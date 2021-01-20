 Skip to content
date 2021-01-20

"We put our hearts out there every day for the love and care of the animals who come through our doors. And it's days like this that solidify why we do what we do." Welcome to Caturday
574
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


this is the real Caturday thread. there is another imposter lurking...
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay Caturday!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some very fresh Buzzie
Some very fresh Buzzie
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings everyone!

Our newest owner is proving to be excessively smart and determined. This photo is from our trip home from the vet. HE was properly contained int the carrier, but figured out how to open the door.  He then climbed onto my shoulder on his own.
Apparently he was only complaining about the kitty jail, not the car.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smart boy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Andrew then

Andrew then
Fark user image

And now

And now
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I saw this on Bored Panda and couldn't help but think of a picture posted to a previous Caturday thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Still likes his perch.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

scary smart. he's gonna be a handful...
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ok, car guys, I have a small, I hope!, problem...

I went to a local "shade tree" mechanic to get my breaks done. really a dimple job, right?

well, I take the car back and the breaks feel waaay too soft, and the parking break is way too tight. also, there is now a vibration in the front wheels...like the tires aren't on right.

I don't want to go back to this guy, my confidence is shot with him.

Is this a low break fluid issue? and should I take the car for an alignment now?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Buzzie always looks like he's got a good buzz on :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Usually the soft brake pedal has to do with air in the lines, if the vibration in your wheels is only when you're braking then probably didn't replace the rotors with good ones. That's the most often vibration with brakes. If it happens all the time then yeah that's not good although it could just simply be that he rotated the tires by accident. Or knocked off some wheel weights and they're out of balance.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Usually the soft brake pedal has to do with air in the lines, if the vibration in your wheels is only when you're braking then probably didn't replace the rotors with good ones. That's the most often vibration with brakes. If it happens all the time then yeah that's not good although it could just simply be that he rotated the tires by accident. Or knocked off some wheel weights and they're out of balance.


It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you


Couldn't have said it better!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yeah I asked hubby😸
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Buzzie always looks like he's got a good buzz on :D


When the grandson suggested we name him Buzz Lightyear (because he likes the movies) Mrs S and I looked at each other and laughed because we knew the name fit his face so well!!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Iz Caturday. Eli the Bitey didn't come upstairs this morning to "Mmmh?" At me. When i came downstairs he was lounging on the back of the couch. He did stroll down to greet me, so that was nice.

Work has been ok, it is nice to see the kiddos again. My First graders were super excited to be going to a "real" library! Lol! I had a couple of smart cookies ask me what was in the cage..I have a toy Guinea pig in there, who looks quite a bit like Mocha, who is currently living with me. (Mocha tells jokes on the School news)..and, because the top of the shelf behind me is decorated with toys, I had a student ask me if I still played with toys! I told her I have them because they make me smile. And that it reminds me of the fun I had as a little girl..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you


the vibration is driving, not breaking. and if it is air in the line what do I do.
I';; check to see if the balance weights got knocked off.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you

the vibration is driving, not breaking. and if it is air in the line what do I do.
I';; check to see if the balance weights got knocked off.


I would immediately go to a tire shop and have the wheels balanced and check the install. Air in the line is simply involves bleeding the brakes but that's not always simple on new cars. Because sometimes the ABS needs some special attention. When they takeoff the wheels they can take a look at the brakes To see what was done.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you

the vibration is driving, not breaking. and if it is air in the line what do I do.
I';; check to see if the balance weights got knocked off.

I would immediately go to a tire shop and have the wheels balanced and check the install. Air in the line is simply involves bleeding the brakes but that's not always simple on new cars. Because sometimes the ABS needs some special attention. When they takeoff the wheels they can take a look at the brakes To see what was done.


luckily, I was only 2 miles from home...
a tire shop will be 17 miles away, but there is an alignment shop within a mile. the soft breaks scare me! I don't like having to pump the breaks to stop.
also, all he did was replace the pads in front and the shoes in back. no rotors and such.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a vibration is only during breaking then probably get the brakes redone. It's vibrations all the time then have the wheels balanced and check the alignment. For a start. I wish you were close enough so I could stop by and take care of it for you

the vibration is driving, not breaking. and if it is air in the line what do I do.
I';; check to see if the balance weights got knocked off.

I would immediately go to a tire shop and have the wheels balanced and check the install. Air in the line is simply involves bleeding the brakes but that's not always simple on new cars. Because sometimes the ABS needs some special attention. When they takeoff the wheels they can take a look at the brakes To see what was done.

luckily, I was only 2 miles from home...
a tire shop will be 17 miles away, but there is an alignment shop within a mile. the soft breaks scare me! I don't like having to pump the breaks to stop.
also, all he did was replace the pads in front and the shoes in back. no rotors and such.


Alignment shop should be able to balance your tires and check everything else
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in! We're waiting our turn to go inside at the vet. Earl says WHYYYYY!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

best of luck there Earl!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Is she not well? Did the turkey not do the trick?

Be well, Earl! Your mama has enough to worry about!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tte much of way down pg1; may Skip EchoLink if don't finnish sic pan emptyage  in next hr.
Reasonably Glad to see bit of yesterday's FireWorx on early eve news!
Chosen Tale reminds of Earlier One where Adopted Cat was figured Actually Happy in shelter, her genuine longtime home.
Fark user imageView Full Size

1.6.18 fetch, Almost Surely Catptionation by late dearly missed quantum_jellyroll.  Kinda typical of his ...
Not case here!  Laundry on main floor, Many More Cats Depictured than live here.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope everything goes well!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Is she not well? Did the turkey not do the trick?

Be well, Earl! Your mama has enough to worry about!


She's eating now, but not very well. She's also drinking TONS of water and constantly peeing it right back out. Her weight has not bounced back, either. I have concerns.

Could be an age thing, could be a chronic, treatable illness, could be something else. I just don't want her to be sick if I can help her, because that's a miserable place to be.

Also, she truly is my best friend. ❤
 
