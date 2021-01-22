 Skip to content
(TooFab)   ProTip: If you're planning on using a suitcase when committing a crime don't forget to remove the baggage claim sticker   (toofab.com) divider line
19
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This guy really besmirches the good name and reputation for excellent decision-making that one normally expects from meth heads.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Anything to declare?"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.


You don't hear about the smart ones because they don't get caught.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.


Criminal masterminds don't get busted.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mister Buttons: AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.

You don't hear about the smart ones because they don't get caught.


Or they work in finance.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Based on what little info, I'm guessing the dead guy also OD'd and the suspect was trying to get rid of the body. Suspect is charged with murder and body tampering so that he'll admit to cutting up the body of the other drug addict who got kicked out of rehab.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Next thing you're gonna tell me that I can't just cut people into a bunch of parts. I thought this was America!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Counter point, dead guy had just cashed a check, so suspect does have a motive.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.


Sherlock: Ah, John, there's been another murder.  Let us examine the body with our keen detective skills, that we might find even the smallest of traces, unseen by the eyes of ordinary men, that will slowly but inexorably lead us to solving this murder most foul!

Watson: Ah, Sherlock, the body was in someone's suitcase, and we have their name and home address here.

Sherlock: ...

Watson: Oh, and looking at that guy's Facebook, they posted "imma murderer lol" this morning.

Sherlock: ...

Watson: Oh, and there's a picture on Instagram captioned "dismembering body rofl".  Wait, I think there's a Facebook Live stream of the entire murder, complete with selfies of the murderer.

Sherlock: Fark it, Moriarity was right, the criminals need so much more help than the cops.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Sum Dum Gai: This guy really besmirches the good name and reputation for excellent decision-making that one normally expects from meth heads.


You have ruined the good name of methwallop.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If he could just shut the fark up, the defense could point out "just because his luggage was used, does not mean he used it. Dropping a red herring in front of an investigator is a matter of things like dropping a stolen wallet or phone at a crime scene. And here we are, the real perpetrator or perpetrators have been lost to the bait left to misguide the investigators."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.



It does happen occasionally. Most criminals are just stupid. They leave things behind, they are seen, many brag at their local bar about it. Yes, they are that dumb. I remember reading about one case, the guy robbed a diner and dropped the application he just filled out, for that very diner. I don't mean to say the cops are all bad at their jobs. Most are very hard working and catch many criminals with IQs that run all over the board. With all of the discoveries in Forensics they are catching more then ever. It is just nice when the bad guys do stupid things. I love a good stupid criminal story.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mister Buttons: AsparagusFTW: When I was a kid I always thought criminals were masterminds that got busted by great policework.

But in reality, it's just a bunch of dumb mf'ers.

You don't hear about the smart ones because they don't get caught.


Or they use some other rando sticker.
"I'm innocent I swear!"
That's what they all say.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey subby, if you're planning on submitting a headline, click edit before Fark it. It's usually worth the trouble to look at your headline one more time.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Hey subby, if you're planning on submitting a headline, click edit before Fark it. It's usually worth the trouble to look at your headline one more time.


Nex yuul b lunkin too an urtikle bhind a wallpay...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Penis goes WHERE?!"
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are you checking your bag in, or is it carrion?
 
