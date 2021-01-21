 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   O say have you seen our massive flag?   (katv.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Large American flag, Flag of the United States  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark your Nazi jingoism.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Stolen pride.
Take the 2k and use it for good, not your white pride billboard
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hair (1979) - song Hair
Youtube PgrIAIHTho8

Oooh, say can you see, my eyes?
If you can then my hair's too short!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark your Nazi jingoism.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Have they checked Mar-a-lago?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sorry, Kid Rock is going on tour and needs to make 1,000 ponchos to wear while telling everyone he loves the flag so much.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thing's 80'x40?!' What the hell kind of wind do they get that can keep that thing aloft?
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As far as I'm concerned, any business that flies a 3,200 square foot American flag is just using it as a way to draw attention without running afoul of local ordinances restricting the size of banners and signage.  I'll bet a month of TF that the business is within a quarter-mile of a highway.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Disappointed.....I can't see what I'm typing either sooooo yupperz..

Peace out  fellow Farkerz!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ScottRiqui: As far as I'm concerned, any business that flies a 3,200 square foot American flag is just using it as a way to draw attention without running afoul of local ordinances restricting the size of banners and signage.  I'll bet a month of TF that the business is within a quarter-mile of a highway.


That's a pretty safe bet. It's not like this is in Wyoming... virtually everyone lives within a quarter mile from a highway. As I type this, in my rural village of about 900 people in the middle of nowhere, I am about 75 yards from a state highway, and I know people that live "out in the woods" that are line-of-sight a quarter mile from the highway. Arkansas has almost 17,000 miles of state highway. You can basically pick a business in the US and there is probably a >60% chance that it is within a quarter mile of a highway.

Arkansas state highway system:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every time we go home I am stunned by the ridiculously gigantic flags everywhere... it's weird. I've gotten really used to the Norwegian way, where flags only fly over government buildings basically, and regular people only fly them on "flag days" - holidays and special days for the nation. It makes the flag feel special, makes it mean something.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark your Nazi jingoism.


jingoistic maybe, but at least it's not a Confederate, thin blue line, no step on snek, Trump**, or actual Nazi flag.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what a rubber company's US flag might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Every time we go home I am stunned by the ridiculously gigantic flags everywhere... it's weird. I've gotten really used to the Norwegian way, where flags only fly over government buildings basically, and regular people only fly them on "flag days" - holidays and special days for the nation. It makes the flag feel special, makes it mean something.


Only saw a couple and one was at Odderøya fort, and the other on a street in downtown Kristiansand, in front of a movie theater.  The building this flag was on is a restaurant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Insult Comic Bishounen:

Only saw a couple and one was at Odderøya fort, and the other on a street in downtown Kristiansand, in front of a movie theater.  The building this flag was on is a restaurant.

[Fark user image 850x637]

But then when it is a flaggdag...

scontent.fosl4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 hours ago  

virulent_loser: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark your Nazi jingoism.

jingoistic maybe, but at least it's not a Confederate, thin blue line, no step on snek, Trump**, or actual Nazi flag.


Oh, they have Confederate flags in that size as well. One is on full, disgusting display in Florida along 95.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just about every car dealership has one like it.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
when i was in college so very long ago, coming back late from discouraging protest of who knows what, freezing and dispirited in the back of and old-timey, no-rear-seats-having van...
suddenly our driver, who was much more committed to anarchy than the average college hippy, parks and disappears.  he returned shortly with an immense blanket for all of us, and whether we pulled away from an oddly flagless Taco Bell is a question lost to time.  but we were warm, and stupid and young, and very impressed by that fearless acrobat's blow against The Establishment.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most likely person to covet a giant US flag would be a brain super "patriot" who will befound flying it over his militia base (aka trailer) soon
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it . . Bounced.

/sunglasses
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clownishly large flags irk me every time. Looks like I am not the only one.

Jingoism never leads to a good place. It's a form of control, like religion, and like religion, is cooped by people who want to control you .
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark your Nazi jingoism.

[i.pinimg.com image 640x546]


Nah. STICK your giant flags.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"MY PE-PATRIOTISM IS HUGE, NOT SHRIVELED AND PATHETIC AT ALL!"
 
