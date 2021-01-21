 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Dude farked around and found out, then farked around some more and found out again   (msn.com) divider line
62
    More: Dumbass, Nancy Pelosi, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol Police, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, William McCall Calhoun Jr., United States Senate, United States Capitol  
•       •       •

6730 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jan 2021 at 12:41 AM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
A lawyer. That's grounds for firing from his firm right there if you're an attorney who films his crimes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

hubiestubert: A lawyer. That's grounds for firing from his firm right there if you're an attorney who films his crimes.


Looks like he's a sole practitioner. If you were to search on his last name in the Georgia Bar Association directory and scroll down, you'll eventually find him. He's an active member in good standing. For now.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good.  Held until trial and all his social media bullshiat entered as evidence against him.  Hyperbole my ass, if his defense lawyer tries that shiat then he should be held in contempt of court.  He said what he wanted to do and then he started to do it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I enjoyed reading the judge's response to his request for home confinement.   I'm more pleased a lawyer was denied bail or any conditional release.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Keep him safe and warm in Guantanamo.  Solitary.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In his decision denying Calhoun Jr.'s request for home detainment, Judge Weigle said, "He has been corrupted by, or seduced, by a dangerous and violent ideology that considers the United States to be in a state of civil war, that considers everyone who voted for a Democrat to be worthy of execution, that considers every government official and agent to be part of a 'deep state' who need to be opposed by so-called patriots." The legal news website Law and Crime reported Weigle's comments.

"Because of the corrupting and dangerous ideology that has poisoned this man's mind, I wouldn't trust him to do anything I told him to do," Weigle added. "He probably considers me scum who deserves a 'headshot.' So, no, I'm not gonna release him.... I have no comfort in sending a probation officer to your house to meet with you. I would be afraid for their life.... with what you've said and what you've done."
 
daffy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Of all the doors in that place, why would you want to kick in her door? She may have been getting changed. OH MY GOD, he might have seen her without her human suit! EEEEEEEEEEEEKKKKKKKKK! Just the thought of it makes me sick.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Calhoun Jr. now faces over 20 years in prison as well as possible additional charges as a grand jury decides whether there's enough evidence to charge him with tampering with an official proceeding by trying to obstruct the counting of electoral college votes.
Calhoun Jr. has since deleted all of his social media accounts.

But whaaa?

I put 103% of my faith in this forthright and proud and brave fearless patriot whose cause - just as to God - will soon prevail.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How can they treat the good guys like this
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He allegedly wrote, "The first of us who got upstairs kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door and pushed down the hall towards her inner sanctum, the mob howling with rage. Crazy Nancy probably would have been torn into little pieces but she was nowhere to be seen."

Based on what I just read, I don't think he's in any position to be going around calling other people "crazy."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Omnivorous: Keep him safe and warm in Guantanamo.  Solitary.


Guantanamo is a terrible thing that needs to go away. It really should fall off the "first thing out of my mouth because I'm mad" list.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Come on, you guys, don't be so quick to judge. It's time for unity. We need to listen to this man's genuine grievances and strive to empathize with him. It's the o my way we can move forward and learn to live with each other despite our differences. Besides, both sides are bad, so who are we to judge him?
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I know it will be reported by right-wing news that the 'poor patriot' was only trying to "Save" his country instead of letting numerous photographs and security camera footage of the mayhem they brought to the Capitol show just how unhinged these radicals have become.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

hubiestubert: A lawyer. That's grounds for firing from his firm right there if you're an attorney who films his crimes.


Sounds like he needs a criminal attorney.  Not the kind he is.  The other kind.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*fingerguns*

and by that i mean try him for insurrection against the federal government and blast two holes in him - accountability precedes unity
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I see many years of unsuccessful therapy in his future.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He can't possibly have been very good at lawyerin'.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"God is on Trump's side," Calhoun Jr. allegedly wrote in one post. "God is not on the Democrats' side. And if patriots have to kill 60 million of these communists, it is God's will. Think ethnic cleansing but it's anti-communist cleansing."

Motörhead - God Was Never On Your Side


I suspect he's the type that will thrive in jail....
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Lock him up.


You're a little late.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Denied release" is such a BDSM term.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"God is on Trump's side," Calhoun Jr. allegedly wrote in one post. "God is not on the Democrats' side. And if patriots have to kill 60 million of these communists, it is God's will. Think ethnic cleansing but it's anti-communist cleansing."

y.yarn.coView Full Size

"God's not on our side 'cause he hates idiots also."
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm just amazed at how people can think "I'm a patriot, so I need to overthrow the government" and "I'm a christian, I follow gods path, so I need to kill large numbers of people".

But apparently there are a lot of people who think that way.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JuggleGeek: I'm just amazed at how people can think "I'm a patriot, so I need to overthrow the government" and "I'm a christian, I follow gods path, so I need to kill large numbers of people".

But apparently there are a lot of people who think that way.


Some are clinically insane...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"God is on Trump's side," Calhoun Jr. allegedly wrote in one post. "God is not on the Democrats' side. And if patriots have to kill 60 million of these communists, it is God's will. Think ethnic cleansing but it's anti-communist cleansing."

When Fascists Republicans talk about "God's law" and "let Jesus back in the schools" and all that nonsense, the above is what they have in mind. "They will know we are Christians by our *love*, and we *love* you so much that we will burn you at the stake if you don't do as we say."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...
...FARK...
I am disappointed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Come on, you guys, don't be so quick to judge. It's time for unity. We need to listen to this man's genuine grievances and strive to empathize with him. It's the o my way we can move forward and learn to live with each other despite our differences. Besides, both sides are bad, so who are we to judge him?


*raises hand*  That's certainly one take, and one popular among our suddenly bashful red-hatted associates.  But how about fark that and hang this waste of air out to dry?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BuckTurgidson: In his decision denying Calhoun Jr.'s request for home detainment, Judge Weigle said, "He has been corrupted by, or seduced, by a dangerous and violent ideology that considers the United States to be in a state of civil war, that considers everyone who voted for a Democrat to be worthy of execution, that considers every government official and agent to be part of a 'deep state' who need to be opposed by so-called patriots." The legal news website Law and Crime reported Weigle's comments.

"Because of the corrupting and dangerous ideology that has poisoned this man's mind, I wouldn't trust him to do anything I told him to do," Weigle added. "He probably considers me scum who deserves a 'headshot.' So, no, I'm not gonna release him.... I have no comfort in sending a probation officer to your house to meet with you. I would be afraid for their life.... with what you've said and what you've done."


I love this judge.  Too many of the Federal Justices suffer from the delusion that there was going to be a place for them in whatever kingdom was erected after the extermination of Congress.  They were to be turned over to thugs they had sentenced to win their loyalty.  Just look how many that stormed Congress were already had serious Federal felony charges pending... Trump even had a 'former' leader of the Latin Kings coordinating with Trump surrogates on the scene.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The inside of this goon's head is a gallery of Ben Garrison cartoons.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: oo many of the Federal Justices suffer from the delusion that there was going to be a place for them in whatever kingdom was erected after the extermination of Congress.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Que?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why does God always tell these people to do whatever it is they want to do no matter how stupid it is? Shouldn't God have told this guy that this was a bad farking idea and he'd lose his livelihood end up in jail?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every single one of these losers is the deep desire to compensate for their sh*tty trailer-trash  lives by wiping out the government and becoming a RL Immortan Joe.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this one of those "a good start" lawyer-punchlines?
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Omnivorous: Keep him safe and warm in Guantanamo.  Solitary.

Guantanamo is a terrible thing that needs to go away. It really should fall off the "first thing out of my mouth because I'm mad" list.


Counterpoint: these Farkers were in favor of it, and fought Obama's attempts to close it down.

Turns out terrorists come in colors besides brown, so...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Omnivorous: Keep him safe and warm in Guantanamo.  Solitary.

Guantanamo is a terrible thing that needs to go away. It really should fall off the "first thing out of my mouth because I'm mad" list.


Yeah, theres lots of bad solitary right here in the states we can send them to.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

No Catchy Nickname: He allegedly wrote, "The first of us who got upstairs kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door and pushed down the hall towards her inner sanctum, the mob howling with rage. Crazy Nancy probably would have been torn into little pieces but she was nowhere to be seen."

Based on what I just read, I don't think he's in any position to be going around calling other people "crazy."


"Crazy Nancy" - I wonder where he got that from?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EmmaLou: Why does God always tell these people to do whatever it is they want to do no matter how stupid it is? Shouldn't God have told this guy that this was a bad farking idea and he'd lose his livelihood end up in jail?


That's the great thing about their god - he always wants you to do what you want to do anyways.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the cases, the little cases, we are hearing about. The bigger fish and what is going on is on info lockdown.   Enjoy your cheese and crackers time, the main course is not ready to be served.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Pelosi was really inside, what do you think would have actually happened?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Short Victoria's War: EmmaLou: Why does God always tell these people to do whatever it is they want to do no matter how stupid it is? Shouldn't God have told this guy that this was a bad farking idea and he'd lose his livelihood end up in jail?

That's the great thing about their god - he always wants you to do what you want to do anyways.


Fascinating how God's plan always seems to coincide with the desires of those who claim to speak for him. Especially when there's money involved.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

daffy: Of all the doors in that place, why would you want to kick in her door? She may have been getting changed. OH MY GOD, he might have seen her without her human suit! EEEEEEEEEEEEKKKKKKKKK! Just the thought of it makes me sick.


Still better than the Hildabeast.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EmmaLou: Why does God always tell these people to do whatever it is they want to do no matter how stupid it is? Shouldn't God have told this guy that this was a bad farking idea and he'd lose his livelihood end up in jail?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yomrfark: If Pelosi was really inside, what do you think would have actually happened?


She would have given them a stern lecture, handed them their binky and blanky and sent them to bed without their supper.

And they would have done it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're going upstate, motherfarker.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No Catchy Nickname: He allegedly wrote, "The first of us who got upstairs kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door and pushed down the hall towards her inner sanctum, the mob howling with rage. Crazy Nancy probably would have been torn into little pieces but she was nowhere to be seen."

Based on what I just read, I don't think he's in any position to be going around calling other people "crazy."


Came in here to say this. But then he is trying to basically overthrow the Constitution he claims to be defending out of love of country. Cognitive dissonance is pretty much the only core value of Trumpism.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think about it. These "patriots" joined their political movement because they were scared of the Democrats taking their freedom and guns. By following the lead and leaders of this political movement, they committed severe felonies which upon conviction will strip them of all these things they were trying to protect.

Talk about your self-fulfilling prophecy.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C'mon judge.  Does this look like the face of a mentally unstable person?

conandaily.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Every single one of these losers is the deep desire to compensate for their sh*tty trailer-trash  lives by wiping out the government and becoming a RL Immortan Joe.


A lot of them have cosy middle class lives. They've been brainwashed by right-wing media into thinking that hordes of dark-skinned people, gay people, trans people and liberals will be coming any day now to take that away from them. That's how they justify committing mayhem and electing monsters.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC. He needs to be disbarred immediately. There is a lot of violence in his heart.

I'm assuming he will be convicted. He's been very explicit. And he's copped to some serious stuff that will probably result in a felony - which means he ain't gonna a lawyer anymore.

Lawyers, cops, CEOs, and some military. An odd and scary assortment of traitors
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: "God is on Trump's side," Calhoun Jr. allegedly wrote in one post. "God is not on the Democrats' side. And if patriots have to kill 60 million of these communists, it is God's will. Think ethnic cleansing but it's anti-communist cleansing."

When Fascists Republicans talk about "God's law" and "let Jesus back in the schools" and all that nonsense, the above is what they have in mind. "They will know we are Christians by our *love*, and we *love* you so much that we will burn you at the stake if you don't do as we say."


Pinocchio is the walking embodiment of the Seven Deadly Sins, and breaks 9 out of the 10 Commandments on a weekly, if not daily basis. If God is on his side, then their God is [redacted].
He also has no real idea what a communist is. Too much FauxNews.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.