fully load then with a speed-loader.  My thumb just can't handle it.


True, but this dude seems like a dedicated psycho. He's going to get every.last.round in there because the meth tells him he needs to
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AirForceVet: RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.

They didn't say he was a felon, something about being restricted by a conviction. I suspect, if he's not a felon, he may have been convicted of domestic violence.


Domestic violence is a felony
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

KoreanZombie: Domestic violence is a felony
They'll put him under the jail.

They didn't say he was a felon, something about being restricted by a conviction. I suspect, if he's not a felon, he may have been convicted of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a felony


Not always.  That's why the applicable firearms laws were revised so that even a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction makes you a "prohibited person" who cannot legally possess firearms.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Abusive asshole.
Probably beat her, so she ran.
Now his attitude is if he can't have her, no one can.
Pounded on door with a full auto banana clip  full of manliness.
People like this need to be removed from society. He's damaged.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

KoreanZombie: Domestic violence is a felony
They'll put him under the jail.

They didn't say he was a felon, something about being restricted by a conviction. I suspect, if he's not a felon, he may have been convicted of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a felony


Speaking for where I live only (California), domestic violence can be a misdemeanor or a felony.

/I understand the distinctions but really feel it should only be a felony
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 hours ago  
After a fair trial, of course, the punishment should be for him to be strapped down in a contraption that puts the fully automatic ak47 murder gun in his mouth with a timer and have the trigger wired to his brain.  If he thinks about pulling the trigger, the contraption pulls the trigger and blows his head off.  Tell him the rules before arming the contraption, be fair, don't arm it then tell him.  If he can go 24 hours without thinking about pulling the trigger, he goes free.  If not, he goes free, of the mortal coil.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: KoreanZombie: AirForceVet: RolandTGunner: Convicted felon with a full auto weapon?
They'll put him under the jail.

They didn't say he was a felon, something about being restricted by a conviction. I suspect, if he's not a felon, he may have been convicted of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a felony

Speaking for where I live only (California), domestic violence can be a misdemeanor or a felony.

/I understand the distinctions but really feel it should only be a felony


There are lots of different kinds of DV in CA.  Sure there is full on full automatic felony violence, like when a man hits a woman.  But there is also when a woman hits a man.  That can't be a felony.
 
