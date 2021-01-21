 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Store owners left with bad taste in their mouths after thief escapes with $3000 of toothbrushes. Authorities describe suspect as breathtaking   (steinbachonline.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Shoppers Drug Mart, recent theft, Toothbrush, Steinbach RCMP, security camera, According to Jim, Crime, dark clothing  
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Help take a bite out of crime, folks.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
...or at least put a dent in it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They probably have a close-up of him
 
daffy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It they find him, they should Aim for his pearly whites.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did the cashiers just move out of his way because of his bristling attitude?
Looks like a big guy.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have a hard time imagining the Scope of such an operation.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*under duress to not post big book of British teeth...   please help*
 
90supraT
‘’ 6 hours ago  
14 toothbrushes for 3000$ fark you lol
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

90supraT: 14 toothbrushes for 3000$ fark you lol


Seriously. That's over 200 per brush. I've got a sweet electric brush and it cost me less than 100 bucks. That store's prices suck ass.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ouch that's a lot for some Perlie Whitez!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Lookin Good!!!!!
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

KodosZardoz: 90supraT: 14 toothbrushes for 3000$ fark you lol

Seriously. That's over 200 per brush. I've got a sweet electric brush and it cost me less than 100 bucks. That store's prices suck ass.


It looks like he didn't even get the most expensive ones:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wendigogo: I have a hard time imagining the Scope of such an operation.


People have to floss, man.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AintNoAmoeba: KodosZardoz: 90supraT: 14 toothbrushes for 3000$ fark you lol

Seriously. That's over 200 per brush. I've got a sweet electric brush and it cost me less than 100 bucks. That store's prices suck ass.

It looks like he didn't even get the most expensive ones:
[Fark user image image 422x750]


I never brush. Why aren't I rich?
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Black market for yellow teeth?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AintNoAmoeba: KodosZardoz: 90supraT: 14 toothbrushes for 3000$ fark you lol

Seriously. That's over 200 per brush. I've got a sweet electric brush and it cost me less than 100 bucks. That store's prices suck ass.

It looks like he didn't even get the most expensive ones:
[Fark user image 422x750]


Until today I thought a good deluxe electric toothbrush with carrying case and accessories might be $30 at most. I have lost my innocence.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he needs them to help ward off the Cavity Creeps

Crest Gel Toothpaste Cavity Creeps Commercial
Youtube s8Y_vEKbZhU
 
