(WISTV)   Coyote found smoking in the boys room   (wistv.com) divider line
27
    Berkeley County, South Carolina, elementary school building Wednesday  
27 Comments
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"There you are, Fang! Paul and I have been looking for you."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Well,. elementary school students are a little young for Cougars...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Cause everybody knows that Coyotes ain't allowed in school.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They're not bringing their best. They're sending the rabid and the flea bitten, though some of them are fine canines.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Supercharged, or normally aspirated?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well now ICE is going to be searching the school for smuggled immigrants.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You mean all bathrooms don't have coyote?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good thing it didn't start in with one of its cries. I was shoveling the driveway a couple weeks ago and from two houses down there came a scream like a woman who just discovered Jeffrey Dahmer in her back yard field dressing a Jehovah's Witness.

I was all set to call 911 when the farking coyote came trotting across the street like nothing happened. Douche move, coyote.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The photo shows a feral pack animal ready to do violence, two cops and a coyote.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That was sad. The poor little guy looked  so afraid.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A coyote in the men's room you say? I think I'd welcome the encounter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue "Wiley" from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Now there's an obvious name choice.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sorry, Wiley. No exceptions to the mask policy.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have so much fur under my toilet maybe I should check it for a tail.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Senseless_drivel: I have so much fur under my toilet maybe I should check it for a tail.


Is that a euphemism?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Senseless_drivel: I have so much fur under my toilet maybe I should check it for a tail.

Is that a euphemism?


Sounds more like a personal problem.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How exactly did a coyote sneak into a school? The article says they think it was during drop off. So apparently one of the kids or parents saw the coyote and let it in because they thought it was a dog?
 
daffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Poor little guy. I hope they really got him out safely, I heard the special of the day was coyo...Burgers, just burgers.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Glad to see I'm not the only one who thought "people smuggler"
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"SUMMERVILLE, S.C."

Not Brownsville?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Mötley Crüe - Smokin' In The Boys Room (Official Video)
Youtube -i6xO2K9AE0
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The original deserves to be more famous.

Brownsville Station - Smoking in the Boys Room (1974)
Youtube D21h3Oe-hbg
 
