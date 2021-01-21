 Skip to content
Not news: Buzz Aldrin gets Covid vaccine shot. News: without punching anyone
    Apollo 11, Moon, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, Apollo program, first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Brevard County  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
He probably walked in like "I'm Buzz F*cking Aldrin, second man on the moon."

"Neil before me!"
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump


Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.


Buzz doesn't support Trump, but he does think Trump is nuttier than squirrel shiat.
Observe Buzz listening to Trump:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 15 hours ago  
More Deep State bullshiat...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump.


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Oh, very well.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I didn't realize the extent of Buzz's baddassery until around the moon landing anniversary. He got his PhD from MIT and his thesis was all about orbital rendezvous techniques before anyone had even done it in real life!
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://airandspace.si.edu/stories/ed​i​torial/buzz-aldrins-phd-thesis
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.


Maybe he can take out some anti-vaxxers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I just lurk here: I didn't realize the extent of Buzz's baddassery until around the moon landing anniversary. He got his PhD from MIT and his thesis was all about orbital rendezvous techniques before anyone had even done it in real life!
[Fark user image 425x550]
https://airandspace.si.edu/stories/edi​torial/buzz-aldrins-phd-thesis


I didn't know his middle name.  No wonder.  "Hi, I'm Edwin- no, that sucks, better use my middle name.  Hi, I'm Eugene- aw, screw it.  I'm BUZZ."
 
mrsleep
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.


Trump still living in your head rent free, eh?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 hours ago  

cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.


Who else would have gone to the Whitehouse in 2019 besides a full on trumpist?  Is Buzz working for the russians now?  We need the FBI and NASA to dig into his online and phone history and find out if Buzz is passing russian orders to the Trump, or taking russian orders from the Trump.
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 hours ago  
the needle has landed
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 hours ago  
to infinite and beyond *smack*
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.


Geez, I visited the White House during the Trump administration too, but that doesn't make me a Trump supporter.

/the tour is pretty cool
//you don't get to see the Oval Office though
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.

Buzz doesn't support Trump, but he does think Trump is nuttier than squirrel shiat.
Observe Buzz listening to Trump:
[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Buzz currently lives in a condo on the east coast of Florida in my old hometown, right down the street from my high school. Yes, it is a very trumpy beach town. Indeed, Buzz did go to that awkward WH visit whereupon it was clear he needed to express said awkwardness using facial tics and eyebrow distress signals that he must of learned in POW capture training during Air Force flight school. I doubt he's a true trumper, but with his military background and heavy doses of The Right Stuff® coursing through his veins he is probably inclined to be old-school and will show support to any current President.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Priapetic: cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.

Geez, I visited the White House during the Trump administration too, but that doesn't make me a Trump supporter.

/the tour is pretty cool
//you don't get to see the Oval Office though


It might not automatically make you a trumpster, but to be sure, we need the FBI and NSA to comb through your online history, have you submit a stool and DNA sample, and comb through the pubes of your know associates.  Do you have ties to russia or the putin, comrade?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

fiddle-faddle: Private_Citizen: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.

Buzz doesn't support Trump, but he does think Trump is nuttier than squirrel shiat.
Observe Buzz listening to Trump:
[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

Buzz currently lives in a condo on the east coast of Florida in my old hometown, right down the street from my high school. Yes, it is a very trumpy beach town. Indeed, Buzz did go to that awkward WH visit whereupon it was clear he needed to express said awkwardness using facial tics and eyebrow distress signals that he must of learned in POW capture training during Air Force flight school. I doubt he's a true trumper, but with his military background and heavy doses of The Right Stuff® coursing through his veins he is probably inclined to be old-school and will show support to any current President.


He is dealing with depression and alcoholism, so there is that too.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I just lurk here: I didn't realize the extent of Buzz's baddassery until around the moon landing anniversary. He got his PhD from MIT and his thesis was all about orbital rendezvous techniques before anyone had even done it in real life!
[Fark user image 425x550]
https://airandspace.si.edu/stories/edi​torial/buzz-aldrins-phd-thesis


I mean, that's why they put him in the Apollo program. Need someone who understands orbital rendezvous? How's about we hire the guy who literally wrote the book on it?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Dr. Rendezvous Is still alive?
 
mrschwen
‘’ 14 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Oh, very well.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 557x700]


You know - Beating Sense into America would be a good campaign slogan.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 14 hours ago  
He ain't never punched a guy that didn't deserve it
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.


Yep. So many conspiracy theorists need a good punch, can't fault him for that.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'd pay big money to see Buzz Aldrin punch pharma bro Martin Shkreli repeatedly.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 14 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.

Who else would have gone to the Whitehouse in 2019 besides a full on trumpist?  Is Buzz working for the russians now?  We need the FBI and NASA to dig into his online and phone history and find out if Buzz is passing russian orders to the Trump, or taking russian orders from the Trump.


So Dr. Fauci loves the Trump, then.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 14 hours ago  

psychosis_inducing: AmbassadorBooze: cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.

Who else would have gone to the Whitehouse in 2019 besides a full on trumpist?  Is Buzz working for the russians now?  We need the FBI and NASA to dig into his online and phone history and find out if Buzz is passing russian orders to the Trump, or taking russian orders from the Trump.

So Dr. Fauci loves the Trump, then.


Wait sorry, my sarcasm meter is still broken from these last four years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If you look at the shadows in the room where they show him vaccinated, you can see some irregularities in the lighting.

Can we really be sure he was vaccinated if we can't have access to everyone in the room at the time?

There are questions that have never been answered about his vaccination.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 hours ago  

phishrace: I'd pay big money to see Buzz Aldrin punch pharma bro Martin Shkreli repeatedly.


I'd chip in for that.  Someone should set up a gofundme page for it.  Doesn't even have to be Buzz, it could be anyone that can throw a half decent punch.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump. A great example of an incredibly intelligent, yet incredibly stupid man. I'm glad he got the COVID vaccine; there are so few of those early astronauts left, especially those who walked on the moon. We don't need the 'rona taking any of them out.


I think DJT support has less to do with intelligence and more to do with personality flaws.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Neondistraction: phishrace: I'd pay big money to see Buzz Aldrin punch pharma bro Martin Shkreli repeatedly.

I'd chip in for that.  Someone should set up a gofundme page for it.  Doesn't even have to be Buzz, it could be anyone that can throw a half decent punch.


I'd pay 5 bucks for that. I'd like to nominate Dwayne Johnson.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.


Well one of them.

/And after trying to walk away, asking to be left alone, being cornered, and having a Bible shoved into him.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 hours ago  

psychosis_inducing: AmbassadorBooze: cman: Coco LaFemme: Buzz Aldrin made public his support for Donald Trump

Wut?

Google gives me only one thing about Aldrin and Trump: that he once visited the White House back in 2019. If that makes him a full-on Trumpist then damn you need to have your information corrected.

Who else would have gone to the Whitehouse in 2019 besides a full on trumpist?  Is Buzz working for the russians now?  We need the FBI and NASA to dig into his online and phone history and find out if Buzz is passing russian orders to the Trump, or taking russian orders from the Trump.

So Dr. Fauci loves the Trump, then.


Yes.  The fauci has lied at LEAST twice to the US public over the last year.  First to say "masks don't work", then to say " we only need 70% vaccination for herd immunity".  That was possibly for the administration.  Or fake news so that when the real news came out, it would cause choas.  That is exactly what the Putin wants.  Before the fouci said masks actually do work, I was able to get masks.  Then after the fouci came clean, there was a shortage.  Exactly what the Putin wanted.  And when it looked like 70% was attainable, people were happy.  Then, midway through phase 1 of vaccinations, the fouci says "yeah, I lied.  We need 90 to 95%.  Now there are even more anti vaxxers who know that that percentage is impossible.  So even the fence sitters are encouraged to not get the vaccines out of autism fear, since it won't get us to herd immunity anyways.  Because there is no way, besides the military forcing people to get the vaccine, that we reach 90%.

Fouci is of the body of The Trump.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Weatherkiss: Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.

Well one of them.

/And after trying to walk away, asking to be left alone, being cornered, and having a Bible shoved into him.


So 100% of the people he has punched.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As a whipper snapper
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


A few years ago he flew with the Thunderbirds
https://www.americaspace.com/2017/04/​0​2/buzz-aldrin-flies-with-the-thunderbi​rds-over-kennedy-space-center/
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Trigger Happy TV - Buzz (2nd man on moon)
Youtube Zn9AG7JVeoo
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Ambitwistor: I just lurk here: I didn't realize the extent of Buzz's baddassery until around the moon landing anniversary. He got his PhD from MIT and his thesis was all about orbital rendezvous techniques before anyone had even done it in real life!
[Fark user image 425x550]
https://airandspace.si.edu/stories/edi​torial/buzz-aldrins-phd-thesis

I didn't know his middle name.  No wonder.  "Hi, I'm Edwin- no, that sucks, better use my middle name.  Hi, I'm Eugene- aw, screw it.  I'm BUZZ."


He could've been E E and been a tinnitus spokesperson.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

RedVentrue: Neondistraction: phishrace: I'd pay big money to see Buzz Aldrin punch pharma bro Martin Shkreli repeatedly.

I'd chip in for that.  Someone should set up a gofundme page for it.  Doesn't even have to be Buzz, it could be anyone that can throw a half decent punch.

I'd pay 5 bucks for that. I'd like to nominate Dwayne Johnson.


How about Mike Tyson?
 
boozehat
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Older not wiser: RedVentrue: Neondistraction: phishrace: I'd pay big money to see Buzz Aldrin punch pharma bro Martin Shkreli repeatedly.

I'd chip in for that.  Someone should set up a gofundme page for it.  Doesn't even have to be Buzz, it could be anyone that can throw a half decent punch.

I'd pay 5 bucks for that. I'd like to nominate Dwayne Johnson.

How about Mike Tyson?


shut up and take my money.  Tyson still has it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Moon landings - Buzz Aldrin punches denier
Youtube 7Y-Pc0cz-9o
I can't believe this far into the thread nobody posted the video yet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [YouTube video: Moon landings - Buzz Aldrin punches denier]I can't believe this far into the thread nobody posted the video yet.


😂
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 hours ago  

edmo: As a whipper snapper
[upload.wikimedia.org image 550x413]

A few years ago he flew with the Thunderbirds
https://www.americaspace.com/2017/04/0​2/buzz-aldrin-flies-with-the-thunderbi​rds-over-kennedy-space-center/


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fly me to the moon indeed!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Buzz Aldrin has only punched people who had it coming to them.


If you don't fark around, you won't have to find out.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Buzz was not a trumper.

them's fightin words.
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ko_kyi: He ain't never punched a guy that didn't deserve it


He's Amish?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

crinz83: the needle has landed


Can I nominate this for HOTY even if it wasn't the headline?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Harry Wagstaff: [YouTube video: Moon landings - Buzz Aldrin punches denier]I can't believe this far into the thread nobody posted the video yet.

😂


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
