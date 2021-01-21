 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Man arrested for stealing $50,000 of elderly woman's gold and silver, along with all the blue rinse she had if perp's mugshot is any indication   (amp.greatfallstribune.com) divider line
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
He has blue hair.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Wait, isn't that... no, it can't be.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

This is a late parrot: He has blue hair.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Cooper told law enforcement he was homeless and was trying to return to his family in Texas and that he had no ties to the Great Falls area.

Well, based on the mug shot, I've got some thoughts on why Mr. Cooper seems to have limited employment prospects.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
When Smurfs turn to the dark side.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Whar Mumblebjork, Whar
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Where exactly did the tripe that old people have blue hair ever come from?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 hours ago  
*trope
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Priapetic: Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

This is a late parrot: He has blue hair.


Captainamericaiunderstoodthatreference​.jpg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Well, by the court maybe.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Where exactly did the tripe that old people have blue hair ever come from?


It's "blue rinse". a product that old women used to use on their grey hair. It left the hair grey, but eliminated the yellow and fading. I don't know if it's still popular now, but that's where the term "blue hairs" for old ladies came from.

/Wife was a hairdresser in the late 80s. She had lots of clients who were old ladies and they all loved their blue rinse.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Where exactly did the tripe that old people have blue hair ever come from?


I'm assuming you're under, say, 40?  Back in the day (50s, 60s, maybe 70s) that was the style.  Old women colored their hair blue.  My grandma had blue hair for a while.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Tyrosine: Kalyco Jack: Where exactly did the tripe that old people have blue hair ever come from?

It's "blue rinse". a product that old women used to use on their grey hair. It left the hair grey, but eliminated the yellow and fading. I don't know if it's still popular now, but that's where the term "blue hairs" for old ladies came from.

/Wife was a hairdresser in the late 80s. She had lots of clients who were old ladies and they all loved their blue rinse.


My 5th grade teacher had blue hair.  It was a source of endless fascination to me.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Priapetic: Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???


Maybe the woman is in a nursing home and has no other place to keep her family heirlooms. Yes, a safety deposit box in a bank would be my choice for gold bars, but maybe she couldn't afford one big enough for all the silver.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Priapetic: Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???


Idiots.  The world is FULL of 'em.  I'm surprised you haven't encountered any of them yet...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Priapetic: Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???


In Discworld there is a storage unit full of Glod.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 hours ago  

HailRobonia: This is a late parrot: He has blue hair.

[Fark user image 850x343]


I can't tell you how many times I have said "bahluue" like that guy. I don't know why it makes me laugh like that but it does...


Also


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Among these items were numerous family heirlooms, including irreplaceable family documents, one-ounce gold bars, gold Escudos from a shipwreck, a bag of older silver coins, silver one-ounce round coins, silver bars and many other items of personal and sentimental significance."

1) For precious metals, it's one troy ounce, which is equal to 1.1 ounces.

2) You can have silver coins, which are backed by a government and have a face value and is considered legal tender (not that you'd want to use a silver troy ounce with a $1 face value as money). Silver rounds aren't legal tender, and are just silver.

3) American Silver Eagles are pretty cool coins.
 
patowen
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Priapetic: Who keeps bars of gold in a farking storage unit???

Idiots.  The world is FULL of 'em.  I'm surprised you haven't encountered any of them yet...


It's the modern way to avoid forgetting the password to your Bitcoin wallet.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 14 hours ago  
At this time, very few of the stolen items have been recovered, and Cooper allegedly admitted that he steals in order to have a place to stay or to buy illegal drugs. Court documents state Cooper has prior arrests for drug possession, theft, trespass to vehicles, possession of burglary tools and deceptive practices.

Let's make all drugs legal. What could go wrong?!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If you keep gold escudos in a storage space instead of a safety deposit box, maybe you deserve to be robbed.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x567]

[Fark user image 425x318]


I can't believe that wasn't el posto primavera
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It could have been his evil twin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Tyrosine: Kalyco Jack: Where exactly did the tripe that old people have blue hair ever come from?

It's "blue rinse". a product that old women used to use on their grey hair. It left the hair grey, but eliminated the yellow and fading. I don't know if it's still popular now, but that's where the term "blue hairs" for old ladies came from.

/Wife was a hairdresser in the late 80s. She had lots of clients who were old ladies and they all loved their blue rinse.


Thanks! You really can learn anything on fark!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Catsaregreen: At this time, very few of the stolen items have been recovered, and Cooper allegedly admitted that he steals in order to have a place to stay or to buy illegal drugs. Court documents state Cooper has prior arrests for drug possession, theft, trespass to vehicles, possession of burglary tools and deceptive practices.

Let's make all drugs legal. What could go wrong?!


Much less, according to countries that have done so.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
During the following days, the woman said her storage unit was broken into several more times.


The first time was just to case the joint.

And rob it a little.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 6 hours ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x567]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Alright, stealing to have a roof over your head, or to feed a drug habit, (while not condoning) I can almost wrap my head around.  But if you're homeless and can't afford the drugs that you just can't live life without, but you have enough money to dye your hair any damn color your want....

I'm not saying blue is an expensive color, but priorities, man.
 
