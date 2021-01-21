 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Driver of an 18 wheeler does a flip and run   (azfamily.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Maricopa County, Arizona, Arizona, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, Phoenix, Arizona, Utah, driver of a tractor-trailer, Freeway, Motorway  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 1:41 AM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That's the AZ illegal worker MO.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I expect intoxicated or inebriated in some fashion.  Ditch the scene and sober-up before coming forward because the charges for leaving the scene are much less severe than for DUI.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Probably had to pee
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

edmo: That's the AZ illegal worker MO.


What are illegal workers from Arizona doing all the way over in Missouri?
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TWX: I expect intoxicated or inebriated in some fashion.  Ditch the scene and sober-up before coming forward because the charges for leaving the scene are much less severe than for DUI.


AKA the Teddy Kennedy strategy.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: edmo: That's the AZ illegal worker MO.

What are illegal workers from Arizona doing all the way over in Missouri?


Terkin' our jerbs!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

edmo: That's the AZ illegal worker MO.


No. That's any truck driver who's on meth to stay awake because he's overworked and doesn't want to take a blood test.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Town was called Suprise. Hmmm...


SUPRISE!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How the fark did I just misspell that twice?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: How the fark did I just misspell that twice?


You appear to be surprised at this.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Yupperz Nuff Said on that note there BOYZ!!!!!!
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How the heck did he roll over toward the inside of the curve? That's some meth-ed up driving.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's one way to guarantee you never drive again. I know one MO company who kept a driver even after rolling three semis over a five year period. Depending on your relationship with the owner, you can get a second or third chance.

Running from the scene of an accident? That's a permaban right there. And it is the same for his normal driving privileges too.

And it isn't like they don't know who he is. He'll be logged into the e-logs and certainly the company knows who he is.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nytmare: How the heck did he roll over toward the inside of the curve? That's some meth-ed up driving.


That was my first thought too.

My bet is he was going too fast for the corner and started leaning to the outside, had an "Oh shiat!" moment and overcorrected. The weight and momentum going back the other way did the rest.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: I expect intoxicated or inebriated in some fashion.  Ditch the scene and sober-up before coming forward because the charges for leaving the scene are much less severe than for DUI.


Eh, a lot of trucking companies doing local haul won't bother with making sure the drivers are DOT certified because a truck full of dirt from a pit to a jobsite (or vice versa) is nowhere near as heavily regulated as long haul truck drivers.

If they can get a guy who more or less knows how to drive a truck, they'll put him behind the wheel for 150 bucks a day, and driving big trucks like that  is real easy to fark up
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BolloxReader: That's one way to guarantee you never drive again. I know one MO company who kept a driver even after rolling three semis over a five year period. Depending on your relationship with the owner, you can get a second or third chance.

Running from the scene of an accident? That's a permaban right there. And it is the same for his normal driving privileges too.

And it isn't like they don't know who he is. He'll be logged into the e-logs and certainly the company knows who he is.


Depends. Eloise are federally mandated for long haul. Local stuff, like port drayage or rock hauling is less heavily regulated. Those guys work normal shifts and sleep at home every night. They're supposed to have a CDL, but not every company owner is that scrupulous
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

E-LOGS. Not Eloise
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This seems as good of a place to put my CSB story from last Sunday.

Driving back to Utah from CA on I-80.  Going east bound, just past Sparks, NV....

It's 2 lanes at that point, and east and west bound are separated by a decent dirt median... I'm driving 80ish in the right lane when I come up to a semi-truck, so I decide to merge to the left lane and pass it...

I merge to the left lane, and... there is a weird light, 2 of them perpendicular, like really really odd to see, so instead of passing the semi, I merged back behind it, back into the slow lane.

Not even 2 seconds later, a car speeds past me going the wrong way in the lane I was going to use to pass that semi truck...
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.